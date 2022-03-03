DiplomaticQuarter: Francophonie festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Every year in March, countries around the world celebrate Francophonie through cultural events honoring the French language — and Saudi Arabia is no exception.

During the 2022 edition of Francophonie month, the richness and diversity of French language and culture around the world will be celebrated in several cities around the Kingdom.

The event promotes Francophone values and cultures, and is the fruit of a partnership between the International Organization of La Francophonie and international embassies and diplomatic representations.

This year, several foreign embassies and consulates, including Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Morocco, Senegal, Switzerland and Tunisia, will take part in the Saudi festival.

More than 50 events will take place in Jeddah, Alkhobar, Riyadh and AlUla.

Francophones and Francophiles can look forward to workshops, conferences, shows, movies, exhibitions and dictations for all ages.

The festival will also feature events on culture, art, sport and gastronomy, according to the Francophonie organizing committee. The festival will be inaugurated with a Riyadh Comedy Club show on March 6 in Riyadh.

Adults and children can enjoy traditional African tales featured in “Wisdom of the Savannah” on March 14 at the French International School in Jeddah, and in Alkhobar and Riyadh on other dates.

Swiss, Canadian and Congolese French-speaking films will also be shown. The French feature film “Fahim” will be screened on March 10 in AlUla and on March 21 in Alkhobar.

On the eve of March 23, in Alkhobar, a national dictation by the Francophonie Alliance Française will feature top spellers competing in a friendly atmosphere. Sports enthusiasts will take part in a game of “French-speaking petanque” at Al-Nakheel Compound in Riyadh on March 12.