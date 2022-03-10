You are here

  • Home
  • Dubal Holding profit surges to $734 million in 2021

Dubal Holding profit surges to $734 million in 2021

Dubal Holding profit surges to $734 million in 2021
Dubal Holding is the investment arm of the Dubai Government in the commodities and mining, power and energy, and industrial sectors (supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rerjy

Updated 10 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Dubal Holding profit surges to $734 million in 2021

Dubal Holding profit surges to $734 million in 2021
Updated 10 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Dubal Holding reported a jump in net profit in 2021 to 2.7 billion dirhams ($735 million), up from 217 million dirhams in the previous year.

The company attributed the successful operations and record profits to increased aluminum prices at Emirates Global Aluminium, a 50 percent-owned subsidiary.

“2021 was an excellent year for the aluminum market, with demand forecasted to remain robust in coming years,” said the firm's CEO, Ahmad bin Fahad.

“However, while continuing to build on a national aluminum downstream cluster, we are planning for strategic acquisitions for further expansion in the global market,” he added.

Topics: Dubal Holding

Related

UAE’s TAQA, Dubal Holding, EWEC to acquire Emirates Global Aluminium assets
Business & Economy
UAE’s TAQA, Dubal Holding, EWEC to acquire Emirates Global Aluminium assets

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, took final investment decision to participate in a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in Panjin city, Northeast China.

The greenfield project to include 300,000 bpd refinery capacity and petrochemical units, according to a statement.

Topics: Oil energy Aramco

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region secured $375 million in startup funding across 81 deals in February 2022, with Saudi firms taking in 58 percent of the money.

Investment funding in the MENA region has seen a 51 percent increase on a month-to-month basis, and a 134 percent on a year-to-year basis, according to a report by Wamda.

Startups in the logistics sector raised the most funding in February with $120 million in the region, and the Kingdom’s startup Trukker secured $96 million in its series B round.

The Kingdom was also the most active in terms of investor participation with 27 deals, while UAE investors participated in 22 agreements, according to a report by Wamda.

UAE startups raised $77.6 million while Egypt pulled in $70 million.

Together with Saudi Arabia, those three markets amounted to 98 percent of overall funding in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MENA Start ups Wamda

Related

‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch
Business & Economy
‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program has announced that 4,431 foreign investment licenses have been issued in 2021, up 250 percent from 2020. 

NTP attributed this progress to the Saudi Invest program, designed to enable the clear, unified, and effective communication of the Kingdom’s investment opportunities to global and domestic investors and private sector businesses. 

In 2022, 44 international companies chose Riyadh as their regional headquarters. 

Moreover, 27 agreements were signed between Saudi Arabian firms and French companies during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in 2021. 

The announcement was made on the NTP’s official Twitter account.

Topics: Invest Saudi National Transformation Program

Related

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Military vehicle manufacturer NIMR has signed a manufacturing license agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries. 

The agreement has been signed to boost SAMI’s domestic industrial capabilities and to enable the production of the JAIS 4x4 vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

“At NIMR, we feel a fantastic sense of achievement at signing this licensing agreement and moving forward to the next stage of this landmark partnership with our colleagues at SAMI,” said Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, chairman of the NIMR board. 

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “With this manufacturing license agreement, we at SAMI are taking a huge step toward our mission to develop world-class defense technologies and systems within Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030 objective to localize 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending.”

Topics: EDGE Group NIMR SAMI

Related

PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization
Business & Economy
PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Broad economic challenges including supply chain constraints have increased solar costs in 2021 as prices rose as much as 18 percent, the US Solar Market Insight report showed. 

Solar prices increased across all three markets — residential, commercial and utility scale — for the first time since Wood Mackenzie began tracking the data in 2014, it added. 

During 2021, the solar industry established a record 23.6 gigawatts of new capacity, amounting to a 19 percent increase from the year earlier.

The report’s release comes amid concerns about energy security after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The US Solar Market Insight report is a quarterly publication by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Topics: solar US Solar Market Insight

Related

Egypt depends on 20% solar power in its energy mix, minister says
Business & Economy
Egypt depends on 20% solar power in its energy mix, minister says

Latest updates

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system
Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system
Rival Libyan premier says he plans to be in Tripoli in days
Rival Libyan premier says he plans to be in Tripoli in days

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.