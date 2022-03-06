Saudi national Society for Human Rights elects new chairman

JEDDAH: The National Society for Human Rights on Saturday elected Khalid Al-Fakhri as its new chairman.
Al-Fakhri will be the society’s chairman for four years. Wafa Taibah and Tarish Al-Shamari were both elected vice chairmen during the body's 23rd general meeting.
Founded in 2004, the society aims to defend human rights by cooperating with government organizations and NGOs in Saudi Arabia and around the world.
It also aims to help build an equal society in accordance with Islamic laws, while also cooperating with international organizations working in the same field, and works toward taking the necessary procedures to deal with complaints related to the violation of human rights.
Al-Fakhri was previously the society’s secretary-general. He was elected unanimously as the new chairman and takes over from Mufleh Al-Qahtani.
The society’s headquarters are in Riyadh and it has eight offices across the Kingdom.
It achieves and fulfils its work according to the human rights declarations issued by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the UN.
It organizes international and local conferences and workshops, and issues publications and reports to advance its work in the promotion and protection of human rights.