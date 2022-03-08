Saudi deputy defense minister, Iraqi defense minister discuss cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri.
Prince Khalid tweeted on early Tuesday that he met with Al-Jubouri on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He added that the meeting discussed bilateral relations, cooperation and coordination in the defense field, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Prince Khalid visited Qatar on Monday and discussed joint defense cooperation with the country's emir.
He conveyed the greetings of Saudi Arabia’s leadership to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and reviewed ties between the two countries during his meeting, Saudi Press Agency reported.
International Women’s Day: The march of female empowerment in Saudi Arabia
Benefits of reforms evident in galloping pace of female participation in the workforce
Female participation in labor force rose to 33 percent at the end of 2020
Updated 9 min 39 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: In recent years the world watched in awe as Saudi Arabia issued a succession of laws to expand the rights and freedoms enjoyed by women. More women are joining the workforce than ever before — the result of economic and social reforms undertaken by the government.
The transformation is evident across the Kingdom, with women now occupying key posts in government departments, the private sector, and in the field of art and entertainment.
The idea of women’s empowerment and increased workforce participation took concrete shape with the launch of the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 reform program in 2016. “Generally, what you are seeing now is a higher participation rate due to the increase in employment opportunities for women across the board,” Norah Alyusuf, chief business planning officer of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program Center, told Arab News.
The program seeks to improve the quality of life of residents and visitors to the Kingdom by developing the necessary environment to create more vibrant options that enhance the experience of citizens and residents.
According to Alyusuf, historically, many generations of women were limited in their choice of university majors, owing to the inaccessibility of many roles in the female employment ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.
“But today, the regulatory landscape for women’s employment has drastically empowered women in the workforce in support of Vision 2030,” she said.
“This growing and thriving ecosystem encourages and inspires women’s participation across economic and regulatory drivers. You are seeing more diversity, gender balance and healthy competition.
“Women going to university today have the space to be more creative as they have more options now than in the past.”
Alyusuf is a founding board member of the Saudi Polo Federation and is an untiring advocate of women and girls’ participation in sports. Additionally, she is the chairperson of the Desert Polo Event hosted annually by the Royal Commission of AlUla.
She said women not only make up more than 40 percent of the Quality of Life Program Center’s workforce, but are also actively driving the initiatives supporting the Quality of Life mandate.
The seeds of change in the direction of gender equality in Saudi Arabia were sown in the first two decades of the 21st century. In 2013, King Abdullah appointed 30 women to the previously all-male Shoura Council — which advises the government on new legislation — and issued a decree stating that women should always hold at least one-fifth of the council’s 150 seats.
Major changes began in 2015, when women in the Kingdom cast their votes for the first time and were also allowed to contest — for the first time in the country’s history — municipal elections. Then in 2017, King Salman passed an order allowing women to obtain government services such as healthcare and education without the need for permission from a guardian.
More change came in 2018, with the lifting of the ban on women driving, and in 2019, when it became legal for women to obtain passports or travel without the permission of a male guardian.
Despite the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the distaff side globally, women in Saudi Arabia have made rapid social and professional strides on the back of the above-stated reforms.
According to the General Authority for Statistics, female participation in the Kingdom’s workforce rose to 33 percent at the end of 2020, up from 19 percent in 2016.
The growing numbers of women joining the workforce has helped the Kingdom achieve its target of female labor force participation 10 years ahead of time and lifted its international rankings in women’s economic inclusion and empowerment indices.
In the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Saudi Arabia was ranked 147 out of 156 countries.
For 2018-2022, the United Nations Economic and Social Council elected Saudi Arabia to the UN Commission on the Status of Women, and in the World Bank’s 2021 Women, Business and the Law Index, Saudi Arabia scored 80 out of 100, well ahead of the global average.
“There are doors and windows everywhere now for women in the Kingdom, and where there isn’t one, one is created,” Somayya Jabarti, a seasoned Saudi media professional who now sits on the Shoura Council, told Arab News. Jabarti has the distinction of being appointed in 2014 as the first woman editor of a Saudi national newspaper.
Jabarti says that previously, consent from a male guardian for a woman to work was not required under law, but that it was nevertheless the norm.
“One of the main factors contributing to more Saudi women in the job market is that no one was counting before. We weren’t even on the radar,” she said. “Now, having women in a company is the means to show how progress is being implemented and marked for any establishment or institute.
“Since 2018, there has been a lot of progress across different domains and to a certain extent many people internationally question whether this change is actually being felt or not in Saudi Arabia,” said Jawaher Al-Sudairy, director of research at Alnahda Society, one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to the economic empowerment of women and lower-income households in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia had a meeting with the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 2018. The follow-up meeting between the Kingdom and CEDAW will take place this year to examine which of the 35 detailed recommendations have been addressed.
“We have been tracking all recommendations provided by CEDAW to see which ones have been addressed and which haven’t,” Al-Sudairy said. “If the law has changed, we also check whether processes are in place that allow women to access their rights in the law or lodge a complaint if they haven’t.”
According to both Al-Sudairy and Jabarti, Saudi entrepreneurs were ready to start their own businesses or join the workforce even before the recent reforms were adopted.
“These are not just for women, they are for all Saudis, because expatriates are still dominant in the workforce,” Al-Sudairy told Arab News. “Even with the increase of women in the labor force, they still account for a minority share and are less than 10 percent of total employees in the private sector.”
Takafu, a project carried out by the Alnahda Society’s research unit, found that Saudi women account for only 30 percent of total Saudi employees in the private sector.
“There’s much room for improvement on having women in decision-making roles at all levels,” said Alyusuf. “Only when you have an equal distribution at all levels can you get a balanced ecosystem.”
For her part, Jabarti thinks the issue also involves the cooperation of men. “The men in your workplace, or whoever you report to, must allow you or give you the authority to make decisions. One doesn’t work without the other,” she told Arab News.
She summed up the situation for Saudi women this way: “There wasn’t a sense of entitlement among women before. Now they have entitlement — to work and to liberty.”
Women are ‘at the core’ of Saudi Arabia’s evolution, says French author and entrepreneur Caroline Carpentier
Carpentier: The most striking societal evolution in the Kingdom is the reinforced role of women
Carpentier believes Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 “emanates from a desire to empower the people”
Updated 19 min 41 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo
DUBAI: Through wide-ranging interviews and biographies in a new research book, French communications specialist and entrepreneur Caroline Carpentier finds that Saudi women are “at the core” of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 evolution.
Carpentier, who has spent more than 20 years in the region, shared her experiences in the Kingdom with Arab News en Francais.
Her soon-to-be-published book contains a series of interviews with Saudi women and came to be after she saw the impressive transformation the Kingdom is undergoing, spearheaded by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. After years spent in the Gulf, the director of 4C (Caroline Carpentier Consulting and Communication) can spot the enthusiasm of Saudi youth, who are expressing themselves by taking part in the Kingdom’s transformation.
“What impressed me the most was the social side of life in Saudi Arabia and the relationship with the Saudi population compared with other Gulf countries such as the UAE or Qatar, where there are more expatriates,” said Carpentier.
The author recounted her time in the Kingdom after a recent visit and said that those around her “were aware that for a woman, coming to Riyadh alone was perhaps not easy,” adding that she was “pleasantly surprised” by the genuine hospitality of the Saudi people.
The series of interviews highlights the evolution of the Kingdom. Carpentier said: “We, in the West — we do not have any idea of what is happening in Saudi Arabia.”
The rapid changes motivated her to unearth and better understand the sources of inspiration and women’s vision of their role in society.
“The burgeoning volume of qualifications and skills in different fields of study and sectors prepares young people to get into a vast labor market,” said Carpentier, stressing that “the most striking societal evolution in the Kingdom is the reinforced role of women, and in particular in recent years.”
The women “were already in the movement, contributing to the development,” but “now there has been a real acceleration,” she added.
Carpentier underscored that this development is inspired by political will, driven by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to recognize the role of women and what they can achieve in all professions and projects.
The number of women in institutions and companies has grown gradually since the early 2000s, and increasingly, well-trained women are ready to take up more positions. These women interest Carpentier, and she dedicates a gallery of portraits with narrative biographies based on interviews.
These biographies navigate the stories, challenges and achievements of Saudi women.
In the Kingdom, statistics indicate that as of 2019, 55.8 percent of university graduates are women — a figure that does not seem to surprise Carpentier, who attributed this success to “motivation.” She said that young women graduates “are above all, motivated, which leads them to succeed brilliantly in their studies.” She noted that young Saudi women now are majoring in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with the opportunity to work in sectors that were, for some time, traditionally male-dominated fields.
Carpentier believes that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 “emanates from a desire to empower the people, while providing them with the necessary tools to embark on professional and personal projects,” which can only lead to “the adhesion of the population, especially that in the last few years, a real middle class has surfaced in Saudi Arabia, which brought a change in mentality on one hand, and a new way to structure society on the other.”
The openness witnessed in various sectors within Vision 2030’s framework is accompanied by massive investments in several areas, including tourism. For Carpentier, who founded a tourism company in Saudi Arabia more than 20 years ago, “the foundations of the groundwork had already been laid in the early 2000s. It is a quinquennial plan developed to promote local tourism.”
The situation today is of another dimension, with the appearance of cultural sites, museums, artist residencies and major tourism development projects such as AlUla, notes the author, adding that “the strengthening of cultural and commercial partnerships between France and Saudi Arabia benefits the tourism sector” and allows for better development. Carpentier cites the French Agency for Alula Development, “which gives the Kingdom the opportunity to rely on external expertise, especially that of countries such as France,” the world’s leading tourist destination.
Visitors can attend with no need to wear masks in all open areas, in compliance with a recent statement by the Ministry of Interior
Updated 08 March 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Riyadh Season has started welcoming non-masked visitors at full capacity after previously receiving limited numbers due to precautionary COVID-19 measures, organizers said.
Visitors can attend with no need to wear masks in all open areas, in compliance with a recent statement by the Ministry of Interior, lifting the measures for combating the pandemic in the Kingdom.
The new development comes days before the start of the second academic semester vacation in Saudi Arabia, expected to prompt increased attendance at Riyadh Season’s various recreational activities and events.
Since its launch, the season has witnessed heavy attendance across its numerous events and installations, including 70 concerts featuring Arab performers, six international concerts, 10 international exhibitions, 350 theatrical performances, 18 Arabic plays, six international plays, a freestyle wrestling tournament, two international football matches, 100 interactive experiences, 200 restaurants, and 70 cafes.
Saudi cybersecurity thrives on a gender-balanced workforce
Empowerment of Saudi Arabian women is at the heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda
As part of its digitization strategy, Saudi regulators have encouraged companies to bolster cybersecurity
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Like many sectors of the Saudi economy, cybersecurity had long been a male-dominated profession. But in just the last five years of social liberalization in Saudi Arabia, women have made remarkable strides in the industry.
Among them is Nujud Al-Abdali, a cybersecurity analyst for the Saudi Press Agency. “I see more women in the field now,” she told Arab News. “They are hardworking and reliable, and they strive to be better wherever they are, and at whatever they do.”
Recalling her own journey into the field, Al-Abdali said she faced a steep learning curve, but overcame it through hard work. “It’s a rewarding field,” she said. “It requires discipline and consistency and an open mind that accepts different views on how to solve a problem.
“It also involves writing, which is something I love, and is based on constant reading, researching, and learning in general. It is hard to be successful in this field if you’re complacent, so there is always a motivation to do better.”
Suha Maghrabi entered the cybersecurity field in 2019, initially taking on various roles in the financial industry with a focus on regulation. The following year, she took on a managerial post at an insurance company with a focus on digitization.
“During the past five years, we have noticed that interest has increased in the cybersecurity field within the Kingdom to align with Vision 2030, which includes the digitalization of services and the commitment to provide world class government services,” Maghrabi told Arab News.
“The rapid increase in cyber-attacks and threats and growing adoption of cloud computing, the ‘internet of things’ across various industries, has increased the need to protect the Kingdom’s vital interests, its national security, its critical infrastructure, services and activities.”
Maghrabi says her interest in information technology began at an early age. “I always enjoyed learning and working on new applications,” she said. “Once I graduated from university, I got an opportunity in IT security, which was the gateway that made me enter this field.
“I can say that I didn’t choose information security, but rather that information security chose me. And from that day onwards my eagerness to learn more about this field has increased and will keep increasing.”
Saudi regulatory bodies, such as the Saudi Central Bank and the National Cybersecurity Authority, have encouraged all companies to bolster their cybersecurity to ensure the protection of their assets, data, and network against potential threats.
“According to the Saudi Federation of Programming and Drones, Saudi women make up 45 percent of the workforce in the cybersecurity sector,” Maghrabi said.
“Considering that the empowerment of Saudi Arabian women is at the heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and along with the recent growth in cybersecurity, a lot of opportunities were introduced in the market and promoted building a world-class workforce especially for Saudi women and enabling them in all sectors.”
How higher education bolstered women’s empowerment in Saudi Arabia
Saudi women have forged ahead in all areas of academia, from administration and teaching to research
Doors have been opened wide to further female empowerment in key sectors of the modern Saudi economy
Updated 08 March 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The days of male dominance in Saudi academia are numbered if the growing number of women pursuing postgraduate study and working as lecturers and professors at educational institutions across the Kingdom is any guide.
By removing barriers to study and work, and addressing inequalities in academia, doors have been opened wide for female empowerment in all sectors of the modern Saudi economy.
Educational reforms have passed through several stages over recent decades, including the introduction of government scholarships and Ministry of Education programs to encourage female students to study a range of in-demand and specialized subjects.
Although the first scholarship in the Kingdom’s history was introduced in 1935, when King Abdul Aziz sent three Saudi students to the UK, it was much later that Thoraya Obaid became the first Saudi woman to receive a government scholarship, graduating from Mills College in Oakland, California, in 1966.
Obaid went on to become one of 100 notable “Muslim Builders of World Civilization and Culture,” among many other remarkable achievements.
Many others soon followed in her footsteps. In 1980, the number of scholarships allowing young Saudis to study in the US grew rapidly. Of the 11,000 students granted scholarships during that period, a third of them were women.
With more female graduates came incremental improvements in the number of women entering top jobs and earning salaries on par with their male colleagues.
Further changes came after 2005 when King Abdullah announced a new program called “The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship,” designed to strengthen Saudi academic institutions and broaden their research and course offerings.
After King Salman came to the throne, the government’s scholarships program underwent further transformations to reflect the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, which sets out to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil to embrace high-tech, creative and other specialized industries.
These new scholarships have been designed to cover specific areas of study to allow young Saudis to participate in the Kingdom’s journey to become a global player in the modern globalized economy.
These changes also aim to link students’ qualifications with careers available in the Saudi job market, raising overall efficiency and developing managerial techniques.
Thanks to these schemes, Saudi women have forged ahead in all areas of academia, from administration and teaching to research.
“I’ve always been scholarly-minded; reading, writing and teaching,” Haya Zidan, vice dean for graduate studies and scientific research at Saudi Electronic University in Riyadh, told Arab News.
During her own studies, Zidan was granted a scholarship, which allowed her to study in the US and the UK, where she obtained degrees in health sciences, before returning to the Kingdom to work in academia.
“My first job was at the then-newly established Arab Open University in 2003, and since then I’ve worked at several universities and colleges, such as Dar Al-Hekma University, Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, the Saudi Electronic University, and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University in Dubai,” she said.
For more than 15 years, Zidan has been teaching students online through e-learning platforms, which she believes is a superb tool that allow female students to attend lectures remotely.
“It is a special kind of joy to connect with students, sharing ideas and working through concepts, designing health interventions and research projects, and to witness how they grow and recognize their immense potential to be part of the sweeping changes in health care and society,” Zidan said.
The combination of scholarships, institutional growth and new technologies has revolutionized women’s education in Saudi Arabia, broadening horizons for millions of young people.
“We are always proud to see such successes. I am constantly amazed by the efforts women put forward in achieving targets and goals, both personal and professional, and the heart they put into everything they do, despite the challenges,” Zidan said.
“I also appreciate the power of mentorship from women who are more experienced for others who are just starting out, to support them in finding their footing and providing them with opportunities to shine too.
“We are also learning more from women’s power. It is a way to succeed and achieve goals as a collective, in line with the ambitions of Vision 2030.”