You are here

  • Home
  • Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says

Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says

Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6umxz

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says

Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Suez Canal has witnessed a 15 percent surge in the transit of wheat and gas ships, Al Arabiya reported, citing the head of the waterway’s authority.

Transit fees can be increased or decreased any time according to the market conditions, Osama Rabie added.

To compensate for part of the lack of trade in the Black Sea, Asian imports will go to areas far from the Suez Canal, Rabie explained.

Grain exports will make their way to Northwestern Europe while iron exports will go to Canada and Northwestern Europe.

These repercussions will affect the Suez Canal and slow down the movement of trade coming from the Black Sea, the head disclosed.

Moreover, the Suez Canal will begin applying additional fees, ranging from 5 to 10 percent of the transit fees, for various categories of ships transiting the channel. This mostly applies to ships operating on shipping lines that do not achieve optimum abundance of the channel.

The fees are subject to continuous evaluations and follow-ups to ensure that they meet conditions of the maritime transport market.

Topics: suez canal Suez Canal Authority

Related

Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  
Business & Economy
Egypt raises Suez Canal’s transit fees by 10%  

US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 

US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 

US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The largest private sector coal company in the world, Peabody Energy, is seeking to expand into clean energy after 139 years of coal mining.

The US-based firm will launch a joint venture with asset management firm Riverstone Credit Partners and private equity company Summit Partners Credit Advisors to establish utility-scale solar projects around coal mines that have come to a halt, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement.

Also referred to as R3 Renewables, the joint venture focuses on six sites in Indiana and Illinois in the US.

Over the next five years, R3 Renewables is expected to generate 3.3 gigawatts of solar projects and 1.6 GW of battery storage.

“The venture will create additional value from our existing assets,” Bloomberg reported, citing CEO Jim Grech.

The move will help the corporation generate new revenue sources. Nevertheless, it does not mark a strategic shift as coal will remain the firm’s primary focus. 

The size of the investment in the move is yet to be disclosed.

Topics: Peabody Energy solar

Related

Egypt depends on 20% solar power in its energy mix, minister says
Business & Economy
Egypt depends on 20% solar power in its energy mix, minister says

Metito secures $120m sustainability-linked loan 

Metito secures $120m sustainability-linked loan 
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Metito secures $120m sustainability-linked loan 

Metito secures $120m sustainability-linked loan 
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Metito Holding Limited, one of the leading global providers of water and alternative energy management solutions, has secured a $120 million sustainability-linked loan. 

HSBC Bank Middle East acted as the coordinator, initial mandated lead arranger, and bookrunner for the issuance of this loan. 

This transaction was also supported by Ahli Bank of Kuwait UAE with $40 million and Commercial Bank of Dubai with $20 million. 

“Metito is a pioneer in the water treatment industry, and we are proud to be supported by HSBC and the wider consortium through this sustainability-linked loan which we believe will strengthen our ability to grow across our target markets,” said Talal Ghandour, Metito Chief Investment Officer. 

Topics: economy

Related

Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program
Business & Economy
Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program

OPEC+ sticks to existing oil policy despite Ukraine crisis: Reuters

OPEC+ sticks to existing oil policy despite Ukraine crisis: Reuters
Updated 21 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ sticks to existing oil policy despite Ukraine crisis: Reuters

OPEC+ sticks to existing oil policy despite Ukraine crisis: Reuters
Updated 21 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to stick to the existing policy of gradual oil output rises on Wednesday despite Ukraine crisis, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

More to follow.

Topics: OPEC+ Russia Ukraine Oil

Related

All eyes on Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting amid rising geopolitical tensions
Business & Economy
All eyes on Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting amid rising geopolitical tensions
Live Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia

Ciel Tower, the world's tallest stand-alone hotel nearing completion: The First Group

Ciel Tower, the world's tallest stand-alone hotel nearing completion: The First Group
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Ciel Tower, the world's tallest stand-alone hotel nearing completion: The First Group

Ciel Tower, the world's tallest stand-alone hotel nearing completion: The First Group
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The construction of Ciel Tower, expected to be the world’s tallest hotel, has been half completed.

The 365-meters building has reached the halfway stage of 52 storeys, according to the skyscraper’s developer The First Group.

The Dubai-based developer said that the construction works are proceeding smoothly in a bid tp meet its scheduled completion date in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The grand opening of the hotel is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

“Despite the broader challenges presented by COVID-19 to the construction sector over the past two years, work on Ciel has continued unabated throughout the pandemic, a feat that is testament to the commitment and dedication of the project’s design and construction teams,” said The First Group in a statement.

Upon completion, Ciel Tower will surpass Dubai's 356-meter Gevora Hotel, which is now considered the world's tallest hotel.

Ciel Tower is designed by architectural company NORR, and it is being built by The First Group’s chief development partner, China Railway Construction Corporation.

“Ciel will set a new benchmark for innovative design in super-tall buildings, not just in Dubai, but globally. We are very fortunate to have had Yahya Yan, the visionary president of NORR, lead our design team on this flagship project. Ciel is truly an exciting addition to the famous Dubai Marina skyline,” said Danny Lubert, co-founder of The First Group.

Topics: Ciel Tower The First Group

Related

Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank
Business & Economy
Dubai tops 100 international cities in luxury homes price rise: Knight Frank

American International Group halt coal amid net zero ambition: NRG matters

American International Group halt coal amid net zero ambition: NRG matters
Updated 02 March 2022
REEM WALID 

American International Group halt coal amid net zero ambition: NRG matters

American International Group halt coal amid net zero ambition: NRG matters
Updated 02 March 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to affect the decision making of key market players such as Exxon Mobile.

Aside from this, companies worldwide such as Peabody Energy, AstraZeneca Plc, and American International Group continue to take clean energy-centric initiatives in the pursuit of net zero emissions.

Through a micro lens: 

  • Largest private sector coal company in the world Peabody Energy seeks to expand into clean energy after 139 years of coal mining.The firm plans to do so via a joint venture with asset management firm Riverstone Credit Partners and private equity firm Summit Partners Credit Advisors to establish utility-scale solar projects around coal mines that have come to a halt, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement.
  • American multinational oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil has announced that it will exit $4 billion worth of oil and gas operations in Russia, Reuters reported. This move puts the multi-billion-dollar Sakhalin liquified natural gas plant project in doubt.
  • British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca Plc to develop a new type of inhaler device that uses propellants with a net-zero impact, Bloomberg reported. This comes as the inhalers the firm currently provide account for an estimated 800,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, representing 10 percent of the company’s total carbon footprint.
  • Multinational finance and insurance corporation American International Group has announced that it will stop providing underwriting services and investment to the development of new coal fired power facilities, thermal coal mines, or oil sands, Reuters reported. This comes as the firm aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its global portfolios by 2050.

 

Topics: American International Group AIG Exxon Mobil

Related

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4bn in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt
Business & Economy
Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4bn in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt
Live Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia

Latest updates

Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
Transit of wheat and gas ships surges 15%, head of the Suez Canal Authority says
US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 
US’s Peabody Energy seeks clean energy after 139 years of coal mining 
Annabella Hilal’s runway walk is ‘flame of hope’ for Lebanon
Annabella Hilal’s runway walk is ‘flame of hope’ for Lebanon
Metito secures $120m sustainability-linked loan 
Metito secures $120m sustainability-linked loan 
OPEC+ sticks to existing oil policy despite Ukraine crisis: Reuters
OPEC+ sticks to existing oil policy despite Ukraine crisis: Reuters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.