What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari

“Unfolding Realities” is a nonfiction novel written by young author Carmah Hawwari.

Hawwari is a 17-year-old Jordanian-Canadian student of Palestinian descent, passionate about using her voice to empower refugees and shed light on the realities of their situations.

From understanding the superficialities of the world to experiencing what it feels like to visit refugee camps firsthand, her book deconstructs the details regarding refugee stigma present in our communities.

The novel is a collection of short stories based on refugees living in unregistered camps in Amman, Jordan. It follows Hawwari through her thought process when founding her nonprofit, Middle East Crisis Relief Organization, and her experiences visiting families in refugee camps.

The book is centered around five refugees and their migration to Jordan. Each chapter gives the reader a background on the refugee, as well as what it feels like to actually visit them.

The chapter then ends with a reflection section where the reader can look back and draft out steps that they can take in their day-to-day life.