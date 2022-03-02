You are here

Who's Who: Mona Sahman Al-Subaie, acting executive director of the SEHA Virtual Hospital

Who’s Who: Mona Sahman Al-Subaie, acting executive director of the SEHA Virtual Hospital
Mona Sahman Al-Subaie
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mona Sahman Al-Subaie, acting executive director of the SEHA Virtual Hospital

Who’s Who: Mona Sahman Al-Subaie, acting executive director of the SEHA Virtual Hospital
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Mona Sahman Al-Subaie is the general executive director of the Digital Health Center of Excellence and acting executive director of the newly launched SEHA Virtual Hospital.

With a growing live network of 130 connected hospitals, SEHA Virtual Hospital is the largest of its kind in the world. The only other virtual hospital to rival it is in the US, with 43 connected hospitals.

As well as being an engineer, she is digital health adviser to the Saudi assistant health minister.

From 2019 to 2020, she was the head of information technology projects in the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Co., where she was in charge of initiating, planning, designing, and executing key programs, and has held a number of positions in the Ministry of Health and the healthcare sector.

Between 2017 and 2019, she was project manager for the national Central Appointment System, known as Mawid, and from 2018 to 2019 was director of applications engineering where she led a ministry software development team that created apps. Between 2013 and 2018, she worked as a business analysis and quality assurance manager.

Among Al-Subaie’s most notable successes was her involvement in the development of a treatment abroad system that electronically links Saudi medical commissions with health attaches abroad.

In addition, she held senior system analyst and programming positions at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center between 1999 and 2013.

Al-Subaie gained a bachelor’s degree in computer and information sciences from King Saud University in 1998.

Topics: Who's Who

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia

Bahrain king hosted by King Salman during visit to Saudi Arabia
  • King Hamad expressed his happiness at meeting King Salman to discuss regional developments
  • He congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the Kingdom’s first Founding day
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met with Bahrain’s King Hamad and held a luncheon in his honor on Wednesday.

King Hamad expressed his happiness at meeting King Salman to discuss developments in the region, a continuation of coordination and consultation between the two kingdoms, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement made after his arrival in Riyadh, King Hamad congratulated King Salman and the crown prince on the Kingdom’s first Founding day.

He praised the Kingdom’s civilizational and developmental achievements during King Salman’s reign, the continuous development it is witnessing at all levels, and the distinguished position it enjoys in the international community.

King Hamad reiterated his appreciation for efforts made by King Salman with regards to issues in the Gulf, Arab world and Muslim world, and for the strategic role that Saudi Arabia plays at regional and international levels to ensure a better future for people around the world.

The king affirmed that Bahrain stands with Saudi Arabia and is united in purpose and destiny, and that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of Bahrain.

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia is the main pillar of security and stability in the region.

Earlier, King Hamad was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport on arrival.

Other Saudi officials including the Kingdom’s ambassador to Bahrain Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz and the Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi were also in attendance.

After meeting King Salman, King Hamad was driven to the airport where he was bid farewell by Prince Mohammed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain King Hamad King Salman Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard

Biggest cinema in Saudi Arabia opens in Riyadh Boulevard
  • The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Muvi Cinemas opened the Kingdom’s biggest movie theater in Riyadh Boulevard City on Wednesday, premiering the new “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and other marquee actors.

Sultan Al-Hokair, founder and CEO of Muvi Cinemas, said: “As the largest movie theater in Saudi Arabia, our customers will experience best-in-class entertainment experiences while enjoying the latest cinematic technologies.”

The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience.

Muvi Cinemas is also known for its VIP experiences, offering its luxury Muvi Suites and its latest concept called Muvi Boutiques.

Muvi Boutiques are theaters with a theme, each boutique features a different city or popular place including London, Beverly Hills and a Hollywood-themed boutique.

The cinema is also the biggest in the world in terms of the number of seats it offers, according to the organizers.

Established in 2019 in Jeddah, Muvi Cinemas now has 21 theaters across the Kingdom and 195 screens.

The premiere of “The Batman” was the ideal occasion for the company to launch its newest location due to the superhero’s many fans. The latest franchise installment features a darker-than-ever take on the iconic comic book character.

A selected list of specially invited guests and officials from various industries attended the opening ceremony and screening of the new Hollywood blockbuster, becoming the first lucky people to experience Muvi Cinema’s stunning state-of-the-art facility located in the heart of Riyadh’s newest, biggest and most exciting entertainment complex.

Topics: Riyadh Boulevard Saudi cinema The Batman

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations

FM Prince Faisal, Blinken discuss strategic Saudi-US relations
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed strategic relations between their nations, Al Ekhbariya reported on Thursday.

The pair discussed ways to enhance Saudi-US ties in all fields, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Blinken’s call to Prince Faisal also tackled intensifying coordination and bilateral action on a number of  issues, including strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.

They also discussed their nations’ peace efforts in the region and the world.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Prince Faisal bin Farhan Antony Blinken

Ministers thank Saudi Arabia for supporting Naif Arab University's work to enhance security

Ministers thank Saudi Arabia for supporting Naif Arab University’s work to enhance security
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

Ministers thank Saudi Arabia for supporting Naif Arab University’s work to enhance security

Ministers thank Saudi Arabia for supporting Naif Arab University’s work to enhance security
  • The 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council thanked Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif for his generous sponsorship of NAUSS’s activities
  • Ministers also approved a report on the work of the university, including a review of important achievements in efforts to develop the skills of employees of Arab security services
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia earned praise from other Arab nations on Wednesday for the constructive support it provides to Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

It came during the 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, which thanked Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also honorary president of the council and chairman of the university’s Supreme Council, for his generous sponsorship of NAUSS’s activities.

The ministers also approved a report on the work of the university since the council’s previous session, which includes a review of the establishment’s important achievements in developing scientific and physical competencies among employees of Arab security services.

Abdul Majid Al-Bunyan, the president of NAUSS, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom and its leadership for their great support and continuous care for the university’s activities and work.

He also said that he appreciates the support and attention the university receives from all Arab interior ministers and Arab security services and their employees, which helps to ensure it can better provide services to as many people who need them as possible. He added that this sustained cooperation helps to achieve the goal of enhanced joint Arab action.

Al-Bunyan thanked Prince Abdulaziz for his support, attention and continuous follow-up on all of the work of the university. He added that it has fulfilled all of its obligations relating to Arab security strategies and plans that were implemented last year.

It has also implemented all relevant decisions issued by the AIMC, he said, and achieved many of the objectives of a strategic plan spanning five years that was approved by the university’s Supreme Council in 2019. It aims to ensure the university is the premier institution for preparing Arab leaders and experts for key roles in the security fields.

To achieve this ambitious vision, Al-Bunyan said, the university has been working to develop and diversify its educational and training programs. These will help to enhance joint Arab security, he added, as they cover a wide range of vital areas including security leadership, crisis management, national security, criminal law, cybercrimes, economic crimes, criminal evidence, and illicit drug trafficking.

It has also completed many specialized studies of urgent issues facing Arab decision-makers in the security fields to support them and contribute to the creation of security policies.

Wednesday’s council session was held in Tunis under the patronage of the Tunisian president, Kais Saied. NAUSS was participating in its capacity as the council’s scientific body.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Interior Ministers Council

DiplomaticQuarter: Francophonie festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Francophonie festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia
More than 50 events will take place in Jeddah, Alkhobar, Riyadh and AlUla.
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Francophonie festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: Francophonie festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Every year in March, countries around the world celebrate Francophonie through cultural events honoring the French language — and Saudi Arabia is no exception.

During the 2022 edition of Francophonie month, the richness and diversity of French language and culture around the world will be celebrated in several cities around the Kingdom.

The event promotes Francophone values and cultures, and is the fruit of a partnership between the International Organization of La Francophonie and international embassies and diplomatic representations.

This year, several foreign embassies and consulates, including Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Lebanon, Morocco, Senegal, Switzerland and Tunisia, will take part in the Saudi festival.

More than 50 events will take place in Jeddah, Alkhobar, Riyadh and AlUla.

Francophones and Francophiles can look forward to workshops, conferences, shows, movies, exhibitions and dictations for all ages.

The festival will also feature events on culture, art, sport and gastronomy, according to the Francophonie organizing committee. The festival will be inaugurated with a Riyadh Comedy Club show on March 6 in Riyadh.

Adults and children can enjoy traditional African tales featured in “Wisdom of the Savannah” on March 14 at the French International School in Jeddah, and in Alkhobar and Riyadh on other dates.

Swiss, Canadian and Congolese French-speaking films will also be shown. The French feature film “Fahim” will be screened on March 10 in AlUla and on March 21 in Alkhobar.

On the eve of March 23, in Alkhobar, a national dictation by the Francophonie Alliance Française will feature top spellers competing in a friendly atmosphere. Sports enthusiasts will take part in a game of “French-speaking petanque” at Al-Nakheel Compound in Riyadh on March 12.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

