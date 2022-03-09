You are here

Saudi Arabia’s main index closes 0.9 percent lower: Closing bell

Reuters/File
Reuters/File
Updated 21 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 21 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index closed 0.88 percent lower to reach 12,739 points on Wednesday.

While the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 1.03 percent to 24,796.19 points.

Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 9.93 percent to lead the gains in the final trading session.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 5.71 percent despite turning a profit of SR2 billion ($533 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, share prices of Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1.03 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, a dominant player on the Saudi stock market, edged down 2.91 percent. Oil prices declined sharply as investors assessed the US ban on Russian oil imports.

Brent crude fell $3.42 to $124.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell $3.59 to $120.11 per barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul NOMU TASI Saudi Arabia stocks

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudfi Arabia debt office issued a new Saudi-Riyal Sukuk under with a total value around SR 26.2 billion ($7 billion), it said in.a stataement.

 

Topics: Finance economy

Barrels of oil next to the flag of the USA. Shutterstock
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

  • Oil has surged since Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, launched what it called a "special operation" in Ukraine
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON : Oil slipped toward $125 a barrel in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the US ban of Russian oil imports and Russia announced a new cease-fire in Ukraine on Wednesday to let civilians flee.


A view that the US ban of Russian oil imports may not worsen shortages kept a lid on prices, traders said, as did talk that Ukraine was no longer seeking NATO membership after some news reports this week on the issue.


“Maybe this is playing its part,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said of the Ukraine NATO membership issue.


“The realization that the US import ban might not materially make the current supply shock worse than it has been might have also triggered this bout of profit-taking,” he added.


Brent crude fell $2.27, or 1.8 percent, to $125.71 a barrel at 1105 GMT, after earlier rising above $131. US West Texas Intermediate fell $3.19, or 2.6 percent, to $120.51.


Oil also fell as the head of the International Energy Agency described the agency’s decision last week to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion as “an initial response” and that more could be released if needed.


Oil has surged since Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, launched what it called a “special operation” in Ukraine. Brent hit $139 on Monday, its highest since 2008.


On Wednesday, Russia announced a new cease-fire in Ukraine to let civilians flee besieged cities, after days of mostly failed promises that have left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians trapped without access to medicine or fresh water.


In addition to the US decision, Britain also said on Tuesday it would phase Russian imports out and Shell said it would stop buying Russian crude.

JP Morgan estimated around 70 percent of Russian seaborne oil was struggling to find buyers.


One potential source of extra oil supply is Iran, which has been in talks with Western powers for months on restoring a deal which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.


Iran’s chief negotiator in the Vienna talks returned to the Austrian capital on Wednesday.


Amid concern over supply shortages, there are some signs the market is not short of crude yet.


US crude inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels, according to market sources, citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, on Tuesday. Official US inventory figures are due at 1530 GMT. 

Topics: economy Oil Russia Ukraine Russia OPEC OPEC+ US imports oil imports

Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has launched a ship-to-ship transfer service for petroleum products at the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.
The service has been launched in partnership with Aramco Trading Co.
The basic operations include transferring petroleum products from giant oil tankers to smaller vessels in order to re-ship them to different Saudi ports or other destinations.

Topics: Mawani STS cargo Petroleum products

Oil rigs on the background of a red flag with yellow stars. Shutterstock
Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Beijing has told China’s state refiners to consider pausing exports of gasoline and diesel in April as the Ukraine war sparks supply concerns, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.


“This is to prevent a shortage as independent refiners are under big pressure to lower throughput in the face of soaring crude oil prices,” said one source with knowledge of the discussions.

Topics: economy China Oil oil exports OPEC opec + Russia Ukraine Russia

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

  • The United States imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports on Tuesday
Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

PARIS: The International Energy Agency could release more oil from stocks to ease surging fuel prices and will draw up an action plan to swiftly reduce oil usage, the head of the agency said on Wednesday.


Oil prices rocketed higher after Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, invaded Ukraine and the West toughened sanctions on Moscow, stoking fears of supply disruptions to an already tight market.


"Next week, as we did for gas, we are coming up with a 10-point action plan how to reduce oil in a hurry," Fatih Birol told an energy conference in Paris.


"In oil markets, the most difficult months are the summer months, the so-called 'driving season', when the demand goes up, around June-July," said Birol, executive director of the Paris-based agency, which represents 31 mostly industrialised nations but not Russia.


The United States imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports on Tuesday.


Members of the IEA agreed last week to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia's invasion.


Birol described the 60 million barrels as "an initial response", adding: "It is only 4% of our stocks. If there's a need, if our governments decide so, we can bring more oil to the markets, as one part of the response."

Topics: economy IEA Oil oil price OPEC OPEC+ Russia

