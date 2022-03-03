flydubai begins service to AlUla

AlUla: Dubai-based airline flydubai completed its inaugural flight to AlUla International Airport on March 3.

fludubai is now UAE's first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to AlUla.

With the addition of AlUla, flydubai's direct destinations in Saudi Arabia has grown to six destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and Yanbu.

“We are delighted to see the first flydubai flight land in AlUla today, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities and the Royal Commission for AlUla for their support,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai.