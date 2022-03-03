You are here

Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets

The price of petrol and diesel fuels are displayed on a board outside a petrol station at Emsworth Services near Portsmouth, in southern England on March 2, 2022. Oil prices soared Wednesday above $113 per barrel and natural gas hit a record peak. (AFP)
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.
Brent crude futures rose as high as $118.22 a barrel, the highest since February 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67, or 3.2 percent, by 0415 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude hit an 11-year high of $114.70 a barrel and was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41, or 2.2 percent.
The gains followed the latest round of US sanctions on Russia’s oil refining sector that raised concerns that Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.
So far, Washington has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and US energy prices.
“They may be saying that, but global financial institutions are doing the heavy lifting and blanket banning anything with Russia written on the documentation,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“I think as long as the West holds its nerve, oil will still go higher.”
Australia’s ANZ raised its short-term target for oil to $125 a barrel, adding that supply shortages could see further upside.
Russia is the world’s No. 3 oil producer and the largest exporter of oil to global markets, according to the International Energy Agency. Russian crude and oil products exports reached 7.8 million barrels per day in December, the agency said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day in March despite the price surge, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude.
“OPEC+ essentially punted on sending any production signals to calm the runaway oil market, rolling over the 400 kb/d production increase in record time,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.
“While some remain transfixed with the idea that an Iran agreement will provide much needed relief, we again caution that the deal is still not done and the sums entailed would simply be too small to backfill a major Russian disruption.”
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iranian news agency Nournews reported, suggesting this could help pave the way to a revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers.
Meanwhile, US oil inventories continued to decline. Tanks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma crude hub were at their lowest since 2018, while US strategic reserves dropped to a near 20-year low — and that was before another release announced by the White House on Tuesday in tandem with other industrialized nations.

Topics: Oil energy

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021

Telecom Egypt sees 74% hike in net profit in 2021
  • The rise in profit came in line with a 16 percent surge in revenues year-on-year
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Strong operational performance has driven Telecom Egypt’s net profits to an annual increase of 74 percent during the year 2021.

The net profit of Egypt’s primary telecom company has reached 8.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($535 million), the company said in a statement. 

The rise in profit came in line with a 16 percent surge in revenues year-on-year, reaching 37 billion Egyptian pounds. 

“Our remarkable performance is credited to our unique and valuable product offerings that cater to all customer segments, our internal system upgrades, and our ability to capitalize on our distinctive infrastructure that spans both Egypt and the region,” Chief Executive Officer, Adel Hamad, said. 

The Egypt-based company is also contributing to national digitization projects, he added. 

Topics: economy Egypt MENA telecoms

flydubai begins service to AlUla

flydubai begins service to AlUla
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

flydubai begins service to AlUla

flydubai begins service to AlUla
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla: Dubai-based airline flydubai completed its inaugural flight to AlUla International Airport on March 3. 

fludubai is now UAE's first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to AlUla. 

With the addition of AlUla, flydubai's direct destinations in Saudi Arabia has grown to six destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and Yanbu. 

“We are delighted to see the first flydubai flight land in AlUla today, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities and the Royal Commission for AlUla for their support,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai. 

Topics: Flydubai AlUla International Airport AlUla

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 
  • The partnership is expected to provide Stake with growth opportunities
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: MBC Group has signed a strategic partnership with Dubai-based fintech and real estate platform, Stake. 

The partnership is expected to provide Stake with growth opportunities through MBC’s digital platforms, TV channels, events and activations. On the other hand, Stake will provide MBC Group with priority investing opportunities in future funding rounds for the startup. 

The deal will also support Stake’s expansion into serving a greater number of property investors as it grows in Saudi Arabia and then the United Kingdom. 

Launched in late 2020, Stake is known for being the world’s first Shariah-certified property investment platform. It has gained over 17,000 users and $10 million in assets under management while seeing a monthly average growth of 27 percent.  

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years
Updated 18 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years
Updated 18 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

 

Brent crude or London crude soared again on March 3, touching $120 a barrel, the highest in nine years, according to a Reuters report. 

US WTI Futures crude soared to $115.64 a barrel, its highest since September 2008. 

The rise in oil prices is due to investors' worry of stagflationary shock, primarily triggered by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

OPEC's decision to decline increased oil production for narrowing supply slump is another factor that plays a crucial role behind this surge. 

Renewed oil surge rattles markets as Ukraine conflict intensifies | Reuters

Topics: Russia Ukraine Oil

Topics: Russia Ukraine Oil

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

MOSCOW: Several Russian companies are rushing to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions by the United States, EU, Japan, and Canada have started disrupting the money flow, according to a Reuters report. 

The report noted that the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms intending to open new accounts. 

“Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts,” a person who works in the Moscow branch of the Chinese bank told Reuters. 

The move from Russian companies comes at a time when several western countries and entities are trying to shut off Russia's economy from the global financial system. 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine

