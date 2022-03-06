Saudi Justice Ministry issues 840k e-PoA in 2 months

RIYADH: The Najiz.sa portal of the Saudi Ministry of Justice has issued about 840,000 e-powers of attorney (e-PoA) since the start of 2022, at an average rate of 10 per minute, saving 2 million sheets of paper.

“The most common e-powers of attorney were on terms related to real estate, financial claims, banking, vehicles and commercial registration,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The e-service is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to boost efficiency and spare client visits to the notarial office.”

The e-service aims to fast-track the process, save time and effort, and improve client satisfaction, the ministry added.

To get an e-PoA issued, a client can log in to Najiz.sa using National Single Sign-On, selecting “Issue e-power of attorney” and completing a form with the required information.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Justice launched many electronic systems, covering services including documentation, training and conciliation, in order to reduce the number of people visiting facilities.

These services are available through Najiz.sa and the unified communication center 1950.

Last month, the ministry launched debt statement e-services through the Najiz.sa portal that deal with debt acknowledgments, debt waivers and the acknowledgment of debt repayments.

The debt acknowledgment service enables the client (the borrower) to easily certify acknowledgment of debt owed to someone.

E-services are part of the digital transformation and development that the Saudi Ministry of Justice is promoting across various sectors.