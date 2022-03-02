Who’s Who: Mona Sahman Al-Subaie, acting executive director of the SEHA Virtual Hospital

Mona Sahman Al-Subaie is the general executive director of the Digital Health Center of Excellence and acting executive director of the newly launched SEHA Virtual Hospital.

With a growing live network of 130 connected hospitals, SEHA Virtual Hospital is the largest of its kind in the world. The only other virtual hospital to rival it is in the US, with 43 connected hospitals.

As well as being an engineer, she is digital health adviser to the Saudi assistant health minister.

From 2019 to 2020, she was the head of information technology projects in the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Co., where she was in charge of initiating, planning, designing, and executing key programs, and has held a number of positions in the Ministry of Health and the healthcare sector.

Between 2017 and 2019, she was project manager for the national Central Appointment System, known as Mawid, and from 2018 to 2019 was director of applications engineering where she led a ministry software development team that created apps. Between 2013 and 2018, she worked as a business analysis and quality assurance manager.

Among Al-Subaie’s most notable successes was her involvement in the development of a treatment abroad system that electronically links Saudi medical commissions with health attaches abroad.

In addition, she held senior system analyst and programming positions at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center between 1999 and 2013.

Al-Subaie gained a bachelor’s degree in computer and information sciences from King Saud University in 1998.