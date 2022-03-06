Tawuniya seals deal to provide insurance services to Saudia employees

Saudi Arabia’s Methanol Chemicals turns into profit of $65m; highest ever
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Methanol Chemicals Co. has reported a net profit of SR244 million ($65 million) in 2021, the highest ever since the incorporation of the company.
The Saudi firm attributed the rise in profits in 2021 to an increase in the average selling prices, and higher profit margins, following a loss of SR276 million in 2020, according to a bourse statement.
Methanol Chemicals now has 1,018.54 total shareholders equity, compared to 778.53 the previous year.
The company also noted that the record profits came at a time when the cost of certain raw materials and supply chains was high.
On Jan. 24, Methanol Chemicals had announced the signing of an agreement to expand the production plant to increase its annual output by 100,000 metric tons.
Saudi stock exchange Tadawul reports 17% profit hike in 1st post-listing results
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi stock exchange Tadawul Group reported a 17-percent increase in annual profit to SR587 million ($157 million) in its first post-listing earnings announcement, according to a bourse filing.
Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, or East Pipes, obtained a Shariah-compliant working capital financing worth SR500 million ($133 million) from Bank Albilad.
The proceeds will be used to “finance the working capital of one the company’s projects”, the Dammam-based company said in a bourse filing.
East Pipes, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes, with a production capacity of up to 500,000 tons of pipes annually that are used to transport water, oil and gas.,
Ahead of listing, the pipes manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.
AMAALA project's first phase to be completed by the end of 2024, says TRSDC CFO
Updated 06 March 2022
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: AMAALA's first phase will be completed by the end of 2024, according to Jay Rosen, group chief financial officer at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA.
In an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Rosen revealed that the construction work of AMAALA's first development Triple Bay is progressing steadily.
“We've already completed our construction camps. We have a 5,000 unit construction village for our contractors. Which is up and running and there's a lot of work that's been mobilized up on-site for earthwork,” Rosen told Arab News.
Last month, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast, signed a major contract with Haif Trading and Contracting Co. for the infrastructure development of the first phase of its world-class accommodations at the Employee Village in Triple Bay. The accommodations to lodge over 20,000 AMAALA employees.
Rosen also revealed that the AMAALA and the Red Sea project, although now are combined under one group, will be very different.
According to Rosen, AMAALA is a coastal-based development project in a wonderful landscape with mountains and canyons in the backdrop. He noted that AMAALA will have 30 hotels and 3,000 hotel rooms. However, the Red Sea is a much larger project, accommodating 50 hotels, 8,000 hotel keys.
“Red sea is being developed on the islands. AMAALA is generally a coastal-based development. It does have one island that it will develop. It's genuinely a coastal development. And I can tell you both sites are absolutely spectrum. But they're very different,” added Rosen calling AMAALA.
Assuring the sustainability factor, Rosen asserted that the ultimate goal is to achieve green accreditation, which will help the company to tap several other capital markets with similar green financing schemes that TRSDC took.
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low
Updated 06 March 2022
AP
NEW YORK: Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.
“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.
Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.
The twin suspensions were announced within 16 minutes of each other, and they followed a private video call earlier in the day between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and US lawmakers. During that conversation, Zelenskyy “asked us to turn off MasterCard and Visa for Russia,” Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, tweeted. “I agree,” he added, before Mastercard and Visa made their announcements.
Earlier in the week, Visa and Mastercard had announced more limited moves to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the US government and others.
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low. That’s pushing up inflation for Russian households, and all the fear has helped cause long lines at ATMs.
Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.
“This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values,” Visa’s Kelly said.
The moves by Mastercard and Visa could make real differences to their bottom lines. Russia accounted for 4 percent of all of Visa’s net revenue in its last fiscal year, including money made from domestic and cross-border activities. Ukraine accounted for about 1 percent, Visa said in a filing with US securities regulators this week.
Mastercard said in its own filing that about 4 percent of its net revenues during 2021 came from business conducted within, into and out of Russia. Another roughly 2 percent was related to Ukraine.