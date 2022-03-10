Dubal Holding profit surges to $734 million in 2021

RIYADH: Dubal Holding reported a jump in net profit in 2021 to 2.7 billion dirhams ($735 million), up from 217 million dirhams in the previous year.

The company attributed the successful operations and record profits to increased aluminum prices at Emirates Global Aluminium, a 50 percent-owned subsidiary.

“2021 was an excellent year for the aluminum market, with demand forecasted to remain robust in coming years,” said the firm's CEO, Ahmad bin Fahad.

“However, while continuing to build on a national aluminum downstream cluster, we are planning for strategic acquisitions for further expansion in the global market,” he added.