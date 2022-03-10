DiplomaticQuarter: Netherlands envoy lauds Saudi aid efforts in talks with KSrelief chief

RIYADH: Netherlands Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Janet Alberda has praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian work during a meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
The two discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, as well as means of cooperation in humanitarian and relief work.
Saudi Arabia has a significant mission to fulfill in delivering relief and aid to people in need around the world.
The Kingdom established KSrelief to coordinate and provide international relief, alleviating suffering and providing essentials to crisis-affected communities.
During the meeting, the ambassador praised KSrelief’s international reputation in the field of humanitarian work.
Saudi humanitarian efforts were also lauded by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization when a FAO delegation met Al-Rabeeah in Riyadh last month.
The delegation, headed by Abdulhakim Elwaer, the FAO’s assistant director general and regional representative for the Near East and North Africa, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on humanitarian aid and food security issues around the world.
The Netherlands ambassador on Tuesday also hosted a gathering of leading women in sports at the embassy in the Diplomatic Quarter.
The event was held as part of International Women’s Day on March 8.
The Netherlands Embassy in Riyadh tweeted: “Today on #IWD2022 #Netherlands ambassador hosted a group of inspiring women who are making history in the field of sports.”
TUNIS: A new smartphone app that makes it easy for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to apply for visas to enter Saudi Arabia is now available in Tunisia.
The Saudi Visa Bio app allows applicants to register their biometric data prior to travel and saves them having to visit a visa issuance centers. On arrival they have only to match their data with the information stored on the app, which speeds up the border control process.
The app was launched last year by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and is in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to offer the best possible services and facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia is the first country in the world to allow registration of biometrics via smartphones for the issuance of electronic visas.
A launch ceremony was held in Tunis in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz Al-Sager, Tunisian Minister of Religious Affairs Ibrahim Al-Chaibi and Director of Hajj and Umrah at the Tunisian Ministry of Religious Affairs Suad Al-Gharibi.
RIYADH: Several Saudi women lawyers lauded the government on International Women’s Day this week for helping females advance their careers in the legal profession.
The lawyers are members of a Riyadh-based forum, part of the Saudi Bar Association’s training academy, which has a joint agreement with the Ministry of Education’s agency overseeing the awarding of scholarships to prepare women for the workplace. The program is titled “Your Job and Your Mission” and allows law firms to develop their staff.
Sara Abdulhameed Naji, senior legal consultant at Naji Khairan Law firm, told Arab News: “On this day, we celebrate women in all professions, especially a female lawyer, because she is a great and strong woman.”
Naji said that women working in the profession have a great deal to offer society, apart from their roles at home. Women have now taken up senior legal roles, which was not the case five years ago.
“I am very happy because I am a lawyer, sister of a lawyer, and a daughter of a lawyer … I conclude by saying women could not have reached this point in their accomplishments without the support of the wise leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the support of their families behind them as well. And I thank the women in the profession for all their efforts.”
The women’s forum is dedicated solely to the advancement of females at all levels in the profession, including students at higher education institutions in Riyadh. They have worked with various bodies since the Saudi government announced its plans to transform the judiciary.
Among the initiatives taken up was the Legal Volunteer Marathon, during which lawyers and legal advisors offered their time for free, running from International Law Day on Sept. 13 until the Kingdom’s National Day on Sept. 23.
The services they provided included legal aid to the needy, advice to budding entrepreneurs, running community awareness programs, and training for new graduates. Established lawyers have been urged to support these initiatives by registering as volunteers on the Saudi Bar Association website.
Al-Jouhara Alonazi, who works for a law firm in documentation and commercial arbitration in Riyadh, and is a member of the national bar association, told Arab News that the women’s forum was set up to aid young female lawyers with their studies and career advancement. In addition, its aim is to find new leaders for the profession at a national level that can work with legal and civil society bodies in the regions to defend women’s issues in general.
JEDDAH: Singer Nahomi Koyasu has mixed her Japanese roots with the Arabic language and become known as her country’s answer to the legendary Lebanese artist Fairouz.
“Fairouz Al Yabbaniya” (Japanese Fairouz) had been listening to Arabic songs for years. She then began translating classic 1970s and 1980s pop songs into Japanese and performed them to the original music.
Koyasu said she had listened to Arabic instrumental music and songs since she was in university.
“It was amazing. The beautiful songs for me mean feelings of nostalgia and comfort because of the way Arab music and singing has such elaborate expression.
“In the beginning, I would try and mimic the sounds I would hear and try and write Arabic in Japanese, but really quickly I realized that Arabic alphabets were not enough to represent Arabic pronunciation.”
She began studying at the Arabic Islamic Institute in Tokyo and marveled over how different the two languages were.
“The only common ground between the two languages is that Japanese was written from right to left until before the end of World War II. Other than that, Japanese and Arabic have completely different pronunciations and word order.”
Nahomi Koyasu performed at the Japanese restaurant Fuji, in Jeddah, for a Founding Day event.
Koyasu's videos onto YouTube have been shared by news outlets like Al Arabiya.
She also performed the Saudi national anthem for a National Day event held at the Al-Harithy Exhibition Center.
Her musical journey took her to Tunisia as her professor, who taught a music culture class, provided her with an opportunity to go to the north African country to learn its vocal style.
“Unfortunately my time there lasted only three months because of the Jasmine Revolution in 2010 and I was forced to stop.”
After some training, she started gaining a reputation for singing Arabic songs in Japanese.
She was also a part of the popular TV show “Arab Idol” during its third season, where she gained her reputation as the Arab singer who sang songs by Fairouz.
Her drive to sing translated songs came from wanting to share her passion with her fellow Japanese citizens.
“I thought that maybe people didn’t listen to Arabic songs because they didn’t understand them, that’s why I translated the songs I liked the most, it was unique and very different from the Western style of songs my country is used to hearing as well as Japanese pop.”
Her translations took a lot of time and effort to execute as she wanted to translate the lyrics in a way that conveyed their their feeling as well as their literal meaning. So, she deferred to Arabs who spoke Japanese to get second opinions on the words she was choosing.
Koyasu thought that merging both cultures would bring about an interesting contrast.
“I feel like, as long as people respect each other and approach the other culture with curiosity, it will be very interesting. Cultural exchange is necessary to know the differences and appreciate them.”
She wants to create original pieces that will be appreciated by both Arab and Japanese people.
“I want to introduce Arab culture to Japan more. To achieve my goal, it is necessary for me to stay in Saudi Arabia and communicate with the natives.”
JEDDAH: The Saudi Art Council has announced this year’s 21,39 Jeddah Arts, a program of special exhibitions, workshops, and educational forums that are being held across Jeddah through June featuring the work of 27 artists from the Kingdom and other countries.
The exhibition will then be hosted by Ithra, in Dhahran, from June 30 until the end of September.
This year’s program was curated by Venetia Porter under the title “Amakin.”
It was inspired by a lyric from the popular Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo: “Al-amakin kullaha mushtaqah lak” or “all the places long for you.”
Porter asked contributing artists to take visitors into their “makan, a place you love … somewhere real or in your imagination.”
The art historian and curator said that “it all fell into place” the minutes she heard the song.
“Evolving during the global COVID pandemic, when home, dreams, and imagination became a lifeline out of isolation, the resulting works by 27 artists, both special commissions and loans, are especially poignant.
“Expressed through different mediums including neon, painting, artists’ books, sculpture, photography, poetry and film, the narrative explores each artist’s relationship to their own makan.”
The exhibition began on March 3 in Jeddah with work from two pioneers of Saudi art, Safeya Binzagr and the late Abdulhalim Radwi.
Now 82, Jeddah native Binzagr is the only artist in the country to have opened her own museum, while Radwi is well-known for his striking and memorable sculptures on the Jeddah Corniche.
In other works connected to Jeddah, there is a fantastical film set in the city by Mohammed Hammad, and photographs evoking the historic Al-Balad district by Emy Kat and Reem Al-Faisal.
Bashaer Hawsawi highlights the heterogeneous nature of the city through many textiles from all over the world that can be found in Al-Balad.
From Jeddah, Bader Awwad AlBalawi takes us to North Khobar, documenting the changing nature of the city. Talib Almarri invites us to his makan at the dreamy lake of Al-Asfar.
This year's theme 'Amakin' was inspired by a lyric from the popular Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo: 'Al-amakin kullaha mushtaqah lak' or 'all the places long for you.'
Venetia Porter asked contributing artists to take visitors into their 'makan, a place you love … somewhere real or in your imagination.'
Ali Cherri introduces us to Sultan Zeib Khan who guards an ancient necropolis in the Sharjah desert, and Gaza-born Taysir Batniji’s poignant photographs tell a personal story of the idea of home.
Ancient Arabia is highlighted through the Mu’allaqat — the famous poems reputed to have hung on the walls of the Kaaba at Makkah, and which were the inspiration for the first 21,39 Jeddah Arts, in a painting by Dia al-Azzawi. Catalina Swinburn has unpicked and re-woven archaeological textbooks, while Shadia Alem’s drawings of the fabled Jinniyat of Lar are inspired by a story by her sister, the writer Raja Alem.
In choosing and commissioning the works for the exhibition, Porter was strongly drawn to artists who worked with paper.
“I am fascinated by the process of drawing and printing, the beauty of handmade paper, the phenomenon of the artist’s book and how artists work with poetry to express the idea of makan.”
Imran Qureshi uses the traditional techniques of the Mughal painters to tell contemporary stories. Sara Abdu paints with henna and Badr Ali explores printmaking.
Obadah Aljefri is inspired by his childhood notebooks. Asma Bahmim evokes the placing of texts in her aunt’s house in Al-Balad. Manal AlDowayan turns a medieval text on healing into ceramic scrolls.
Poetry also plays a central role in this year’s work. Hussein AlMohsen is inspired by the poems of Ghassan Alkhunaizi, while the sculptural forms of the books of Al-Azzawi, Ghassan Ghaib and Nazar Yahya filled with poetry are a reminder of the destruction heaped upon Baghdad, the city which also haunts Sadik Alfraji which he brings to mind in the story of a single tree on a Baghdad street or in his animated film “Ali’s Boat.”
Lujain Faqerah makes books that represent “places of stillness, somewhere quiet,” and Muhannad Shono makes his book out of sand because “sand chooses which stories to tell and which secrets to hide.”
In the final work in the exhibition Aisha Khalid takes us to her makan, Makkah, the richly embroidered textiles recalling the Kiswa, the fabric that clothes the Kaaba.
RIYADH: To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Saudi Arabia, Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed on Tuesday launched the “Distinguished Speakers Series,” with Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas the inaugural speaker.
Abbas spoke at length about the evolution of Saudi society as viewed through the prism of Saudi media. The editor-in-chief also talked about the cultural renaissance that has followed the recent path-breaking social reforms.
In his welcome address, Sayeed said that rapid socioeconomic changes have been happening in the Kingdom thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program.
“It was felt that we needed to organize events to help the diplomatic and expatriate community get a perspective on these changes and other aspects of the Kingdom and its rapidly evolving society. We should be aware of the points of view of prominent personalities, mainly Saudis, from various walks of life including business, media, art and culture,” Sayeed said.
He said that when he conceived the idea of the series he thought it should begin with a very distinguished personality.
“Faisal Abbas was an automatic choice for the inaugural edition. He is a very familiar name to all of us who follow English media in the Kingdom and, apart from his incisive and analytical articles on political issues, he is also a regular speaker at the World Economic Forum and we also see him regularly interviewing global leaders,” Sayeed said.
He added that, under Abbas’ leadership, Arab News had extended its global footprint and now had several editions in different parts of the world. “The newspaper provides a critical voice from the Middle East, not only covering events in the Kingdom but also throughout the region, where he is an eminent columnist. It’s always a pleasure to read what he writes.”
The audience included a large number of serving ambassadors to the Kingdom, along with former diplomats, fellow journalists and members of Saudi Arabia’s Indian community, which is estimated at more than 2.5 million.
“I need no welcome to come to my home,” said Abbas. “The Indian Embassy is not only my home but home to every Saudi. As the ambassador mentioned, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Saudi Arabia. We look forward to forging stronger ties and strategic relationships between our countries.”
He added: “It is a great responsibility to be in charge of a Saudi newspaper looking outward to the world. The changes we have witnessed over the past four or five years and our responsibilities have quadrupled because of the transformations occurring in the Kingdom.”
As for the newspaper being the leading voice for diplomats, he said: “We are very privileged at Arab News to be, in most cases, the first point of contact with diplomats when they arrive in Saudi Arabia and also the last point when we get the farewell interview.”
The evening was anchored and moderated by Asim Anwar, second secretary (economic and commercial) at the Indian Embassy. It concluded with the ambassador presenting Abbas with an honorary memento.