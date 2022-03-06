Saudi national Society for Human Rights elects new chairman

You are here

Mai Almarzoogi

  • Al-Fakhri was previously the society’s secretary-general. He was elected unanimously as the new chairman and takes over from Mufleh Al-Qahtani
JEDDAH: The National Society for Human Rights on Saturday elected Khalid Al-Fakhri as its new chairman.

Al-Fakhri will be the society’s chairman for four years. Wafa Taibah and Tarish Al-Shamari were both elected vice chairmen during the body's 23rd general meeting.

Founded in 2004, the society aims to defend human rights by cooperating with government organizations and NGOs in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

It also aims to help build an equal society in accordance with Islamic laws, while also cooperating with international organizations working in the same field, and works toward taking the necessary procedures to deal with complaints related to the violation of human rights.

Al-Fakhri was previously the society’s secretary-general. He was elected unanimously as the new chairman and takes over from Mufleh Al-Qahtani.

The society’s headquarters are in Riyadh and it has eight offices across the Kingdom.

It achieves and fulfils its work according to the human rights declarations issued by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the UN.

It organizes international and local conferences and workshops, and issues publications and reports to advance its work in the promotion and protection of human rights.

 

Topics: National Society for Human Rights (NHSR)

SPA

  • Diverse collection of activities showcase Saudi traditions, historical identity
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is participating in a variety of cultural activities at the World Defense Show, hosted in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, to provide a Saudi cultural experience for visitors and participants at the global platform.

As part of the cooperation between the ministry and the General Authority for Military Industries, the diverse collection of cultural activities will include the “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” initiative, with guests being received with a beautiful range of Saudi coffees, as well as a review of how they are made, prepared and served according to Saudi traditions.  

The ministry will also organize VIP tours of the Masmak and Salwa palaces.

Elsewhere, the Fashion Authority has designed an official military-inspired outfit to highlight the Saudi fashion industry and its historical military links.

The ministry also gave a presentation in the exhibition’s guest rooms on a series of selected documentaries that tell the story of the Kingdom’s history, culture and heritage.

Inspired by a library in Riyadh, the ministry prepared one at the World Defense Show, boasting books in different languages ​​on the Kingdom’s history, in addition to displaying some manuscripts related to the history and culture of the country provided by the ministry in coordination with the King Salman Center for Studies of the History of the Arabian Peninsula.

The audience will enjoy a treat of military traditional music in the event, prepared specifically for this global gathering.

The ministry has organized souvenirs for the show’s guests, including the “Taif Mission” book, which details — in Arabic and English — the interest of King Abdulaziz in building a Saudi army with Saudi hands, as well as his promotion of the Kingdom’s first defense agency.

The book also includes a set of photographs that documents an American military mission that trained Saudi officers in Taif between 1943 to 1944 as part of the US-Saudi cooperation program to build the capabilities of the Saudi army. The photos were taken by Alfred Brakin, who served on the training mission.

Topics: World Defense Show Saudi Arabia

First prayer in Makkah's Grand Mosque held without social distancing

Arab News

  • Permits for performing Umrah and praying in the Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque are still required
  • Air inside Grand Mosque is purified several times a day, while the various facilities are sanitized
Arab News

MAKKAH: Worshippers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on Sunday performed the Fajr prayer without physical distancing, following a decision by the Ministry of Interior to lift the obligation at this and other mosques, including the Prophet’s Mosque. The use of face masks is still required.

The Grand Mosque offers a safe environment: The air inside is purified several times a day, while the various facilities are sanitized using the latest technology to ensure the health of worshippers during prayer and other rituals.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday that social distancing at the Two Holy Mosques and all other mosques in the Kingdom would end but that worshipers would still have to wear masks.

Social distancing stickers are removed from the floor of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (@ReasahAlharmain)

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that permits, procured through Eatmarna or Tawakkalna, for performing Umrah and praying in the Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque are still required in order to lessen crowds and ensure a smooth journey.

The Ministry of Interior stressed the importance of continuing to stick to the guidelines of the national plan for immunization, which include getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and following procedures to verify health status on the Tawakkalna app to enter facilities, including public transportation, and participate in events.

The ministry explained that the above measures were subject to continuous evaluation by health authorities in the Kingdom according to developments in the epidemiological situation.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Makkah Grand Mosque

With cello on chest, Saudi musician brings melody to KSA’s classical music scene

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Mohammed Al-Quthmi thanks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ‘sharing the music I love with the public’
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: When Mohammed Al-Quthmi holds his cello and leans back with the instrument on his chest, he can feel there is something different about it. “The sound of it captures your attention. There is a depth in it, you cannot hear it or feel it with any other instruments.”

Al-Quthmi, 42, is one of a handful of Saudi cellists and part of the Kingdom’s blossoming classical musical scene.
He began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020.

Saudi cellist Mohammed Al-Quthmi began playing the instrument in early 2019, practicing more frequently during the lockdown of 2020. (Supplied)

“The cello is not just a wooden instrument, it was my companion during the COVID-19 lockdown and our relation at that time got stronger,” Al-Quthmi told Arab News.

I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.

Mohammed Al-Quthmi, Saudi cellist

His journey with music started in his college days. He would listen to the band Gipsy Kings and that inspired him to learn how to play the guitar.
After learning how to play the guitar, he learned the piano and the oud, with his last stop being the cello.
US cellist Adam Hurst was his main inspiration for picking up the instrument.
“He is the one who stole my senses once I heard his piece ‘Forsaken.’ At that time, I was in Dubai and went straight away to a music shop and got my first cello.”
He said that music had always been a part of Saudi culture, but had not received serious status prior to the social reforms of Saudi Vision 2030.  
“It was a bit difficult to play publicly comparing to what we have today. Thanks to our beloved crown prince, things changed 360 degrees; I get to share the music I love with the public.”
Al-Quthmi said that professional musicians should practice three to four hours a day but, in his case as an amateur cellist, he usually played one to two hours a day. “I just play what I feel and what touches my heart,” he said.
The cello is Italian in origin, but it is played globally across continents.

“I myself enjoy playing classical and American pop songs, and I mostly enjoy improvisations in my own style. I play some Arabic songs but still need more time to master it as it’s not easy to play the Arabic music scales ‘Maqam’ on the cello.”
Al-Quthmi has taken part in a number of private musical gatherings, most recently at the Syrup music lounge in Riyadh where he played the piano and cello. “It was an amazing night. Hopefully I get to redo something like it soon,” he said.
The Kingdom has recently launched a number of music institutes and initiatives.
Last November, Yamaha Music School Riyadh opened as the first officially authorized music education facility in the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission launched Bait Al-Oud (House of Oud) in January and this is due to open in 2023.

 

Topics: Saudi musician

Agency educates female visitors at Grand Mosque in Makkah

SPA

  • In 2021, the agency held more than 2,500 educational circles in many international languages, including Uzbek, Persian, English, French, Urdu and Turkish, and offered 3,597 religious and spatial guidance services for female visitors at the Grand Mosque
SPA

MAKKAH: The agency for languages and women’s translation, led by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, offers translations of many educational courses and awareness programs for female visitors of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

It also provides religious education to women who have recently converted to Islam, along with the translation of administrative publications.

The agency is responsible for organizing educational circles in multiple languages for female visitors and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque, along with providing them with religious and spatial guidance.

In 2021, the agency held more than 2,500 educational circles in many international languages, including Uzbek, Persian, English, French, Urdu and Turkish, and offered 3,597 religious and spatial guidance services for female visitors at the Grand Mosque.

It also provides translation of education materials and pamphlets, and distributes barcodes and supporting headphones for people to listen to the live broadcast of sermons on Fridays via radio frequencies within the Grand Mosque, with the assistance of a task force that explains how to use the service.

Over the course of the year, the agency launches several initiatives aimed at improving its output, including initiatives aimed at clarifying the concept of Hajj and Umrah, and some of the women’s provisions regarding Hajj and Umrah in different languages.

Topics: Makkah hajj Umrah

Saudi primary school students ready for in-person exams

Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Saudi Education Ministry ensures measures to curb the spread of COVID-19
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: After two years with no exams in person for primary school students, Saudi students are looking forward to doing their exams on Sunday for the second semester amid comprehensive measures to keep in check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Ibtisam Al-Shehri told Arab News that education departments in all regions of the Kingdom have finished their preparations for the exams, which start on Sunday, for all educational levels in public, private, and foreign public schools.

She said that the education departments and offices are following up on the preparations of schools and will assure their readiness in terms of regulating entry and exit from exam rooms, providing sanitizers and masks, maintaining social distancing and following up on precautionary measures in school transport, in accordance with the precautionary measures endorsed by the Public Health Authority.
Psychologist Abdul Rahman Al-Zahrani said that the pandemic crisis had had a big psychological, educational, and pedagogical impact on young people, and that it is very difficult for the situation to return to how it used to be before the pandemic quickly.
He said that one of the most important effects on students at all levels is that remote learning — which was essential — has generated an educational gap that should be bridged by intensifying cooperation between families and schools.
The ministry has set up committees to supervise the exams, follow up the tests at the end of the second semester of this academic year, monitor and audit grades and give out results and grade sheets.

Topics: Saudi schools

Related

National art competition launched for Saudi school students
Saudi Arabia
National art competition launched for Saudi school students
The school administration can make exceptions to allowing mobile phones at schools. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Decision to ban mobile phones at Saudi schools hailed

