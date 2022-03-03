You are here

  • Home
  • flydubai begins service to AlUla

flydubai begins service to AlUla

flydubai begins service to AlUla
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3abp

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

flydubai begins service to AlUla

flydubai begins service to AlUla
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla: Dubai-based airline flydubai completed its inaugural flight to AlUla International Airport on March 3. 

fludubai is now UAE's first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to AlUla. 

With the addition of AlUla, flydubai's direct destinations in Saudi Arabia has grown to six destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and Yanbu. 

“We are delighted to see the first flydubai flight land in AlUla today, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities and the Royal Commission for AlUla for their support,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai. 

Topics: Flydubai AlUla International Airport AlUla

Related

Flydubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Flydubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order: Bloomberg

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform,Stake 

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform,Stake 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform,Stake 

MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform,Stake 
  • The partnership is expected to provide Stake with growth opportunities
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: MBC Group has signed a strategic partnership with Dubai-based fintech and real estate platform, Stake. 

The partnership is expected to provide Stake with growth opportunities through MBC’s digital platforms, TV channels, events and activations. On the other hand, Stake will provide MBC Group with priority investing opportunities in future funding rounds for the startup. 

The deal will also support Stake’s expansion into serving a greater number of property investors as it grows in Saudi Arabia and then the United Kingdom. 

Launched in late 2020, Stake is known for being the world’s first Shariah-certified property investment platform. It has gained over 17,000 users and $10 million in assets under management while seeing a monthly average growth of 27 percent.  

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years

Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

 

Brent crude or London crude soared again on March 3, touching $120 a barrel, the highest in nine years, according to a Reuters report. 

US WTI Futures crude soared to $115.64 a barrel, its highest since September 2008. 

The rise in oil prices is due to investors' worry of stagflationary shock, primarily triggered by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

OPEC's decision to decline increased oil production for narrowing supply slump is another factor that plays a crucial role behind this surge. 

Renewed oil surge rattles markets as Ukraine conflict intensifies | Reuters

Topics: Russia Ukraine Oil

Related

Live Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

MOSCOW: Several Russian companies are rushing to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions by the United States, EU, Japan, and Canada have started disrupting the money flow, according to a Reuters report. 

The report noted that the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms intending to open new accounts. 

“Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts,” a person who works in the Moscow branch of the Chinese bank told Reuters. 

The move from Russian companies comes at a time when several western countries and entities are trying to shut off Russia's economy from the global financial system. 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine

Related

Developing Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’
World
Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’

Japan’s Softbank borrows $870m from subsidiary Z Holdings for stock lending 

Japan’s Softbank borrows $870m from subsidiary Z Holdings for stock lending 
Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Japan’s Softbank borrows $870m from subsidiary Z Holdings for stock lending 

Japan’s Softbank borrows $870m from subsidiary Z Holdings for stock lending 
Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company SoftBank Corp. has borrowed 100 billion yen ($870 million) using shares of its subsidiary Z Holdings Corp. for stock lending purposes. 

Softbank is using an estimated 361 million shares, representing 4.8 percent, of Z Holdings, Bloomberg reported, citing Makiko Ariyama, a spokesman of the firm.

Who the money is being lent to, is yet to be disclosed.

The stock lending poses a way for Softbank to diversify its finances.

This comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny, and the recent collapse of Softbank’s $40 billion deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia, according to CNBC.

Softbank indirectly owns Z Holdings through A Holdings Corp, which is a joint venture between the Japanese firm and South Korean internet conglomerate company Naver Corp.

Topics: SoftBank Corp

Related

SoftBank says additional Alibaba ADS registration not tied to future deal
Business & Economy
SoftBank says additional Alibaba ADS registration not tied to future deal

Nasdaq Dubai sees its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian Bank

Nasdaq Dubai sees its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian Bank
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Nasdaq Dubai sees its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian Bank

Nasdaq Dubai sees its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian Bank
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Capital Bank of Jordan has listed a $100 million bond on the Middle East’s international financial exchange, Nasdaq Dubai, in its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian bank.

Nasdaq Dubai was chosen given its position as the largest regional venue for listing US dollar-denominated debt, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported.

The move will “extend Capital Bank’s reach and allow our teams to further strengthen the bank’s relationship with investors in UAE as well as the entire Gulf region,” according to the bank’s chairman, Bassem Al-Salem.

“Nasdaq Dubai attracted its highest ever number and value of new bond listings in 2021,” according to the chairman of the exchange, Abdul Wahed Al Fahim.

The exchange recorded a total of 30 listings of bonds and Sukuk worth up to $23.1 billion in 2021, along with a record high of 14 bond issuances valued at $11.2 billion.

Topics: Nasdaq Dubai Capital Bank of Jordan

Related

Dubai Islamic Bank lists $750m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai
Business & Economy
Dubai Islamic Bank lists $750m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Latest updates

flydubai begins service to AlUla
flydubai begins service to AlUla
MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 
MBC Group signs a strategic partnership with Dubai real estate startup platform, Stake 
Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years
Russian invasion impact: Oil hits $120 a barrel, highest level in 9 years
Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow
Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as Western sanctions disrupt money flow
Japan’s Softbank borrows $870m from subsidiary Z Holdings for stock lending 
Japan’s Softbank borrows $870m from subsidiary Z Holdings for stock lending 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.