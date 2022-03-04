You are here

  • Home
  • Oil rises as Biden pressured to ban Russian crude imports
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Oil rises as Biden pressured to ban Russian crude imports

Oil rises as Biden pressured to ban Russian crude imports
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfngt

Updated 04 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil rises as Biden pressured to ban Russian crude imports

Oil rises as Biden pressured to ban Russian crude imports
Updated 04 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Crude oil prices rebounded on Friday as traders stayed away from Russian crude on concern shipments will be disrupted by Western sanctions.

Crude’s rally was halted on Thursday as the resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear deal raised the prospect of new supply hitting global markets.

Brent crude gained as high as $114.23 a barrel before trading little changed at $110.51 at midday in Riyadh. US benchmark WTI gained 0.5 percent to $108.17.

Both grades are headed for their biggest weekly advance since mid-2020. Brent is 12 percent higher and WTI 18 percent after hitting 10-year highs earlier in the week.

Prices spiked earlier in the session after reports of a fire at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid Russian bombing. However, Russia has since gained control of the facility and the fire has been extinguished.

While Western sanctions have yet to target Russian energy exports, traders are loath to purchase shipments as US President Joe Biden comes under increasing pressure to ban Russian crude imports.

“The escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine has not only caused geopolitical risks, but is adding to already elevated inflationary concerns as well as driving increased risk premiums,” RBC Capital analyst Christopher Louney wrote in a research note.

More oil supplies could be added from a coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil reserves by developed nations. Japan said on Friday it plans to release 7.5 million barrels of oil, though that is a small fraction of its demand.

Brent crude will average $110 a barrel in the second and third quarters of this year but there is a risk that prices could rise as high as $150 a barrel, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday that the decision this week by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+ to stick with its plan to gradually increase output in the coming months was “disappointing.”

However, “we have more than enough stocks to take further action if warranted” he said, according to Reuters.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Oil

Related

Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station; oil prices rise
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station; oil prices rise

SABIC CEO calls on GCC chemical companies to step-up green transition efforts

SABIC CEO calls on GCC chemical companies to step-up green transition efforts
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC CEO calls on GCC chemical companies to step-up green transition efforts

SABIC CEO calls on GCC chemical companies to step-up green transition efforts
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Chemical companies need to decarbonise quicker than the manufacturing sector, the CEO of one of the Middle East’s leading firms has warned.

Speaking at the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Leaders’ forum in Dubai, the head of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation — known as SABIC — urged his industry to adopt a “laser-sharp focus” to improve its green credentials.

Yousef A. Al-Benyan, also chairman of the company, acknowledged the wide-ranging implications, urgency, and impact on shareholder value of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by utilizing a circular carbon economy platform.

Addressing delegates, he said: “For GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) chemical companies, achieving the decarbonization objective is even more critical than for other manufacturing sectors of the economy, as the chemical industry itself is a decarbonization tool for national oil companies. 

“We have to think about this challenge much more strategically with a laser-sharp focus.” 

Al-Benyan identified three priority transformation areas for the chemical industry: partnerships and collaborations; agility; and new business and operating models.

He added: “The key question is how GCC companies can address these priorities. The answer is by focusing on talent and technology. We have to take a global approach to attract and retain top talent and, at the same time, we must create a sustainable source of competitive talent at home.”

He went on: “As far as technology is concerned, we have to admit that GCC chemical companies are largely technology users. Going forward, technology will create a greater divide between technology-developers and technology-users as the resource advantage erodes.” 

The event follows the inaugural GPCA Leaders Forum held last year, which saw regional leaders share their learnings from the pandemic, deliver a unified message of resilience, and re-emerge ready to face future challenges.

SABIC unveiled its Carbon Neutrality Roadmap in 2021, setting out a strategy to decarbonize its operations by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The roadmap identifies five pathways to decarbonization: Reliability, Energy Efficiency and Improvements; Renewable Energy; Electrification; Carbon Capture; and Green/Blue Hydrogen.

Topics: SABIC

Related

SABIC shares down 1.62% despite significant 2021 earnings beat
Business & Economy
SABIC shares down 1.62% despite significant 2021 earnings beat

Saudi Arabia, Jordan eye trade relations over $1bn with new agreement

Saudi Arabia, Jordan eye trade relations over $1bn with new agreement
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Jordan eye trade relations over $1bn with new agreement

Saudi Arabia, Jordan eye trade relations over $1bn with new agreement
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

A bilateral agreement which could be worth over $1 billion has been signed by business leaders from the Saudi Arabian city of Makkah and Jordan’s Amman.

A memorandum of understanding was agreed between the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Amman counterpart which will focus on developing bilateral economic relations between the two cities.

The deal was signed during a Jordanian industrial delegation’s visit to the MCCI, headed up by the Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Mahmoud Al-Shamali and the Chairman of Amman Chamber of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir.

“There is a need to strengthen these relations to rise above $1 billion, especially since Amman is proud of Saudi products, and Saudi investments are the most important in Jordan,” said Al-Shamali.

The deal holds considerable significance as trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Jordan was still “below expectation” despite common interests, pointed out Jaghbir.

“Saudi Arabia is the second-largest commercial partner for Jordan,” he added.

Jaghbir also called for the establishment of executive offices and liaison officers in the chambers of commerce in both countries to put these agreements and partnerships into force.

Some 44 Jordanian companies from various sectors participated in an exhibition organized on the sidelines of the meeting.

Al-Shamali and the Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi also explored ways to strengthen bilateral trade and stimulate each country’s private sector, according to the statement.

They discussed preparations for an upcoming joint trade committee meeting, which will focus on increasing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Topics: Makkah Amman Jordan Saudi Arabia memorandum of understanding (MoU)

Related

Nasdaq Dubai sees its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian Bank
Business & Economy
Nasdaq Dubai sees its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian Bank

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s

Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Russia-Ukraine conflict and subsequent sanctions have increased risks to the global economic outlook, with effects that will depend on the length and severity of the crisis, Moody's Investors Service said in a report. 

Europe's recovery would be at risk if the military conflict escalates, according to VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's, Kelvin Dalrymple.

“The rest of the world will be affected by commodity price shocks at a time when inflation is already high, and by financial repercussions from the sanctions against Russia and from financial market volatility,” he added.

Sanctions imposed by the US and its allies will have a direct impact on Russia and Belarus, and an indirect impact on foreign entities that do business with Russia, which would affect the global economy.

Rising prices for commodities from the region, such as oil, grains and metals, are increasing inflationary pressures, Moody's said. 

Metal prices climbed due to the crisis, as Russia is a big producer. Other countries that produce aluminum, platinum, copper and palladium will benefit from higher prices, while consumers will face higher costs as the increases are passed on to them, Moody's said.

Russia and Ukraine are dominants in global production of neon gas, a component in semiconductor manufacturing. Thus, the Ukraine-Russian war could further exacerbate chip shortages and supply problems in the auto industry.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Moody’s Investors Service

Related

Live Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station; oil prices rise
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station; oil prices rise

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves
Updated 04 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves

Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves
Updated 04 March 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance reiterated on Friday they do not plan to cut off their Russian clients from using their platforms, even as mainstream finance companies keep their distance.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Feb. 27 asked crypto exchanges to block the digital wallet addresses of Russian users, effectively stopping them from trading crypto.

“We believe everyone deserves access to basic financial services unless the law says otherwise,” Coinbase CEOBrian Armstrong said in a series of tweets on Friday.

“We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users’ accounts,” a spokesperson of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The decision is a risk for the exchanges as they still have to comply with sanctions on Russian banks, companies and individuals, a list that has been growing almost daily as Western countries seek to isolate the Russian economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine. 

Most major Russian banks have been shut out of the SWIFT international payments system.

While crypto exchanges have increasingly been hiring experienced compliance staff, getting it wrong could be the end of the road for some of these businesses. 

BNP Paribas was hit with a $9 billion penalty from US authorities in 2015 for processing payments on behalf of sanctioned companies. HSBC and Société Générale have agreed to intrusive audits by regulators in lieu of financial punishments.

However, the rewards for getting it right are significant, both financially and reputationally. 

Trading volumes between the ruble and cryptocurrencies hit $141 million on Monday, a three-fold week-on-week increase according to Reuters.

Successfully serving Russian clients while complying with sanctions could also give the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges a seat at the table of mainstream finance if they can be seen to be trusted parties in the global financial system.

While cryptocurrencies have a reputation for being a conduit for the proceeds of crime, regulation is actually quite strict for the larger exchanges, which require government identification when signing up and often have to submit to “know-your-client” checks if moving larger amounts of money.

Cash is usually transferred to crypto accounts from traditional banks, meaning there is an extra layer of compliance for anyone wanting to use their crypto assets for illicit activity.

Binance said this week it will donate $10 million through its charitable foundation to help Ukraine, to be divided among non-profit organizations, including UNICEF.

Topics: cryptocurrency Russia Ukraine coinbase Binance bitcoin

Related

Live Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station; oil prices rise
Business & Economy
Ukraine Crisis: Markets react to Russian assault on nuclear power station; oil prices rise

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO

Al Majdiah Residence listing on Saudi market delivers strategic goals, says CEO
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Majdiah Residence is confident it will see solid growth rates from its public listing in the Saudi market thanks to ra ise in demand for new homes across the Kingdom, according to CEO Abdulsalam Al-Majed.

Listing the company’s shares on Tadawul will also increase its opportunities to secure credit and enhance its partnerships with investment funds, Al-Majed told Argaam.

Al Majdiah Residence aims to sell 3,000 residential units in 2022. It developed more than 12,000 homes in 850 buildings over the last five years.

The Riyadh-based company appointed Saudi Fransi Capital as financial advisor for its initial public offering on the Saudi exchange, Tadawul.

The boom coming from the Saudi real estate marketing and the related regulatory measures reshaped the real estate sector and enhanced the quality of projects, while reducing unplanned construction, Al-Majed said.

They helped the market reach maturity, he added.

All signals show that demand for residential units is on the rise across the Kingdom, including Riyadh and Jeddah, Argaam reported.

The cost of residential units will be affected by the fluctuations in the prices of building materials, Al-Majed said. The rise in prices of building materials is sometimes temporary, such as supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lockdowns, he added.

Topics: Al Majdiah Residence

Related

Bahrain-based GFH plans listing on Tadawul, ADX
Business & Economy
Bahrain-based GFH plans listing on Tadawul, ADX

Latest updates

NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, says ‘not part of this’ war
NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, says ‘not part of this’ war
SABIC CEO calls on GCC chemical companies to step-up green transition efforts
SABIC CEO calls on GCC chemical companies to step-up green transition efforts
Australian cricket great Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack: Report
Shane Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets. (Action Images/Jason O'Brien/File Photo)
As Ukrainians flee, ‘we even feel a bit guilty we are OK’
As Ukrainians flee, ‘we even feel a bit guilty we are OK’
Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal
Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.