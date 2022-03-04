RT France bids farewell to its European audience

LONDON: RT France’s presenter bid farewell on Thursday to its European audience in its last news segment following the EU’s decision to ban it and Sputnik from broadcasting in Europe.
Citing the decision as a threat to press freedom, RT’s presenter thanked those who have supported the channel.
“This is the last news segment broadcast by RT France after the EU’s decision to ban RT in Europe. We have worked with full transparency and professionalism and have listened and respected all opinions without prejudice,” said RT’s presenter.
“We have given a voice to those that could not be heard in traditional media outlets to deliver full and rounded information. We have always respected the rules imposed on us and today we are targeted with an arbitrary decision, an unprecedented decision that is dangerous for freedom of press and freedom of expression,” she added.
“Thank you to all those who work for RT France and to all the loyal audiences who have supported the channel.”
The EU’s decision to ban Russian state-owned media outlets in Europe follows accusations of systematic disinformation perpetrated by the channels over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said in a statement. “It is also a significant and direct threat to the union’s public order and security.”
The ban also applies to RT’s English unit and operations in the UK, Germany and Spain.
Russia curbs access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty
Russia has repeatedly complained that Western media organizations offer a partial view of the world
MOSCOW: Russia’s communications watchdog has restricted access to the Russian-language websites of the BBC and Radio Liberty for spreading what it cast as false information about the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly complained that Western media organizations offer a partial — and often anti-Russian — view of the world while failing to hold their own leaders to account for devastating foreign wars such as Iraq and corruption.
Western leaders have for years raised concerns about the dominance of state media in Russia and say the freedoms won when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 have been rolled back by President Vladimir Putin.
Russia’s RIA news agency said access to the websites of BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet were being limited, citing the media watchdog’s official register.
According to an official notice received on March 3, the Russian communications watchdog said Radio Liberty’s Russian service had spread “obviously fake socially significant information about the alleged Russian attack on Ukrainian territory.”
“Such information is wrong,” Radio Liberty cited the official notice as saying.
Describing the situation in Ukraine has become a sensitive issue in Moscow.
President Putin said the “special military operation” was essential to ensure Russian security after the United States enlarged the NATO military alliance to Russia’s borders and supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.
Russian officials do not use the word “invasion” and say Western media have failed to report on what they cast as the “genocide” of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.
INTERVIEW: An international company opening in Mideast is not exactly the same as being from the Mideast, says Anghami CEO
Elie Habib, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, talks exclusively to Arab News about the past, present and future of audio streaming, and his company, in the region and beyond
Updated 04 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Last month, regional music-streaming platform Anghami completed its merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company and went public, becoming the first Arab tech company to trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
“Some might say 10 years is a long time, and some might say it’s not long enough, to become a public company,” Elie Habib, the co-founder and CEO of Anghami, told Arab News.
When Anghami was launched, in November 2011, people in the region were not accustomed to paying for music and music labels had no idea what streaming was, he said.
“The odds were not in our favor,” he added.
He and Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of the business, were expecting just over 300,000 users in the first year, Habib revealed — instead they got 1 million users in the first three months. In the decade that followed, he said, they received several offers to sell the company.
“But, we felt that we were not ready because we could still grow the company — it hadn’t reached its maximum potential,” he said.
Anghami now has a library of 72 million songs, 75 million registered users, and about 40 telecommunications partners in the MENA region. The company is free from any fundraising or shareholder pressure and Habib and Maroun have the freedom to grow the company as they see fit.
Anghami’s growth has been accompanied by the development of the wider audio-streaming industry in the Middle East, which has attracted global players to the market. Apple Music, for example, launched around 2015-2016. In 2016-2017, meanwhile, Anghami recorded its highest growth.
“I have full respect for all the other music services but we are at a stage (in building Anghami) that is not comparable to others,” Habib said.
Along the way, French streaming service Deezer took part of Anghami’s content library and made it exclusive to its own platform. They “took a lot from our rule book but we kept growing anyway,” said Habib.
He added: “An international company opening in the Middle East is not exactly the same as being from the Middle East and understanding that we need to care about the artists, brands and users.”
The Middle East music industry is unique in several ways. For example, there are no big labels in the region, unlike Western markets, which means the requirements of the artists are different, said Habib. That is why Anghami partnered with Sony Music Middle East to launch the record label Vibe Music.
Arabic music makes up only about 1 percent of Anghami’s catalog but generates about 50 percent of its traffic. Arabic indie music and hip-hop each grew by 20 to 30 percent over the past year, showing that there is a growing demand for modern Arabic music. It is this demand that motivates Anghami to work with regional artists, said Habib.
“The artists in our region do not have a proper platform to disseminate their content,” he added.
As part of that partnership, Spotify provided editorial and marketing support, including billboards in New York’s Times Square, as well as a host of social media promotions.
“It’s very different (from what we are doing),” said Habib, adding that Spotify’s main focus and investment is in podcasts.
“In our part of the world, we’re investing in music; creating a label and content,” he said. “That is very different from creating a marketing campaign for an artist.
“It is very important to know that Anghami is invested with the artists in the region; we are part of the ecosystem of artists.”
The company’s goal, he explained, is to attract a “whole new generation of artists” that want to create music and then empower them to do it at scale, in a profitable way.
As part of this commitment, Anghami has produced 300 original songs under its Anghami Originals banner and plans to launch Anghami Lab — a physical space combining food, music, artists and fans — across the Middle East, starting with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“Our interest in growing artists is linked to the interest in growing the music ecosystem in the Middle East,” said Habib. Anghami is therefore in the process of setting up multiple businesses that aim to help artists to grow in both the online and offline worlds, he added. Future plans include expanding across territories and industries.
“We’re trying to grow into places across the Middle East that we have not yet invested enough in, but we want to grow beyond the Middle East to wherever there is an Arab diaspora,” said Habib.
“We connect with the ear,” he added, which means looking for opportunities to invest in anything audio-related, including podcasts.
“We’re launching multiple services later this year which connect people to people, people to music, and people to other forms of audio content,” said Habib.
Russia cracks down on journalists, media outlets and social media
Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor stated on Saturday that media organizations in the country are only permitted to publish official government reports
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Russian authorities have launched a crackdown targeting Russian journalists and media outlets, and restricting access to social media in an attempt to control the flow of information following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Access to Facebook and Twitter throughout the country was noticeably slow in many locations, while some faced a complete restriction of access. The internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that Facebook would not load or worked “extremely slowly, making the platforms unusable.”
BBC Moscow Correspondent Steven Rosenberg tweeted last week: “Access to @Twitter in Russia is being severely restricted. This message got through, but took a while.”
Russia’s online censorship has been widely condemned by people around the world, including social media users. One twitter user said: “Of course. Putin wants to be able to deny his actions — too many first hand reports make that nearly impossible. Keep it up but stay safe.”
Another mocked the restrictions, saying: “You know things are going great for Russia when their tanks in Ukraine are running out of fuel and they start restricting their own people’s access to social media.”
Meanwhile, at least five journalists are currently facing charges and many more have been detained across Russia following their coverage of the anti-war protests which have erupted across the country since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
The Committee to Protect Journalists is also working to confirm reports that 31 other reporters have been detained across Russia.
Russia’s state media regulator Roskomnadzor stated on Saturday that media organizations in the country are only permitted to publish official government reports about the war in Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor also announced an administrative investigation into at least 10 independent media outlets for their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could result in a fine or closure.
On Tuesday, independent broadcasters Echo of Moscow and Dozhd TV were taken off the air and access to their websites was blocked as a result of the investigation.
In its notice blocking access to these websites, the prosecutor general’s office accused the outlets of spreading “information calling for extremist activity, violence” and “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists was quick to condemn the crackdown on media freedoms.
“Russian authorities should stop employing draconian tactics against independent media as a way to control the narrative around the country’s invasion of Ukraine,” said CPJ’s Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna, in New York. “It is essential that the few remaining independent voices in Russia do not become a casualty in this conflict.”
Dubai advertising agency creates 'chocapologies' to ease the pain of cyberbullying
MullenLowe MENA teams up with chef Karim Bourgi to raise awareness of trolling
Study finds 80% of people have encountered hate speech online
Updated 03 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: A Dubai-based advertising agency has come up with a sweet way to counter cyberbullying, by sending victims of it a “chocapology.”
According to agency MullenLowe MENA, 80 percent of people have encountered hate speech online and 40 percent have felt attacked or threatened on social media.
So executives from the firm got together with Karim Bourgi, a chef and founder of the Kayu dessert shop, to create a promotional campaign titled “Chocapologies — on Behalf of the Internet.”
“We chose a master chocolatier and an influencer chef who understands what it’s like to be cyberbullied or trolled. He has about half a million followers and has been trolled just like anyone else who is a public figure,” Prerna Mehra, creative director and head of design at MullenLowe MENA, told Arab News.
The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the effects of body shaming, hate speech and cyberbullying by sending victims uniquely designed chocolates.
Mehra said the agency chose chocolate because it is “the finest creation of humankind,” adding that it contained chemicals such as endorphins and tryptophan that promote a happier mood and reduce stress.
The sugarcoated apologies were sent to celebrities, influencers, gamers and others who have been victims of trolling. In return, the recipients shared their stories on their social media profiles to raise awareness and encourage people to #SugarcoatIt.
Mehra said the agency was concerned the campaign might be seen as making light of the problem but the response was overwhelmingly positive.
“We got a few trolls doing what they do best but the amount of love and positivity this campaign has generated is far more,” she said.
To date the campaign has had 261 million views on social media platforms around the world and been shared by more than 70 influencers.
“People are loving the campaign. They are sharing their stories and asking for chocolates to raise awareness in their own little ways so they can contribute to making the internet a sweeter place,” Mehra said.
She added that the agency was “hoping that the biggies like the TikTok and the Metas of the world take notice and introduce stricter ways to moderate content.”
Although the chocolates are not commercially available at the moment, several pastry chefs and dessert stores have contacted the agency and offered to make them more accessible.
Mehra said that with Bourgi’s approval “we may give the molds out to different stores who can then provide chocapologies on behalf of the internet and further help in making the internet a sweeter place.”
Media watchdog condemns Ukrainian camera operator's death in 'reckless' Russian attack
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A Ukrainian camera operator was killed on Wednesday when Russian forces shelled a television tower in Kyiv in what has been described as a “reckless attack.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a media watchdog, condemned the killing of Yevhenii Sakun, and urged all parties to the conflict to protect media personnel and organizations.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Sakun, who was killed in a reckless Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv,” Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said.
“All parties to the conflict must protect local and international journalists, and stop targeting media facilities and equipment.”
Sakun, 49, was a camera operator for the Ukrainian television station LIVE, which has covered the Russian invasion. Four other people died in the attack.
His death follows an attack on two journalists who were wounded last week while reporting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Ohtyrka.
The reporters, both working for the Danish newspaper Esktra Bladet, were at the scene of a suspected Russian airstrike when a bomb exploded nearby and unidentified gunmen opened fire.
The journalists fled and later received treatment at a local hospital, according to Knud Brix, the newspaper’s chief editor.
Both are in a stable condition and are expected to recover, he added.
Brix said that both journalists were wearing protective equipment that identified them as members of the media, and had shouted “press!” while they were under attack.