flydubai makes a $229m profit after increased passenger demand

RIYADH: An increase in passenger demand has seen flydubai make a profit in 2021, amounting to 841 million dirhams ($229 million) during the year 2021.
The Dubai-based aviation company swung into profit from a net loss of 712 million dirhams the previous year.
Passenger numbers saw a 76 percent year-on-year increase, compelled by the implementation of the precautionary safety measures imposed, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported, citing chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
“During the second half of the year, travel restrictions began to ease which led to an increase in demand for travel across our network,” CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said.
“We launched flights to seasonal summer destinations to offer more options for passengers, and the increase in our flight schedule in the second half of the year supported the demand for inbound travel to Dubai,” he added.
Hydrocarbon exporters are vulnerable to risks, despite higher oil prices: Moody’s
Updated 07 March 2022
RIYADH: Although higher oil prices are benefiting hydrocarbon exporters, their credit profiles remain constrained by structural vulnerabilities and carbon transition risks, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
As geopolitical risks recede, most oil and gas exporters will be subject to a decline in crude demand and prices in addition to the longer-term economic and financial risks that rise from the global commitment towards lower-carbon energy sources, the company explained in its most recent report.
The global credit rating agency expects the medium-term oil price range to remain at $50-$70 a barrel.
It assumes that oil prices will decline to an average of around $68 a barrel in 2023, and then ease further to the middle of the range in the following years.
The persistent surge in oil prices will also accelerate global carbon transition, which will eventually lead to a structural decline in hydrocarbon demand and prices, the agency added.
Hydrocarbon exporters with the heaviest reliance on oil are exposed to long term credit risks, including Iraq, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman and Azerbaijan.
Pakistan fintech startup MyTM raises $6.9m in seed round
Updated 07 March 2022
RIYADH: A Pakistan-based fintech that provides a one-stop financial solution for retailers, MyTM, has raised a $6.9 million seed funding round from investors from Saudi Arabia, Canada, UK, Mauritius, and Pakistan.
The startup will use the money to acquire a non-banking financial company, grow its team, and create a network of cash-rich agents, in addition to expanding its services to 6,000 locations, MAGNiTT reported.
Founded in 2017, MyTM is the first company from Pakistan to win at the Best Creative Economy at the GITEX 2021 held in Dubai.
Rising defense contracts drives Saudi drones-maker INTRA to expand workforce
Updated 07 March 2022
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: INTRA Defense Technologies Ltd plans to expand its workforce as the Saudi firm expects more defense contracts to flow in, requiring them to hire more people to meet the rising demand for their services.
The home-grown company plans to hire 500 employees by 2024, the company’s executive director of Technology & Engineering Solutions, Asim A. Qureshi, told Arab News during the World Defense Show in Riyadh.
Headquartered in Riyadh, INTRA currently has 110 employees operating from two bases, one in the south and one in the east.
INTRA’s facilities are ready but the company executive said they are awaiting the implementation of the logistics system. Among the first companies to receive a license from General Authority for Military Industries, or GAMI, to manufacture in Saudi Arabia, INTRA expects to have large staff once the facilities are up and running, revealed Qureshi.
The private high-tech company mainly designs and manufactures high performance and innovative unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as UAVs. It provides end-to-end solution for customers while also operating flights, maintaining aircraft and controlling systems.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down its growth plans, the top executive said that INTRA received its license to manufacture from GAMI in 2019.
However, in the past two years, INTRA has experienced a spike in demand, Qureshi said. “We realized we needed to expand before we started.”
INTRA’s initial plan was to develop around 20 aircraft a year but due to high demand the company is now aiming for about 50. “By the end of the following year, we will be looking at 70,” he said.
One of the reasons driving this expansion is that INTRA offers a deployable solution that assembles and disassembles quickly.
“To tell you the truth, our growth was because of that one pillar of the workforce. We trained our people to take it not just as a social responsibility, but more than that, and I believe that is the critical pillar,” said Qureshi.
The Saudi firm, which also operates aircraft, provides end-to-end solutions for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or ISR.
Qureshi said INTRA has flown on various missions for up to 18,000 hours in the last five years without disclosing the names of its customers.
INTRA is also debuting Simone, which he said “is a concept for UAV” that is currently in the works.