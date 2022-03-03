You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/6aa5w

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Research conducted by the World Travel and Tourism Council, or WTTC, has projected that the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East could reach $246 billion this year, just 8.9 percent behind pre-pandemic levels.

Before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East had witnessed massive growth, and in 2019, it was generating $270 billion in the region’s economy.

However, in 2020, due to strict Covid restrictions, the travel and tourism sector was impacted heavily, and the sector’s contribution dropped 51.1 percent by more than $138 billion.

“2022 is poised for a strong recovery if governments across the region continue to open up their borders and remove restrictions to travel which will have a massive positive effect on both the economy, society, and jobs,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC president and chief executive officer.




Julia Simpson


The report also noted that governments across the globe should continue focusing on the vaccine rollout and allowing fully vaccinated travelers to move freely to achieve pre-pandemic business levels.

According to the WTTC research, the sector is now on the path of revival as major markets have reopened borders and travel restrictions are getting eased.

The research study also noted that the sector’s contribution to employment could almost reach pre-pandemic levels this year.

 

Topics: tourism

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman

Shareholders in Herfy food chain request suspending board chairman
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed food chain Herfy Food Services received a letter from shareholders with over a five-percent stake requesting to hold a general assembly meeting to vote on suspending the board chairman, according to a bourse filing. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets

Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets
Updated 34 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets

Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets
Updated 34 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows.
Brent crude futures rose as high as $118.22 a barrel, the highest since February 2013. The contract was at $116.60 a barrel, up $3.67, or 3.2 percent, by 0415 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude hit an 11-year high of $114.70 a barrel and was at $113.01 a barrel, up $2.41, or 2.2 percent.
The gains followed the latest round of US sanctions on Russia’s oil refining sector that raised concerns that Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.
So far, Washington has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and US energy prices.
“They may be saying that, but global financial institutions are doing the heavy lifting and blanket banning anything with Russia written on the documentation,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“I think as long as the West holds its nerve, oil will still go higher.”
Australia’s ANZ raised its short-term target for oil to $125 a barrel, adding that supply shortages could see further upside.
Russia is the world’s No. 3 oil producer and the largest exporter of oil to global markets, according to the International Energy Agency. Russian crude and oil products exports reached 7.8 million barrels per day in December, the agency said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, decided to maintain an increase in output by 400,000 barrels per day in March despite the price surge, ignoring the Ukraine crisis during their talks and snubbing calls from consumers for more crude.
“OPEC+ essentially punted on sending any production signals to calm the runaway oil market, rolling over the 400 kb/d production increase in record time,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.
“While some remain transfixed with the idea that an Iran agreement will provide much needed relief, we again caution that the deal is still not done and the sums entailed would simply be too small to backfill a major Russian disruption.”
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, will visit Tehran on Saturday, Iranian news agency Nournews reported, suggesting this could help pave the way to a revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers.
Meanwhile, US oil inventories continued to decline. Tanks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma crude hub were at their lowest since 2018, while US strategic reserves dropped to a near 20-year low — and that was before another release announced by the White House on Tuesday in tandem with other industrialized nations.

Topics: Oil energy

Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expands

Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expands
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expands

Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expands
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

Amazon.com Inc. said on Wednesday it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods in the United States and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running retail experiments.
The news marks a turning point for a company that began as an online bookseller and helped drive established rivals such as Borders to bankruptcy. Amazon said it would focus more on its grocery markets and a department store concept going forward.
After opening its first book shop in Seattle in 2015, Amazon has tried out an array of ideas in retail: convenience stores without cashiers, supermarkets, and a format called “4-star” in which it sells toys, household items and other goods with high customer ratings.
Amazon had aimed to reach shoppers in more places and bring its online touch into the real world. Its bookstores would pull from its vast data trove and showcase what people were reading, even the reviews they left on Amazon’s website.
But the company’s innovations were not enough to counter the march toward online shopping that Amazon itself had set off. Its “physical stores” revenue — a mere 3 percent of Amazon’s $137 billion in sales last quarter, largely reflective of consumer spending at its Whole Foods subsidiary — has often failed to keep pace with growth in the retailer’s other businesses.
Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Internet-savvy Amazon was right to forgo the niche market of brick-and-mortar book shoppers, as bad a match as electric car maker Tesla Inc. opening gas stations.
Pachter said Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new chief executive, likely made this call as he reviewed the retailer’s myriad businesses since taking the top job in July. “Retail is hard, and they’re discovering that,” he said.
The company’s vice president of physical retail, Cameron Janes, departed Amazon after 14 years in November, he said in a LinkedIn post. Now chief commercial officer at retailer REI, he did not immediately return a request for comment.
Amazon will close its 4-star, pop-up and bookstore locations on various dates and notify customers via signage. Workers will receive severance or can receive help finding jobs at any company stores nearby, such as more than a dozen Amazon Fresh grocery locations it has announced, the retailer said.
Amazon declined to specify how many jobs would be cut. 

Topics: Amazon Online shopping

Related

Amazon trots out YouTube-sized advertising business
Business & Economy
Amazon trots out YouTube-sized advertising business
Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards
Business & Economy
Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

OPEC holds oil output steady amid high prices, Ukraine crisis

OPEC holds oil output steady amid high prices, Ukraine crisis
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

OPEC holds oil output steady amid high prices, Ukraine crisis

OPEC holds oil output steady amid high prices, Ukraine crisis
  • Oil prices march higher as investors worry about supply disruption
Updated 02 March 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies are sticking with their plan to gradually increase oil production while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattles markets, reshapes alliances, kills civilians and sends the price of crude skyrocketing.

The OPEC+ coalition of oil producers — made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC members led by Russia — chose to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in April.

Since July, the coalition has been adding that amount of oil each month to gradually restore deep cuts to production made early in the coronavirus pandemic when demand for fuel plummeted. People have been driving and flying more as COVID-19 restrictions have eased in parts of the world, but the amount of oil on the market has not kept up with demand.

Both US and international benchmark crude oil pushed past $110 a barrel Wednesday as investors worried about the invasion by Russia, one of the world’s largest energy suppliers. The coalition of oil-producing nations can benefit from high prices, but those high energy prices can backfire and push oil-consuming economies — their customers — into recession.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency asked OPEC+ to boost production beyond its planned increase, due to tight global oil supplies. The IEA took its own action to ease climbing prices Tuesday when the Paris-based organization, which counts the US, Germany, France, the UK, Japan and Canada among its members, agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to send the message that oil supplies won’t fall short due to the war.

Adding to supply constraints, some oil buyers in recent days have shunned Russian crude, fearing that if sanctions were applied to Russian oil or gas, their purchased oil could be rendered unusable.

“Cargoes have already been rejected by European refiners in the market, because people are afraid sanctions might be coming, and so they don’t want to be caught with some cargo they can’t resell,” said Amy Myers Jaffe, research professor and managing director of the Climate Policy Lab at Tufts University.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine have made its crude oil “one of the most toxic barrels on the market,” said Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst at Rystad Energy.

Also, Russia may end up reducing its oil exports because it’s using more fuel.

“Doing an invasion of the scale Russians are doing in Ukraine requires a lot of fuel, so their domestic use is going to go up,” Jaffe said. “So presumably, we’re going to see less exports of Russian oil, unless they increase production because their demand’s going up.” Some OPEC+ nations have spare production capacity and theoretically could boost their own output for a while if Russia supplies less oil to the market or more buyers reject Russian crude. But those other nations may be reluctant to turn up the pumps.

“They’ve always kind of fallen back on the idea that they don’t want to move into anybody else’s space,” said Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners. “If it does get to the point where Russian oil is pushed away, then the question becomes, where does the replacement oil come from?”

Saudi Arabia has the most spare capacity, followed by Iran and then the UAE, according to Clearview.

Other OPEC+ nations, including Angola and Nigeria, have been producing below their target levels.

Topics: OPEC oil output Ukraine crisis

Related

Update OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing plan: Reuters
Business & Economy
OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing plan: Reuters
Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: European gas prices hit record high; Boeing, Apple & Exxon cut business ties with Russia

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse
Updated 02 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse
  • Al-Mazroua leads the NIDLP’s objective to “transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub by maximizing the value of its mining and energy sectors
Updated 02 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Suliman Al-Mazroua has been CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program since September 2019.

Al-Mazroua leads the NIDLP’s objective to “transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub by maximizing the value of its mining and energy sectors while unlocking the full potential of local content and the 4th Industrial Revolution” as a key facet of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform program.

NIDLP promotes the economic diversification of the Kingdom towards more sustainable growth by nurturing an attractive commercial environment for both local and international investment.

Al-Mazroua obtained a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering in 2001 from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

He joined Saudi Aramco in 2001 and remained there on and off, in various engineering and supervisory roles, until July 2017. In the meantime, he completed his MBA in 2007 from the University of Hull, UK. 

Al-Mazroua was appointed executive director of Saudi Arabia’s Delivery and Rapid Intervention Center in July 2017. The DRIC is related to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning and is responsible for following up implementation of priority initiatives with great economic and developmental value.

He became director general of the DRIC in October 2018 and remained in that post until February 2019.

Al-Mazroua joined the NIDLP as executive vice-president in February 2019 and was named CEO in September of the same year.

“Overall, by 2030, NIDLP targets to add some $453 billion in private sector investment, contribute $320 billion to GDP, add 1.6 million new jobs, and generate $266 billion growth in exports and re-exports,” Al-Mazroua said in an interview with investment analysis portal The Business Year.

Topics: National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) Suliman Al-Mazroua Industrial powerhouse

Related

Special Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP
Saudi Arabia’s up-and-coming energy park set to transform KSA into a global industrial powerhouse
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s up-and-coming energy park set to transform KSA into a global industrial powerhouse

Latest updates

Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows
Middle East’s tourism sector to reach $246bn in 2022, WTTC research shows
Who’s who at this year’s Comic Con in Abu Dhabi
Who’s who at this year’s Comic Con in Abu Dhabi
UN voices concern over Libya parliament vote on new PM
UN voices concern over Libya parliament vote on new PM
India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday
India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday
Recipes for success: Chef Basant Ghimire offers advice and a delicious recipe
Recipes for success: Chef Basant Ghimire offers advice and a delicious recipe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.