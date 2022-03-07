flydubai makes a $229m profit after increased passenger demand

RIYADH: An increase in passenger demand has seen flydubai make a profit in 2021, amounting to 841 million dirhams ($229 million) during the year 2021.

The Dubai-based aviation company swung into profit from a net loss of 712 million dirhams the previous year.

Passenger numbers saw a 76 percent year-on-year increase, compelled by the implementation of the precautionary safety measures imposed, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported, citing chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“During the second half of the year, travel restrictions began to ease which led to an increase in demand for travel across our network,” CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said.

“We launched flights to seasonal summer destinations to offer more options for passengers, and the increase in our flight schedule in the second half of the year supported the demand for inbound travel to Dubai,” he added.