You are here

  • Home
  • UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia

UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia

UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia
Skyline of Tunis at dawn. Tunisia, North Africa. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/66rwr

Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia

UAE's Bukhatir group revives $5bn real estate project in Tunisia
  • "This project will change the face of the capital Tunis,"
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: UAE-based Bukhatir Group said on Thursday it was reviving a $5 billion real estate project in Tunis and would start work immediately on an initial phase, the first big project in the North African country since a 2011 revolution.


Tunisia has been seeking foreign investment to boost its economy which has been hit hard by the pandemic after years of stagnation, compounded by political turmoil.


Tunisian sources told Reuters last Friday that Bukhatir would re-commit to the project, which was halted after the revolution that ended the rule of former president Zine El Abdine Ben Ali.


Bukhatir Chairman Salah Bukhatir confirmed at a press conference the project was being revived, and that the first phase would involve building luxury villas and a golf course.


"This project will change the face of the capital Tunis," he said.


The project includes sports academies, hotels, golf courses and villas covering 250 hectares in the north of Tunis. It is expected to provide thousands of jobs in a country where unemployment is more than 18 percent.


President Kais Saied in July suspended parliament and seized control of executive powers in a move described by opponents as a coup.


Major Western lenders have said he needs to restore normal constitutional order.
Some Gulf states saw Saied's intervention as undermining the Muslim Brotherhood movement, which they regard as their main regional foe, and which is close to the biggest party in Tunisia's now frozen parliament.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to help Tunisia as it battles its worst financial crisis.

Topics: economy Tunisia UAE Dubai

Related

Tunisia’s speaker says the suspended parliament will inevitably return
Middle-East
Tunisia’s speaker says the suspended parliament will inevitably return

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, made the final investment decision to participate in a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in Northeast China.

The greenfield project includes 300,000 barrels per day refinery capacity and petrochemical units, according to a statement.

To be built in the city of Panjin in China’s Liaoning Province, the facility will help meet the country’s growing demand for energy and chemical products.

FASTFACT

Start date

Plant expected to start operation in 2024, with Aramco supplying up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co., a joint venture between Aramco, North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corp. and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, will develop the liquids-to-chemicals complex.

Expected to start operation in 2024, Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex, it said in a statement. 

“China is a cornerstone of our downstream expansion strategy in Asia and an increasingly significant driver of global chemical demand,” Aramco’s senior vice president of downstream said. 

“Continued energy security remains a shared priority, and this partnership represents another major milestone in our journey together,” Mohammed Al Qahtani added. 

 

Topics: Oil energy Aramco

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region secured $375 million in startup funding across 81 deals in February 2022, with Saudi firms taking in 58 percent of the money.

Investment funding in the MENA region has seen a 51 percent increase on a month-to-month basis, and a 134 percent on a year-to-year basis, according to a report by Wamda.

Startups in the logistics sector raised the most funding in February with $120 million in the region, and the Kingdom’s startup Trukker secured $96 million in its series B round.

The Kingdom was also the most active in terms of investor participation with 27 deals, while UAE investors participated in 22 agreements, according to a report by Wamda.

UAE startups raised $77.6 million while Egypt pulled in $70 million.

Together with Saudi Arabia, those three markets amounted to 98 percent of overall funding in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MENA Start ups Wamda

Related

‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch
Business & Economy
‘Come and find us’: Red Sea Company calls for tech start-ups to get in touch

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program has announced that 4,431 foreign investment licenses have been issued in 2021, up 250 percent from 2020. 

NTP attributed this progress to the Saudi Invest program, designed to enable the clear, unified, and effective communication of the Kingdom’s investment opportunities to global and domestic investors and private sector businesses. 

In 2022, 44 international companies chose Riyadh as their regional headquarters. 

Moreover, 27 agreements were signed between Saudi Arabian firms and French companies during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in 2021. 

The announcement was made on the NTP’s official Twitter account.

Topics: Invest Saudi National Transformation Program

Related

Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia hits female labor force target almost 10 years early: Uber report

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Military vehicle manufacturer NIMR has signed a manufacturing license agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries. 

The agreement has been signed to boost SAMI’s domestic industrial capabilities and to enable the production of the JAIS 4x4 vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

“At NIMR, we feel a fantastic sense of achievement at signing this licensing agreement and moving forward to the next stage of this landmark partnership with our colleagues at SAMI,” said Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, chairman of the NIMR board. 

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “With this manufacturing license agreement, we at SAMI are taking a huge step toward our mission to develop world-class defense technologies and systems within Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030 objective to localize 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending.”

Topics: EDGE Group NIMR SAMI

Related

PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization
Business & Economy
PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows

Solar costs jumped in 2021 amid supply chain constraints, report shows
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Broad economic challenges including supply chain constraints have increased solar costs in 2021 as prices rose as much as 18 percent, the US Solar Market Insight report showed. 

Solar prices increased across all three markets — residential, commercial and utility scale — for the first time since Wood Mackenzie began tracking the data in 2014, it added. 

During 2021, the solar industry established a record 23.6 gigawatts of new capacity, amounting to a 19 percent increase from the year earlier.

The report’s release comes amid concerns about energy security after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The US Solar Market Insight report is a quarterly publication by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Topics: solar US Solar Market Insight

Related

Egypt depends on 20% solar power in its energy mix, minister says
Business & Economy
Egypt depends on 20% solar power in its energy mix, minister says

Latest updates

Two dead as UN, AU warn of ‘grave danger’ in Sudan
Two dead as UN, AU warn of ‘grave danger’ in Sudan
Google and Malian teams save manuscripts rescued from Islamists online
Google and Malian teams save manuscripts rescued from Islamists online
National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.