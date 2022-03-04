You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari

What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari

What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4qp7

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari

What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

“Unfolding Realities” is a nonfiction novel written by young author Carmah Hawwari.

Hawwari is a 17-year-old Jordanian-Canadian student of Palestinian descent, passionate about using her voice to empower refugees and shed light on the realities of their situations.

From understanding the superficialities of the world to experiencing what it feels like to visit refugee camps firsthand, her book deconstructs the details regarding refugee stigma present in our communities.

The novel is a collection of short stories based on refugees living in unregistered camps in Amman, Jordan. It follows Hawwari through her thought process when founding her nonprofit, Middle East Crisis Relief Organization, and her experiences visiting families in refugee camps.

The book is centered around five refugees and their migration to Jordan. Each chapter gives the reader a background on the refugee, as well as what it feels like to actually visit them.

The chapter then ends with a reflection section where the reader can look back and draft out steps that they can take in their day-to-day life.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf
books
What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf

What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf

What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf

What We Are Reading Today: Gawkers by Bridget Alsdorf
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

Gawkers explores how artists and writers in late 19th-century Paris represented the seductions, horrors, and banalities of street life through the eyes of curious viewers known as badauds.

In contrast to the singular and aloof bourgeois flâneur, badauds were passive, collective, instinctive, and highly impressionable. Above all, they were visual, captivated by the sights of everyday life.

Beautifully illustrated and drawing on a wealth of new research, Gawkers excavates badauds as a subject of deep significance in late 19th-century French culture, as a motif in works of art, and as a conflicted model of the modern viewer.

Bridget Alsdorf examines the work of painters, printmakers, and filmmakers who made badauds their artistic subject, including Felix Vallotton, Pierre Bonnard, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Honore Daumier, Edgar Degas, Jean-Léon Gerome, Eugene Carriere, Charles Angrand, and Auguste and Louise Lumiere.

 

 

.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: That Tyrant, Persuasion by J. E. Lendon
books
What We Are Reading Today: That Tyrant, Persuasion by J. E. Lendon
What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett
books
What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett

What We Are Reading Today: That Tyrant, Persuasion by J. E. Lendon

What We Are Reading Today: That Tyrant, Persuasion by J. E. Lendon
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: That Tyrant, Persuasion by J. E. Lendon

What We Are Reading Today: That Tyrant, Persuasion by J. E. Lendon
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

The assassins of Julius Caesar cried out that they had killed a tyrant, and days later their colleagues in the Senate proposed rewards for this act of tyrannicide.

The killers and their supporters spoke as if they were following a well-known script. They were. Their education was chiefly in rhetoric and as boys they would all have heard and given speeches on a ubiquitous set of themes—including one asserting that “he who kills a tyrant shall receive a reward from the city.”

In That Tyrant, Persuasion, J. E. Lendon explores how rhetorical education in the Roman world influenced not only the words of literature but also momentous deeds: The killing of Julius Caesar, what civic buildings and monuments were built, what laws were made, and, ultimately, how the empire itself should be run.

Presenting a new account of Roman rhetorical education and its surprising practical consequences, That Tyrant, Persuasion shows how rhetoric created a grandiose imaginary world for the Roman ruling elite—and how they struggled to force the real world to conform to it. Without rhetorical education, the Roman world would have been unimaginably different.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett
books
What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett
What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll
books
What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll

What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett

What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett

What We Are Reading Today: Rome Is Burning by Anthony A. Barrett
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

According to legend, the Roman emperor Nero set fire to his majestic imperial capital on the night of July 19, AD 64 and fiddled while the city burned. It’s a story that has been told for more than two millennia—and it’s likely that almost none of it is true.

In Rome Is Burning, distinguished Roman historian Anthony Barrett sets the record straight, providing a comprehensive and authoritative account of the Great Fire of Rome, its immediate aftermath, and its damaging longterm consequences for the Roman world.

Drawing on remarkable new archaeological discoveries and sifting through all the literary evidence, he tells what is known about what actually happened—and argues that the disaster was a turning point in Roman history, one that ultimately led to the fall of Nero and the end of the dynasty that began with Julius Caesar.

Rome Is Burning tells how the fire destroyed much of the city and threw the population into panic. It describes how it also destroyed Nero’s golden image and provoked a financial crisis and currency devaluation that made a permanent impact on the Roman economy. Most importantly, the book surveys, and includes many photographs of recent archaeological evidence that shows visible traces of the fire’s destruction.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll
books
What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll
What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins

What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll

What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll

What We Are Reading Today: Finding Ultra by Rich Roll
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

Rich Roll’s Finding Ultra is an incredible but true account of achieving one of the most awe-inspiring midlife physical transformations ever.

On the night before he was to turn forty, Rich experienced a chilling glimpse of his future. Nearly fifty pounds overweight and unable to climb the stairs without stopping, he could see where his current sedentary life was taking him—and he woke up.

Plunging into a new routine that prioritized a plant-based lifestyle and daily training, Rich morphed from out of shape, mid-life couch potato to endurance machine.

In the years since Finding Ultra was published, Rich has become one of the world’s most recognized advocates of plant-based living.

Rich reflects on the steps he took to shift his mindset and leverage deep reservoirs of untapped potential to achieve success.

In this newly revised and updated edition, he shares the practices, tools, and techniques he uses for optimal performance, longevity, and wellness, including diet and nutrition protocols.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins
What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics
books
What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics

What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins

What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins

What We Are Reading Today: The Naked Don’t Fear the Water by Matthieu Aikins
Updated 27 February 2022
Arab News

In this extraordinary book, an acclaimed young war reporter — Matthieu Aikins —chronicles a dangerous journey on the smuggler’s road to Europe, accompanying his friend, an Afghan refugee, in search of a better future.

This is a well-written memoir by an accomplished journalist, which tells the story of migration at a very personal level.

“Harrowing yet hopeful, this exceptional work brings into sharp focus one of the most contentious issues of our times,” said a review on Goodreads.com

The Naked Don’t Fear the Water “is a tale of love and friendship across borders, and an inquiry into our shared journey in a divided world,” said the review.

The book reads like an epic in its scope, spanning a journey across vast distances to reach safety, freedom — and slips into a narrative voice both unique and quick to read.

“The story at times seemed fictional because of the drama and suspense. It is a real life version of the novel American Dirt but in a very different part of the world,” said the review.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics
books
What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics
What We Are Reading Today: The Original Bambi: The Story of a Life in the Forest
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Original Bambi: The Story of a Life in the Forest

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
Experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector
Experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agree to strengthen ties after King Hamad’s visit
Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he held talks with King Salman. (SPA)
Authorities urge cosmetic products’ allergy testing
Authorities urge cosmetic products’ allergy testing
KSrelief launches training courses to support and empower Yemeni youth
The project aims to train 1,250 young men and women in eight Yemeni governorates. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.