You are here

  • Home
  • GACA hosts meeting of Saudi air transport facilitation members in Riyadh

GACA hosts meeting of Saudi air transport facilitation members in Riyadh

GACA hosts meeting of Saudi air transport facilitation members in Riyadh. (Supplied)
GACA hosts meeting of Saudi air transport facilitation members in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5qzx

Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

GACA hosts meeting of Saudi air transport facilitation members in Riyadh

GACA hosts meeting of Saudi air transport facilitation members in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • The meeting aims to activate the work of the committee and adopt the update of the National Air Transport Facilitation Program
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Committee for Air Transport Facilitation met under the chairmanship of Abdulaziz Duailej, head of the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation, with the participation of members of the committee representing government agencies, in Riyadh on Saturday.
The meeting, which aims to activate the work of the committee and adopt the update of the National Air Transport Facilitation Program, included several main themes regarding the work of the committee and the approval of the amendments to the second edition of the program.
The meeting also included a presentation on the concept of facilities in the context of air transport, an overview of the National Air Transport Facilitation Program and the current work of the GACA and the future aspirations of the committee, which will improve movement at airports, develop the techniques used to accelerate security procedures, clear goods, and review the application of international regulations to achieve the strategy of the civil aviation sector.

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) National Committee for Air Transport Facilitation

Related

GACA president Abdulaziz Al-Duailej meets with Al-Jouf governor Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s GACA chief, governor of Al-Jouf review Airport project in the region
Saudi civil aviation authority partners with Oracle, Microsoft to scale up digital shift
Business & Economy
Saudi civil aviation authority partners with Oracle, Microsoft to scale up digital shift

With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)
  • Mohammed Al-Quthmi thanks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ‘sharing the music I love with the public’
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: When Mohammed Al-Quthmi holds his cello and leans back with the instrument on his chest, he can feel there is something different about it. “The sound of it captures your attention. There is a depth in it, you cannot hear it or feel it with any other instruments.”

Al-Quthmi, 42, is one of a handful of Saudi cellists and part of the Kingdom’s blossoming classical musical scene.
He began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020.

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)

“The cello is not just a wooden instrument, it was my companion during the COVID-19 lockdown and our relation at that time got stronger,” Al-Quthmi told Arab News.

I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.

Mohammed Al-Quthmi, Saudi cellist

His journey with music started in his college days. He would listen to the band Gipsy Kings and that inspired him to learn how to play the guitar.
After learning how to play the guitar, he learned the piano and the oud, with his last stop being the cello.
US cellist Adam Hurst was his main inspiration for picking up the instrument.
“He is the one who stole my senses once I heard his piece ‘Forsaken.’ At that time, I was in Dubai and went straight away to a music shop and got my first cello.”
He said that music had always been a part of Saudi culture, but had not received serious status prior to the social reforms of Saudi Vision 2030.  
“It was a bit difficult to play publicly comparing to what we have today. Thanks to our beloved crown prince, things changed 360 degrees; I get to share the music I love with the public.”
Al-Quthmi said that professional musicians should practice three to four hours a day but, in his case as an amateur cellist, he usually played one to two hours a day. “I just play what I feel and what touches my heart,” he said.
The cello is Italian in origin, but it is played globally across continents.

FASTFACTS

• Last November, Yamaha Music School Riyadh opened as the first officially authorized music education facility in the Kingdom.

• Mohammed Al-Quthmi, 42, is one of a handful of Saudi cellists and part of the Kingdom’s blossoming classical musical scene.

“I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.”
Al-Quthmi has taken part in a number of private musical gatherings, most recently at the Syrup music lounge in Riyadh where he played the piano and cello. “It was an amazing night. Hopefully I get to redo something like it soon,” he said.
The Kingdom has recently launched a number of music institutes and initiatives.
Last November, Yamaha Music School Riyadh opened as the first officially authorized music education facility in the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission launched Bait Al-Oud (House of Oud) in January and this is due to open in 2023.

 

Topics: Saudi musician

Related

New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
Lifestyle
Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

Agency educates female visitors at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 March 2022
SPA

Agency educates female visitors at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • In 2021, the agency held more than 2,500 educational circles in many international languages, including Uzbek, Persian, English, French, Urdu and Turkish, and offered 3,597 religious and spatial guidance services for female visitors at the Grand Mosque
Updated 06 March 2022
SPA

MAKKAH: The agency for languages and women’s translation, led by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, offers translations of many educational courses and awareness programs for female visitors of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

It also provides religious education to women who have recently converted to Islam, along with the translation of administrative publications.

The agency is responsible for organizing educational circles in multiple languages for female visitors and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque, along with providing them with religious and spatial guidance.

In 2021, the agency held more than 2,500 educational circles in many international languages, including Uzbek, Persian, English, French, Urdu and Turkish, and offered 3,597 religious and spatial guidance services for female visitors at the Grand Mosque.

It also provides translation of education materials and pamphlets, and distributes barcodes and supporting headphones for people to listen to the live broadcast of sermons on Fridays via radio frequencies within the Grand Mosque, with the assistance of a task force that explains how to use the service.

Over the course of the year, the agency launches several initiatives aimed at improving its output, including initiatives aimed at clarifying the concept of Hajj and Umrah, and some of the women’s provisions regarding Hajj and Umrah in different languages.

Topics: Makkah hajj Umrah

Related

Forum on digital transformation of Hajj, Umrah visit system opens next week
Saudi Arabia
Forum on digital transformation of Hajj, Umrah visit system opens next week
Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor chairs Central Hajj Committee meeting

Saudi primary school students ready for in-person exams

The ministry has set up committees to supervise the exams, follow up the tests at the end of the second semester of this academic year. (SPA)
The ministry has set up committees to supervise the exams, follow up the tests at the end of the second semester of this academic year. (SPA)
Updated 06 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi primary school students ready for in-person exams

The ministry has set up committees to supervise the exams, follow up the tests at the end of the second semester of this academic year. (SPA)
  • Saudi Education Ministry ensures measures to curb the spread of COVID-19
Updated 06 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: After two years with no exams in person for primary school students, Saudi students are looking forward to doing their exams on Sunday for the second semester amid comprehensive measures to keep in check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Ibtisam Al-Shehri told Arab News that education departments in all regions of the Kingdom have finished their preparations for the exams, which start on Sunday, for all educational levels in public, private, and foreign public schools.

HIGHLIGHT

Education departments and offices are following up on the preparations of schools and will assure their readiness in terms of regulating entry and exit from exam rooms, providing sterilizers and masks, maintaining social distancing and following up on precautionary measures in school transport, in accordance with the precautionary measures endorsed by the Public Health Authority.

She said that the education departments and offices are following up on the preparations of schools and will assure their readiness in terms of regulating entry and exit from exam rooms, providing sanitizers and masks, maintaining social distancing and following up on precautionary measures in school transport, in accordance with the precautionary measures endorsed by the Public Health Authority.
Psychologist Abdul Rahman Al-Zahrani said that the pandemic crisis had had a big psychological, educational, and pedagogical impact on young people, and that it is very difficult for the situation to return to how it used to be before the pandemic quickly.
He said that one of the most important effects on students at all levels is that remote learning — which was essential — has generated an educational gap that should be bridged by intensifying cooperation between families and schools.
The ministry has set up committees to supervise the exams, follow up the tests at the end of the second semester of this academic year, monitor and audit grades and give out results and grade sheets.

Topics: Saudi schools

Related

National art competition launched for Saudi school students
Saudi Arabia
National art competition launched for Saudi school students
The school administration can make exceptions to allowing mobile phones at schools. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Decision to ban mobile phones at Saudi schools hailed

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases drop by 47.30 percent in one week

People spend time at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
People spend time at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases drop by 47.30 percent in one week

People spend time at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
  • The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last week that there was no specific age requirement for pilgrims and visitors to enter the Two Holy Mosques, and that the green “immune” status on the Tawakkalna health app was sufficient
Updated 06 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases dropped by 47.30 percent in one week, with 283 new cases recorded on Saturday.
The latest official figures bring the country’s total number of infections to 747,119 since the start of the pandemic.
There were 525 recoveries reported, bringing this total to 726,876, and one new coronavirus-related death. Saudi Arabia’s death toll now stands at 9,006.
Riyadh recorded 146 new infections on Saturday, while Jeddah had 53 and Dammam had 28.
COVID-19 cases dropped to one apiece in Sakaka, AlUla, Yanbu, and more than 40 other cities.

NUMBER

747k

The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 747,119.

Over 40 million PCR tests have been carried out to date, with 45,757 performed in the past 24 hours, and over 61 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health Ministry figures also showed that more than 11 million people have had a booster shot.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last week that there was no specific age requirement for pilgrims and visitors to enter the Two Holy Mosques, and that the green “immune” status on the Tawakkalna health app was sufficient. Necessary permission must be obtained through the Eatmarna app, however.
It clarified on Saturday in a tweet that, according to health and precautionary requirements, the minimum age for permits to be issued through Eatmarna and Tawakkalna was five.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia lifts precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures
Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

Saudi Arabia lifts precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lifts precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom, passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom
  • Interior Ministry stressed importance of sticking to guidelines of the national plan for immunization
Updated 06 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday lifted precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
An official source in the Ministry of Interior said measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom.
The ministry, quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, also said that social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all other mosques in the Kingdom would end, but worshipers still have to wear masks.
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.
All arrivals in the Kingdom on visit visas of any kind are required to get insurance that covers the costs of treatment from any coronavirus infection.
The ministry stressed the importance of continuing to stick to the guidelines of the national plan for immunization, which includes getting a booster dose and applying procedures to verify health status on the “Tawakkalna” app to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.
It explained that the measures taken above were subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

People spend time at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases drop by 47.30 percent in one week
Clinical trials begin for Egyptian COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Clinical trials begin for Egyptian COVID-19 vaccine

Latest updates

Live updates: Men line up to join Ukrainian army
Live updates: Men line up to join Ukrainian army
First female judge to preside over a hearing before Egypt’s highest court
Egyptian female judge Radwa Helmi Ahmad sits on her first court hearing at the State Council in the capital Cairo, on March 5, 2022. (AFP)
Tehran, UN watchdog agree on approach to resolve nuclear issues
Tehran, UN watchdog agree on approach to resolve nuclear issues
Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Biden for more support
This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 4, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv. (AFP)
With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene
Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.