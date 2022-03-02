You are here

US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 
RIYADH: The largest private sector coal company in the world, Peabody Energy, is seeking to expand into clean energy after 139 years of coal mining.

The US-based firm will launch a joint venture with asset management firm Riverstone Credit Partners and private equity company Summit Partners Credit Advisors to establish utility-scale solar projects around coal mines that have come to a halt, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement.

Also referred to as R3 Renewables, the joint venture focuses on six sites in Indiana and Illinois in the US.

Over the next five years, R3 Renewables is expected to generate 3.3 gigawatts of solar projects and 1.6 GW of battery storage.

“The venture will create additional value from our existing assets,” Bloomberg reported, citing CEO Jim Grech.

The move will help the corporation generate new revenue sources. Nevertheless, it does not mark a strategic shift as coal will remain the firm’s primary focus. 

The size of the investment in the move is yet to be disclosed.

DUBAI: Metito Holding Limited, one of the leading global providers of water and alternative energy management solutions, has secured a $120 million sustainability-linked loan. 

HSBC Bank Middle East acted as the coordinator, initial mandated lead arranger, and bookrunner for the issuance of this loan. 

This transaction was also supported by Ahli Bank of Kuwait UAE with $40 million and Commercial Bank of Dubai with $20 million. 

“Metito is a pioneer in the water treatment industry, and we are proud to be supported by HSBC and the wider consortium through this sustainability-linked loan which we believe will strengthen our ability to grow across our target markets,” said Talal Ghandour, Metito Chief Investment Officer. 

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to stick to the existing policy of gradual oil output rises on Wednesday despite Ukraine crisis, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

More to follow.

DUBAI: The construction of Ciel Tower, expected to be the world’s tallest hotel, has been half completed.

The 365-meters building has reached the halfway stage of 52 storeys, according to the skyscraper’s developer The First Group.

The Dubai-based developer said that the construction works are proceeding smoothly in a bid tp meet its scheduled completion date in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The grand opening of the hotel is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

“Despite the broader challenges presented by COVID-19 to the construction sector over the past two years, work on Ciel has continued unabated throughout the pandemic, a feat that is testament to the commitment and dedication of the project’s design and construction teams,” said The First Group in a statement.

Upon completion, Ciel Tower will surpass Dubai's 356-meter Gevora Hotel, which is now considered the world's tallest hotel.

Ciel Tower is designed by architectural company NORR, and it is being built by The First Group’s chief development partner, China Railway Construction Corporation.

“Ciel will set a new benchmark for innovative design in super-tall buildings, not just in Dubai, but globally. We are very fortunate to have had Yahya Yan, the visionary president of NORR, lead our design team on this flagship project. Ciel is truly an exciting addition to the famous Dubai Marina skyline,” said Danny Lubert, co-founder of The First Group.

RIYADH: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to affect the decision making of key market players such as Exxon Mobile.

Aside from this, companies worldwide such as Peabody Energy, AstraZeneca Plc, and American International Group continue to take clean energy-centric initiatives in the pursuit of net zero emissions.

Through a micro lens: 

  • Largest private sector coal company in the world Peabody Energy seeks to expand into clean energy after 139 years of coal mining.The firm plans to do so via a joint venture with asset management firm Riverstone Credit Partners and private equity firm Summit Partners Credit Advisors to establish utility-scale solar projects around coal mines that have come to a halt, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement.
  • American multinational oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil has announced that it will exit $4 billion worth of oil and gas operations in Russia, Reuters reported. This move puts the multi-billion-dollar Sakhalin liquified natural gas plant project in doubt.
  • British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca Plc to develop a new type of inhaler device that uses propellants with a net-zero impact, Bloomberg reported. This comes as the inhalers the firm currently provide account for an estimated 800,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, representing 10 percent of the company’s total carbon footprint.
  • Multinational finance and insurance corporation American International Group has announced that it will stop providing underwriting services and investment to the development of new coal fired power facilities, thermal coal mines, or oil sands, Reuters reported. This comes as the firm aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its global portfolios by 2050.

 

SEOUL : South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. said on Wednesday it planned to invest about 95.5 trillion won ($79.21 billion) through 2030, including about 19.4 trillion won ($16.10 billion) toward electric vehicle (EV) related businesses.


Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Corp. is among the world’s top 10 biggest automakers by sales, targets to achieve a 7 percent market share in the global EV market by 2030, with an annual sales target of 1.87 million vehicles, the automaker said during a virtual investor day.


The Seoul-based automaker said it aimed to achieve an operating profit margin of 10 percent or higher in EV business by 2030.


“Hyundai is successfully accelerating its transition to electrification and becoming a global leader in EVs despite a challenging business environment caused by the global chip shortage and ongoing pandemic,” Hyundai Motor Chief Executive Officer Jaehoon Chang said.


Analysts, however said Hyundai’s $16 billion investment in EV business would not be considered an “aggressive” approach compared to its rivals, adding, the investment is easily dwarfed by bigger rivals including Toyota Motor Corp, which plans to invest 8 trillion yen ($69.43 billion) for electrification by 2030.


“Hyundai is allocating about 20 percent of its 95.5 trillion won investment to EV related businesses, which includes building new plants, EV charging stations and strategic alliances with battery manufacturers and the investment amount for EV does not seem too surprising or aggressive,” said Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Lee Jae-il.


Chang said Hyundai was considering building new dedicated EV production plants without proving details of new factories, including locations and timeline.


Analysts said Hyundai would be eying on building dedicated EV factories in the United States, as it considers that as its key EV market.


Shares in Hyundai Motor closed down 2.6 percent, compared to the benchmark KOSPI’s 0.2 percent gain.

