Saudi Arabia registers 363 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Over 61.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom's immunization campaign started.
Over 61.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. (File/SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed 363 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 746,836 people have now contracted the disease.
According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 105, followed by Jeddah with 35, Dammam with 23, Madinah confirmed 16, and Makkah recorded 15.
Of the total number of cases, 461 remain in critical condition.
The ministry confirmed one new coronavirus related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,005 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 559 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 726,351.
Over 61.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 24.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 434 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.95 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is wasting no opportunity to cater for the large numbers of people expected to perform Umrah during Ramadan.
The presidency’s plans include the use of about 10 golf buggies to help those with special needs, as well as the elderly and ailing worshippers, to comfortably perform Umrah rituals.
Each of the buggies can carry up to 12 elderly and people with special needs, Jihad Al-Otaibi, public relations manager at the Grand Mosque, told Arab News.
Six of the vehicles have already started operating, and the presidency will add four more to help serve the elderly, ailing and those with disabilities during Ramadan, which usually witnesses high numbers of Umrah performers.
Al-Otaibi said that the service previously had been halted halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last August, the presidency provided 25 new paths at the Mataf courtyard in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, including four for the elderly and people with disabilities. The move was part of a bigger plan to manage crowds amid the pandemic.
Nizar Alaa El-Din, assistant undersecretary general of the presidency for grouping affairs and crowd management, said that the presidency manages groups of pilgrims “based on many factors and objectives.”
The presidency used its considerable experience to coordinate with other parties and ensure effective communication with all groups working in the Grand Mosque, he added.
El-Din said that the presidency has benefited from numerous studies and approaches that have helped to provide smooth and organized entry and exit points at the holy site.
Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Adel bin Obaid Al-Ahmadi, the presidency’s vice president for public relations, institutional communication and community partnerships, said that the presidency is keen to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, especially the elderly and those with special needs, within the courtyards of the holy mosques.
Al-Ahmadi said that service points staffed by qualified presidency employees have been set up to help worshippers from the time they approach the Grand Mosque to the end of their Umrah.
Health and precautionary measures, including cleaning and social distancing, will help protect worshippers from illness.
The presidency has also intensified its efforts in preparation for the month of Ramadan, which normally sees increasing numbers of Umrah performers, Al-Ahmadi said.

Topics: Umrah Ramadan Grand Mosque buggies

RIYADH: A massive sandstorm spurred on by high winds hit Riyadh on Friday, enveloping the Saudi capital with heavy dust.

The traffic department warned motorists to drive slowly with their headlights switched on.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense also advised Riyadh residents to avoid various picnic spots at the weekend because of the possibility of the inclement weather continuing for the next few days.

The wind speed in Riyadh in the afternoon was recorded at about 29 km per hour.

Though not infrequent at this time of the year, as winter ends, the large sandstorm created warm conditions, with the maximum temperature at 30 degrees Celsius and minimum at 16 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was pegged at 20 percent.

The National Center for Meteorology has in its daily forecast stated that the weather across the Kingdom would likely see sandstorms and low temperatures. It stated that active surface winds would continue in the Northern Border region, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Qassim, reducing visibility.

The report added that the surface wind on the Red Sea would be northerly to northwesterly with speeds between 25 km and 50 km per hour. Similar wind speeds would likely be recorded across the Kingdom.

As sandstorms cause breathing ailments, people with respiratory problems were advised to avoid going outside where possible.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sandstorm Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
RIYADH: Wasla music festival organizers have canceled the entire two-day event due to high winds and sandstorms in Riyadh.

The festival, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was set to take place on March 4-5 in the Hidden Valley of Riyadh.

Wasla was launched in Dubai, but this year was set to be held in the Kingdom for the first time. The two-day festival features Arab and Saudi alternative and indie talents, including headline acts that have dominated the Middle East and North Africa music industry over the last decade.

A total of 15 bands were set to play genres including rock, alternative, indie rock, indie pop, jazz, soul, funk, electropop and fusion.

On Friday, winds in Riyadh reached speeds of 50 kilometers per hour, bringing dust storms that covered the entire city.

Festival doors were set to open at 3 p.m. on Friday, but event organizers initially delayed the festival until 6 p.m. However, due to the continuing sandstorms, the Wasla media team shared on Instagram that the first day of the festival has been postponed for safety.

On Friday evening the Wasla media team announced they were canceling the festival completely “due to weather circumstances and to ensure the safety of all.”

Located 80 kilometers from the center of Riyadh, the festival was deemed unsafe for attendees. Sandstorms can cause severe breathing problems for people with underlying respiratory conditions.

Initially, organizers aimed to postpone day one of the festival and continue as planned on March 5.

Festivalgoers took to Instagram to request refunds, with many having traveled from Jeddah to see many of the performers such as Skeleton Crowd, Souad Massi, Aziz Maraka, Cairokee and Hamza Namira.

By Friday evening, The Saudi National Center for Meteorology reported that wind speeds had reached 29 kilometers per hour in Riyadh — deemed unsafe for travel. The traffic department warned motorists to drive slowly with headlights on as the dust makes roads difficult to navigate.

Event organizers informed media outlets that the event will remain “canceled until further notice” and that they will make an announcement once a decision has been made on a potential future date.

Topics: Wasla festival Hidden Valley

RIYADH: A new group of 60 young people graduated Monday under the Saudi foreign ministry’s training program for cultural ambassadors that would promote the Kingdom’s achievements and peacemaking efforts abroad.

The graduation ceremony of the Young Leaders Program for Global Communication was held on Monday evening by the Salam Project for Cultural Communication, under the patronage of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji, and several officials and experts also attended the event.

In his speech, Al-Khuraiji said the Kingdom’s foreign policy was aimed at promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence in the region and globally at international forums.

“The development and economic and political leaps witnessed by the Kingdom in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 makes it our duty to present to the world our civilizational achievements,” he said.

The graduation ceremony of the Young Leaders Program for Global Communication was held on Monday evening by the Salam Project for Cultural Communication. (Supplied)

Al-Khuraiji added that Saudi Arabia’s young people, who make up a large proportion of the Kingdom’s population, could play a “vital and pivotal role” in carrying the nation’s message across the world, under the auspices of the Salam project and the YLP.

Faisal bin Muammar, the general supervisor of the Salam project, said that the young people trained by the organization would participate in meetings of similar organizations in the international arena. This would allow them to develop their skills, to effectively reflect the Kingdom’s true image.

Dr. Fahd Al-Sultan, the executive director of the Salam project, said the organization has aligned its work closely with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to transform the country. To assist in this process, the project has conducted several studies based on monitoring and analyzing content produced about the Kingdom by research bodies, media groups, and various international institutions.

Al-Sultan added that through these studies, the Salam project has been able to determine both positive and negative feedback about the Kingdom. This knowledge is assisting the project to train young Saudi men and women to effectively counter attacks launched periodically by some media organizations.

RIYADH: The speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, welcomed a recent UN Security Council resolution that designated the Houthi militia in Yemen as a terrorist group, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
He is heading a Shoura Council delegation at the meetings of the 11th Congress of the Association of Senates, Shoura and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World, which began in Morocco on Thursday.
Al-Asheikh reiterated that the Kingdom welcomes the Security Council resolution, which also expands an arms embargo that was previously limited to specified individuals and organizations to include all members of the Houthi militia.
He said that Saudi Arabia hopes the decision will contribute to efforts to end the activities of the terrorist group and its supporters, and to neutralize the resulting threats to the Yemeni people and to international security and peace.
The UN Security Council voted on Monday to impose the expanded arms embargo on the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which it said has threatened the peace, security and stability of Yemen, and is responsible for attacks on civilians, on navigation in the Red Sea, and on targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“The Kingdom is keen to achieve security and stability in Yemen, and to alleviate the suffering of its people,” Al-Asheikh said.
His country “rejected and condemned the attacks launched by the Houthis on civilian objects and vital installations in the Kingdom and the UAE, and international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, with the aim of destabilizing the security of the region,” he added, noting that the Kingdom continues to support all regional and international initiatives and efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis.
During the conference, meanwhile, Al-Asheikh that Saudi Arabia is keen to contribute to development and investment in African countries, and support international and regional efforts to lay the foundations for security, stability and conflict resolution in the nations.
He said the great importance the Kingdom attaches to efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, and improve security capabilities, is reflected by the $110 million it has provided to support anti-terrorism initiatives on the African continent.
Al-Asheikh referred to a previous statement by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a summit on financing for African countries in Paris in May last year, in which he stressed the critical importance of the future of the continent, and the need for the rapid and fair global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in low-income countries in Africa and the rest of the world.
He said that the Kingdom, through its Public Investment Fund, has implemented number of projects and activities in the energy, mining, communications and food sectors, among others, worth a total of nearly $4 billion.
In the past four decades, he said, the PIF has provided 580 loans and grants to more than 45 African countries worth about $13.5 billion, and has also announced a €200 million ($221 million) initiative for development in Sahel countries in partnership with the French Development Agency, in addition to future projects, grants and loans that the Kingdom will implement to help developing countries on the continent.
He also said the Kingdom is concerned about the challenges of climate change, along with the economic and social implications, and stressed his country’s commitment to international climate agreements based on its global position and the importance of its influential role in the stability of the global economy. He also spoke about the Kingdom’s efforts to address climate-related challenges through the Middle East Green Initiative summit that was held in October in an effort to develop a regional road map.
Afro-Arab cooperation to face challenges in a number of areas was discussed during the conference, including economic and developmental rehabilitation to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of youth and women in development policies and sustainable investments, and strengthening cooperation with senates in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Sudan also welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist group and said it hopes this will help to end the hostilities in the country and the widespread violations committed by the Houthis, including threats to security and safety of navigation in the Red Sea, as well as facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry condemned the Houthi attacks against civilians and civilian targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and renewed its support for efforts to peacefully resolve the Yemeni crisis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Shoura Council Abdullah bin Mohammad Al-Asheikh

