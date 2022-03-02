Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends news network ratings up

You are here

Protesters march towards the Pentacrest during a rally calling for peace and an end to the Russian Ukrainian conflict on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP)
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

  • CNN, Fox and MSNBC collectively averaged 6.4 million viewers in prime time between the start of the war last Wednesday and Sunday night
AP

NEW YORK: Cable news viewership jumped during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Fox News Channel leading the way and CNN showing the most dramatic increases.
CNN, Fox and MSNBC collectively averaged 6.4 million viewers in prime time between the start of the war last Wednesday and Sunday night. That’s up from their January average of 4 million, the Nielsen company said.
For the full day between Wednesday and Sunday, Fox averaged 2.32 million viewers, up 64 percent from the quieter news month of January. CNN’s audience soared from 633,000 in January to 1.75 million last week, up 178 percent. MSNBC had 980,000 for its war coverage, up 51 percent over January.
Those numbers match a trend: CNN tends to have the most dramatic increases during big news events while its rivals, more focused on political talk, are steadier in the quiet periods.
In entertainment, the venerable series “Law & Order” returned last week, with 5.8 million people watching the debut of its revival last Thursday. That along with the “Chicago Fire” and its spinoffs gave the prolific producer Dick Wolf four series in Nielsen’s top 12.
CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 4.5 million viewers. ABC had 3.5 million, NBC had 3.4 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.7 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 1 million.
Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 3.17 million viewers in prime time. CNN had 1.5 million, MSNBC had 1.39 million, ESPN had 1.15 million and HGTV had 1.1 million.
ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 9 million viewers last week. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.3 million.
For the week of Feb. 21-27, the top 20 shows in prime time, their networks and viewerships:
1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.36 million.
2. “FBI,” CBS, 7.33 million.
3. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.18 million.
4. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.13 million.
5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.95 million.
6. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.83 million.
7. “American Idol,” ABC, 6.3 million.
8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.25 million.
9. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.13 million.
10. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.01 million.
11. “Ghosts,” CBS, 5.85 million.
12. “Law & Order,” NBC, 5.8 million.
13. “Jeopardy! College Championship,” ABC, 5.72 million.
14. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.7 million.
15. “NBC New Special Report: Russia/Ukraine Crisis,” NBC, 5.34 million.
16. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.23 million.
17. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 5.21 million.
18. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 5.15 million.
19. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.14 million.
20. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.13 million.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia cracks down on journalists, media outlets and social media

Russian authorities have launched a crackdown targeting Russian journalists and media outlets, and restricting access to social media. (AP/File Photo)
Russian authorities have launched a crackdown targeting Russian journalists and media outlets, and restricting access to social media. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Russia cracks down on journalists, media outlets and social media

Russian authorities have launched a crackdown targeting Russian journalists and media outlets, and restricting access to social media. (AP/File Photo)
  • Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor stated on Saturday that media organizations in the country are only permitted to publish official government reports
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Russian authorities have launched a crackdown targeting Russian journalists and media outlets, and restricting access to social media in an attempt to control the flow of information following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Access to Facebook and Twitter throughout the country was noticeably slow in many locations, while some faced a complete restriction of access. The internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that Facebook would not load or worked “extremely slowly, making the platforms unusable.” 

BBC Moscow Correspondent Steven Rosenberg tweeted last week: “Access to @Twitter in Russia is being severely restricted. This message got through, but took a while.”

Russia’s online censorship has been widely condemned by people around the world, including social media users. One twitter user said: “Of course. Putin wants to be able to deny his actions — too many first hand reports make that nearly impossible. Keep it up but stay safe.”

Another mocked the restrictions, saying: “You know things are going great for Russia when their tanks in Ukraine are running out of fuel and they start restricting their own people’s access to social media.” 

Meanwhile, at least five journalists are currently facing charges and many more have been detained across Russia following their coverage of the anti-war protests which have erupted across the country since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. 

The Committee to Protect Journalists is also working to confirm reports that 31 other reporters have been detained across Russia.

Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor stated on Saturday that media organizations in the country are only permitted to publish official government reports about the war in Ukraine.

Roskomnadzor also announced an administrative investigation into at least 10 independent media outlets for their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could result in a fine or closure. 

On Tuesday, independent broadcasters Echo of Moscow and Dozhd TV were taken off the air and access to their websites was blocked as a result of the investigation.

In its notice blocking access to these websites, the prosecutor general’s office accused the outlets of spreading “information calling for extremist activity, violence” and “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists was quick to condemn the crackdown on media freedoms.

“Russian authorities should stop employing draconian tactics against independent media as a way to control the narrative around the country’s invasion of Ukraine,” said CPJ’s Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna, in New York. “It is essential that the few remaining independent voices in Russia do not become a casualty in this conflict.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict media Media Censorship Russia Ukraine

Dubai advertising agency creates ‘chocapologies’ to ease the pain of cyberbullying

Dubai advertising agency creates ‘chocapologies’ to ease the pain of cyberbullying
Updated 03 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Dubai advertising agency creates ‘chocapologies’ to ease the pain of cyberbullying

Dubai advertising agency creates ‘chocapologies’ to ease the pain of cyberbullying
  • MullenLowe MENA teams up with chef Karim Bourgi to raise awareness of trolling
  • Study finds 80% of people have encountered hate speech online
Updated 03 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: A Dubai-based advertising agency has come up with a sweet way to counter cyberbullying, by sending victims of it a “chocapology.”

According to agency MullenLowe MENA, 80 percent of people have encountered hate speech online and 40 percent have felt attacked or threatened on social media.

So executives from the firm got together with Karim Bourgi, a chef and founder of the Kayu dessert shop, to create a promotional campaign titled “Chocapologies — on Behalf of the Internet.”

“We chose a master chocolatier and an influencer chef who understands what it’s like to be cyberbullied or trolled. He has about half a million followers and has been trolled just like anyone else who is a public figure,” Prerna Mehra, creative director and head of design at MullenLowe MENA, told Arab News.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the effects of body shaming, hate speech and cyberbullying by sending victims uniquely designed chocolates.

Mehra said the agency chose chocolate because it is “the finest creation of humankind,” adding that it contained chemicals such as endorphins and tryptophan that promote a happier mood and reduce stress.

The sugarcoated apologies were sent to celebrities, influencers, gamers and others who have been victims of trolling. In return, the recipients shared their stories on their social media profiles to raise awareness and encourage people to #SugarcoatIt.

Mehra said the agency was concerned the campaign might be seen as making light of the problem but the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“We got a few trolls doing what they do best but the amount of love and positivity this campaign has generated is far more,” she said.

To date the campaign has had 261 million views on social media platforms around the world and been shared by more than 70 influencers.

“People are loving the campaign. They are sharing their stories and asking for chocolates to raise awareness in their own little ways so they can contribute to making the internet a sweeter place,” Mehra said.

She added that the agency was “hoping that the biggies like the TikTok and the Metas of the world take notice and introduce stricter ways to moderate content.”

Although the chocolates are not commercially available at the moment, several pastry chefs and dessert stores have contacted the agency and offered to make them more accessible.

Mehra said that with Bourgi’s approval “we may give the molds out to different stores who can then provide chocapologies on behalf of the internet and further help in making the internet a sweeter place.”

Topics: cyberbullying

Media watchdog condemns Ukrainian camera operator’s death in ‘reckless’ Russian attack

Media watchdog condemns Ukrainian camera operator’s death in ‘reckless’ Russian attack
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Media watchdog condemns Ukrainian camera operator’s death in ‘reckless’ Russian attack

Media watchdog condemns Ukrainian camera operator’s death in ‘reckless’ Russian attack
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Ukrainian camera operator was killed on Wednesday when Russian forces shelled a television tower in Kyiv in what has been described as a “reckless attack.” 

The Committee to Protect Journalists, a media watchdog, condemned the killing of Yevhenii Sakun, and urged all parties to the conflict to protect media personnel and organizations.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Sakun, who was killed in a reckless Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv,” Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said. 

“All parties to the conflict must protect local and international journalists, and stop targeting media facilities and equipment.” 

Sakun, 49, was a camera operator for the Ukrainian television station LIVE, which has covered the Russian invasion. Four other people died in the attack. 

His death follows an attack on two journalists who were wounded last week while reporting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Ohtyrka.

The reporters, both working for the Danish newspaper Esktra Bladet, were at the scene of a suspected Russian airstrike when a bomb exploded nearby and unidentified gunmen opened fire.

The journalists fled and later received treatment at a local hospital, according to Knud Brix, the newspaper’s chief editor.

Both are in a stable condition and are expected to recover, he added.

Brix said that both journalists were wearing protective equipment that identified them as members of the media, and had shouted “press!” while they were under attack.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Netflix pauses all projects, acquisitions in Russia

Earlier this week, Netflix said that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service. (File/AFP)
Earlier this week, Netflix said that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

Netflix pauses all projects, acquisitions in Russia

Earlier this week, Netflix said that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service. (File/AFP)
  • Netflix temporarily stops all future projects and acquisitions in Russia, joins other international companies like Apple
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Netflix Inc. has temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assesses the impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The streaming giant had four Russian-language series in production and post-production, including “Zato,” a detective drama.
Russia has been facing boycott in the film and TV industry. The Cannes film festival issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.
Earlier this week, Netflix said that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels.
Russia is one of the 190 countries where Netflix is available.

Topics: Netflix Russia Ukraine

STEP Conference 2022 analyzes social media trends in Middle East

STEP Conference 2022 analyzes social media trends in Middle East
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

STEP Conference 2022 analyzes social media trends in Middle East

STEP Conference 2022 analyzes social media trends in Middle East
  • Panelists discuss content monetization and rising power of content creators 
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The rise of digital and social media has been prolific in the past couple of years — a phenomenon only accelerated by the pandemic. It is no surprise then that social media was one of the hot topics of discussion at the recent Step Conference 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

The two-day technology festival covered a variety of topics related to digital media, financial technology, future technologies, health and wellness, and the start-up ecosystem.

One of the trends in social media marketing is a shift in power from brands to content creators, which empowers creators, said Mashal Waqar, co-founder and chief operating officer of media start-up The Tempest.

During a panel titled Table Turn: Creators, Economy, and Brands, she said: There are “so many shifts, even in terms of what creators will say yes and no to, whether it’s brand deals, revenue or partnerships — there’s such a huge shift in dynamics.”

This shift in dynamic, a certain “reclaiming of power” by content creators, added Waqar, had changed the narrative.

Waqar was joined by Abed Agha, founder and CEO of Vinelab, and Michelle Arrazcaeta, brand strategy and collaborations lead at Polaroid.

The global trend of content creators having more power — especially branded content — is also true in the Middle East. Although typically the region may be slow to catch on to global trends, this isn’t the case anymore, Agha said.

He explained that social media platforms were “nice to have channels” but as the industry booms, social media now has its own budget in the media pie.

As society moves away from “hierarchies into networks that can monetize these modes of influence,” brands have new opportunities to participate in conversations, said Agha.

The power of content creators doesn’t just come from their autonomy but also their ability to connect and grow their network and audiences. “That’s the power that people have now and it is supplied by networks, (as well as) the power to connect with people on other networks and in other geographies,” said Arrazcaeta.

When brands are working with content creators, trust is of utmost importance. Brands need to trust creators with the content while keeping in mind that in order to gain the trust of creators and their audiences, they must stay true to themselves.

Arrazcaeta added that brands should be able to know themselves, their values and what they stand for, and connect with creators that share those same values. A successful example of a brand collaboration is one where there is mutual respect and alignment in values between the brand and content creator, she said.

Globally, there has been a massive growth in the volume of media consumption, said Lemya Soltani, managing partner of Next Broadcast Media, during a panel titled Growing and Scaling Content Channels.

She was joined by Waqar and Casey Fitzgerald, senior writer and host, Lovin Dubai.

In the US alone, public consumption had increased by 276 percent in the past seven years, said Soltani, which explained “the appetite for brands to run ads around that content” and monetize it through sponsorships or even producing their own content, such as in the case of podcasts.

However, the struggle, almost always, is bringing the numbers up and knowing the trick behind growing content channels.

The panelists discussed frequently asked questions such as how can podcasters attract more listeners, how can content creators on YouTube get more views and how can social influencers get more follows and engagement?

For Fitzgerald, it is about choosing the right platform for the right content.

“It’s all about understanding the platform you’re on, so when you jump in, you really need to understand the feed and the algorithm and then just be consistent,” she said.

Waqar added that often brands misunderstood the platform, which is why they might not see the results they had hoped for. For example, “I love TikTok — the access that you get is unparalleled and I think the one mistake that a lot of people make is they overthink it,” she said. “This is not a platform where you have to overthink — it’s literally just about creating and getting comfortable with being unfiltered.”

Step Conference 2022’s 10th event, which was held in partnership with Dubai Internet City, took place on Feb. 23 and 24.

Topics: STEP Conference 2022 digital media financial technology future technologies

