People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Evacuees from Mariupol area get settled at a refugee camp in the settlement of Bezymennoye during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

  • Demands for ways to safety evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces
  • Russian forces have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions
LVIV: Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to move people away from a Russian onslaught and easy the dire humanitarian situation for those still stuck. But reports of renewed Russian attacks in one area threatened to again derail those efforts.
On the 13th day of the invasion, Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II grew even more severe, with UN officials reporting that 2 million people have now fled Ukraine.
Demands for ways to safety evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling.
Since the invasion began, more than 400 civilian deaths have been recorded by the UN human rights office, which said the true number is much higher. In addition to humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine, the fighting has sent energy prices surging worldwide and stocks plummeting, and threatened the food supply and livelihoods of people around the globe who rely on crops farmed in the fertile Black Sea region.
Western countries have decried the invasion and sought to support Ukraine with weapons — and punish Vladimir Putin’s Russia with sanctions. The measures have dealt a blow to the Russian economy, as companies pull out of or sharply curtail their business there. In a further sign of the country’s economic isolation, Shell announced Tuesday it would stop buying oil and natural gas from it.
On Tuesday, a convoy of buses packed with people moved along a snowy road from the northeastern city of Sumy, according to video from the Ukrainian communications agency. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said they were headed southwest to the Ukrainian city of Poltava, and included students from India and China.
Meanwhile, buses emblazoned with red cross symbols carrying water, basic food staples, and medicines moved toward the besieged southern port of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst desperation of the war. Vereshchuk said the vehicles would then ferry civilians out of the city.
But soon after officials announced that buses were en route, the Ukrainian president’s office said it had been informed of shelling on the escape route. It is unclear whether the supply convoy made it to Mariupol — or whether civilians will freely board the buses if the shelling continues.
The mayor also cast doubt on the evacuations, telling the BBC that Russian forces continued to bombard area where people were trying to gather. He said some roads were blocked, others were mined.
“This morning the situation did not change,’’ Orlov told the BBC. “So we still have ... a city in blockade.’’
The situation was growing more and more untenable in the city, which is without water, heat, sanitary systems or phones. Russia on Monday destroyed the natural gas supply.
The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. An estimated 200,000 people — nearly half the population of 430,000 — hope to flee.
Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister, said Ukraine was also making arrangements to get people out of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, although it was not clear if that would be along one of the five official corridors the Russians promised.
There were few signs, in fact, those routes were actually being used, beyond the evacuation from Sumy.
Ukrainian officials had pushed back on the proposals, since several of the routes would funnel people into Russia or its ally Belarus, which was served as a launch pad for the invasion. They have called instead for corridors allowing people to head to western parts of Ukraine not under attack.
“Ukraine has not given permission for evacuation to Russia, we did not agree on those routes. The corridors to Russia have not been agreed upon with the Red Cross either,” said Vereschchuk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Tuesday for the expansion of humanitarian corridors, and more support from the Red Cross.
In a video address from an undisclosed location, he said a child died of dehydration in Mariupol, in a sign of how desperate the city’s population has become.
He said there was no firm agreement on the route out of Mariupol, so “Russian troops can simply shoot on this transport on the way.”
Zelenskyy accused the International Red Cross of “forbidding the use of its emblem on our cars,” but did not give details. Videos of buses heading out of Sumy and toward Mariupol have had signs with a red cross on the side but it’s not clear who pasted them there.
The president again pleaded for air support from Western countries. A top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide warplanes to Ukraine.
Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces said in a statement Tuesday that Ukrainian forces are continuing defense operations in the suburbs of Mariupol.
The general staff said “demoralized” Russian forces are engaging in looting in places they have occupied, commandeering civilian buildings like farm hangars for military equipment, and are setting up firing positions in populated areas. The claims could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian defense forces were also involved in operations in Chernihiv and the outskirts of Kyiv, the general staff said.
In Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables. Some barricades looked significant, with heavy concrete slabs and sandbags piled more than two stories high, while others appeared more haphazard, with hundreds of books used to weigh down stacks of tires.
“Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
On Monday, Moscow again announced a series of demands to stop the invasion, including that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and recognize the eastern regions controlled by Moscow-supported separatist fighters as independent. It also insisted that Ukraine change its constitution to guarantee it won’t join international bodies like NATO and the EU. Ukraine has already rejected those demands.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will re-open to all vaccinated tourists from April 1, authorities said Tuesday, joining a growing number of countries removing restrictions in an attempt to live with COVID-19.
The tourism-reliant Southeast Asian country, known for its white-sand beaches and lush rainforests, shut its borders in March 2020 but will now require only a negative coronavirus test to enter.
“The government has decided to open its borders on April 1, 2022,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said in media briefing.
“We believe this decision will boost our economy and help revive our ailing tourism sector.”
The re-opening comes despite Malaysia reporting more than 25,000 infections a day in recent weeks, though most cases have been mild.
Its decision mirrors those of neighboring nations including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines that are progressively easing entry rules to lure back tourists.
Malaysia’s economy contracted 5.6 percent in 2020 as Covid hit but rebounded slightly to grow 3.1 percent last year.
Malaysia-based AirAsia, one of Southeast Asia’s top budget airlines, called the move “timely” and said it “will provide a strong impetus” for recovery in tourism and aviation.
Group chief executive Bo Lingam told AFP the carrier hoped to move around a million passengers in the first week.
Vaccinated travelers will not be subject to quarantine but will need to produce a negative PCR test two days before arrival and take an antigen test in the 24 hours after entry.
Previously only travelers from Singapore were allowed quarantine-free entry.
Malaysia has recorded more than 3.6 million Covid cases to date with more than 33,000 deaths.
About 80 percent of the country’s 32 million population have been fully vaccinated.

Topics: Malaysia COVID-19 Travel

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe

Ukraine refugee crisis will be ‘3 times’ larger than Syrian influx to Europe
Updated 13 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The number of refugees pouring from Ukraine into Europe is expected to be three times larger than those who fled Syria for the continent in 2015-16, the EU’s foreign affairs chief has warned.

“When it was the Syria crisis in 2015 to 2016, we were talking about one-and-a-half million people. Now it’s going to be much more,” said Josep Borrell, adding that 1.5 million people had already crossed into the EU in the last week alone.

“We must mobilize all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people, all the countries bordering Ukraine. We will need more schools, more reception centers, more of everything.”

Borrell said up to 5 million people could flee Ukraine to EU nations, with some 200,000 exiting for Poland and other nearby member states in the first 24 hours of the conflict.

“We very much fear there will be 5 million refugees in Europe. This is a reasonable estimate and unprecedented since the Second World War,” he added.

Brussels has warned that “18 million people will be hit by the conflict in Ukraine,” almost half the country’s population of 41 million, which would create an enormous emergency situation with extensive humanitarian demands.

The UN Refugee Agency said it had recorded 1,735,068 refugees on Monday, with 200,000 more added since Sunday.

Poland is hosting the majority of the refugees, caring for 1 million of them. There are more than 180,000 in Hungary and 128,000 in Slovakia.

Topics: Ukraine Russia Europe EU refugees

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy denounces unkept ‘promises’ by West
Updated 08 March 2022
AFP

  • “But the responsibility for that rests also on those who were not capable to take a decision in the West for 13 days” said Zelenskyy
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday denounced what he called unkept “promises” by the West to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.
“It’s been 13 days we’ve been hearing promises, 13 days we’ve been told we’ll be helped in the air, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us,” Zelenskyy said on a video broadcast on Telegram.
“But the responsibility for that rests also on those who were not capable to take a decision in the West for 13 days,” Zelenskyy added. “On those who have not secured the Ukrainian skies from the Russian assassins.”

Topics: Volodymy Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine Conflict west

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
Updated 08 March 2022
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa: One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.
Des Moines police said in a news release Monday that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.
Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. Monday, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.
Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East.
The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They were hospitalized in critical condition.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. He said witnesses were being interviewed and investigators were executing search warrants.
Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.
“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.

Topics: Iowa school shooting high school

Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia

Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia
Updated 08 March 2022
Reuters
AP

KYIV/LVIV: Moscow on Monday offered escape routes to Ukrainians fleeing airstrikes and artillery bombardment — but only to Russia or its ally Belarus.
A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the proposal as “completely immoral” and said Russia was trying to “use people’s suffering to create a television picture.”
“They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine,” the spokesman said.
The Russian offer came before a third round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators. Earlier rounds produced little other than pledges to allow humanitarian access that have not been implemented.
Two days of failed ceasefires in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol have left hundreds of thousands trapped without food and water under relentless bombardment. In the town of Makariv in the Kyiv region, at least 13 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike on a bread factory.
As Russian and Ukrainian delegations assembled for the ceasefire talks, a Ukrainian negotiator urged Russia to stop its assault on Ukraine, which the UN said had created 1.7 million refugees.
After Monday's third round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the U.N. Security Council that Russia would carry out a cease-fire Tuesday morning and open humanitarian corridors leading away from Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Chernigov. Zelenskyy expressed skepticism — saying that instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.”
The two sides held a third round of talks Monday, with Russia’s top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, saying afterward that no progress was made toward a political settlement that would end the war. The countries’ foreign ministers are scheduled to meet Thursday in Turkey, according to that country’s top diplomat.
“In a few minutes, we will start talking to representatives of a country that seriously believes large-scale violence against civilians is an argument,” Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said. “Prove that this is not the case.”
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian troops were “beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv,” after days of slow progress in their advance south from Belarus. Ukraine said 2,000 civilians had been evacuated from Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has been under heavy attack.
In Mariupol, deputy mayor Sergei Orlov said there had been continuous air raids on the city. Orlov said authorities were ready to evacuate 6,000 people but the Russians had bombed the buses that were to transport them.
Ukraine said its forces had retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in the northeast, the scene of heavy fighting for days, and of the strategic Mykolayiv airport in the south, which the regional governor said was under tank fire.
Ed Arnold, an analyst with the Royal United Services Institute in the UK, said Russia would need to try to consolidate the gains it had already made and pause to mobilize more forces unless the pace of the assault picked up.
“At the current rate of Russian losses ... we do have indications that this operation would be unsustainable within about three weeks,” he said.
A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.
It identified him as Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, and said he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.
It was not possible to confirm the death independently. Russia has not commented.
Another Russian general was killed earlier in the fighting. A local officers’ organization in Russia confirmed the death in Ukraine of Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division.
Sukhovetsky also took part in Russia’s military campaign in Syria.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he'll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia expands its military operations. The three Baltic countries, which endured decades of Soviet occupation before regaining their independence in 1991, are members of the EU and NATO.
Blinken stressed that the U.S. commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact is “sacrosanct” and that NATO and the U.S. were discussing stationing troops in the Baltics permanently.
A growing number of multinational businesses have cut Russia off from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.
Two of the so-called big four accounting firms — KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — said Sunday that they were pulling out of Russia, ending relationships with member firms based in the country.
TikTok said users won’t be able to post new videos in Russia in response to the government’s crackdown on what people can say on social media about the invasion, and American Express announced it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus. Netflix also announced it was suspending its service in Russia.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

