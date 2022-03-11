Saudi, French transport ministers sign MoUs 

RIYADH: The Saudi and French ministers of transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, respectively, have signed two memorandums of understanding related to the rail, transportation, and innovation sectors.
During a visit to France, Al-Jasser met with senior government officials and heads of specialized transport and logistics companies and highlighted the importance of joint cooperation and the promotion of investment opportunities in the sector, inviting his hosts to participate in an upcoming bus transport project offering services between cities.
He said that Saudi Arabia had ambitious plans for the industry as part of a national strategy for transport and logistics.
Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Friday a drone attack on an oil refinery in the capital Riyadh.
The energy ministry said the attack, which resulted in a small fire, happened on at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Thursday and caused no deaths or injuries.
The ministry said the supply of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It said that these terrorist acts do not target the Kingdom alone, but rather aim, in a broader way, to destabilize the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies.
The ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s call to countries and organizations to stand against these sabotage and terrorist attacks, and to confront all parties that implement or support them.
Though there was no mention of who may have carried out the attack, the Iran-back Houthi militia in Yemen frequently launches drones and missiles toward the Kingdom.
RIYADH: Nusf, the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment, hosted a mentorship walk called Walk-the-Talk along Alkhobar Corniche to mark International Women’s Day.
“This is the perfect opportunity to build bridges and connect aspiring women with accomplished women in a relaxed setting for an hour,” Mae Al-Mozaini, the institute’s founder and CEO, told Arab News.
Event organizers said that the walk will help women across the Kingdom to create networks, as well as encouraging female leaders to support and mentor young women.
Nusf aims to deliver programs that provide the necessary tools for Arab and Saudi women to succeed in professional and leadership roles.
FASTFACT
Nusf in Arabic means ‘half,’and the institute aims to engage half the Kingdom’s population through empowerment and highlight the importance of investing in women.
The social enterprise is dedicated to helping advance the economic and social well-being of Saudi and Arab women.
“Our mentors were thankful because they were able to hit two birds with one stone, telling their stories to emerging leaders and exercising at the same time. It’s also a relaxed and informal activity that takes them out of the formal business setting,” Al-Mozaini said.
During the walk, women shared ideas and were offered mentorship advice.
The initiative was brought to life by the Eastern Province Council for Social Responsibility, with strategic sponsorship from Monshaat, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises.
Nusf plans to hold the walk every year to celebrate International Women’s Day and hopes to expand the initiative to cities around the Kingdom.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir, who on International Women’s Day this week became the first international artist to hold a solo show in Madinah, has praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform plans for promoting arts and culture in Saudi Arabia.
Zakir is well known in diplomatic circles for her portraits of Arab leaders, including the Saudi crown prince and members of the royal families of the UAE and Bahrain. Her portraits and landscapes hang in 50 embassies in Pakistan, most prominently of Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.
In an interview with Arab News via telephone from Madinah, Zahir said she had seen a “clear change” in the arts and culture scene in Saudi Arabia “due to the special interest of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under his Vision 2030.”
Her solo show in the Kingdom, which she described as a “journey of faith,” was a sign of the changing times.
“I am feeling very proud to become the first female artist from outside Saudi Arabia to present her work in the holy city of Madinah,” Zahir said. “I don’t have words to explain my happiness.”
Zahir said her pieces on display include portraits of Saudi leaders and paintings depicting Islamic holy places.
“It has landscape paintings of Haram, Masjid Nabawi, different places in Makkah and Madinah that Muslims visit during their pilgrimage of Hajj and Umrah,” Zakir added.
The artist said she had been approached by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts around six months ago after officials noticed her work on social media.
“They offered to present my work to the Saudi public by organizing a solo exhibition,” she said, adding that the government of Pakistan was not involved in the exhibition, which was a wholly Saudi initiative.
Zakir has also been presented with an award by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts for “strengthening Pak-Saudi ties” and will be holding a training workshop for young Saudi artists.
Fatma Ragab, the organizer of the exhibition from the society, said the body welcomed intellectuals and creators from all over the world.
“Zakir’s exhibition, which includes 27 artistic paintings, was a great success and achieved remarkable attendance and admiration from notable personalities, artists, and intellectuals,” she told Arab News in a statement.
“It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Saudi nationals to get acquainted closely with the fine art movement in Pakistan and their rich artistic experiences.”
5000 concert tickets for Mohamed Hamaki and Tyga sold out in less than an hour, says 4M Group CEO
The second JTTX festival was co-organized by the 4M Group and 360Live Agency and included two live concerts by the American rapper Tyga and Eguptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki
CEO of 4M Group Hamza Nasser: We were able to sell around 5000 tickets within less than an hour of the ticket website going online, which was remarkable
Updated 10 March 2022
Afshan Aziz & Deema Al-Khudair
JEDDAH: A total of 25,000 people attended the JTTX Music Festival on Thursday at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.
This second JTTX festival was co-organized by the 4M Group and 360Live Agency and included two live concerts by the American rapper Tyga and Eguptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki, along with 17 DJs from inside and outside the Kingdom on two stages.
“After a long period of waiting, we were able to organize the music festival with the help of the General Entertainment Authority and all the supporting sides. We work hard to bring unique beats and wonderful euphoric musical experiences to our promising audience,” Hamza Nasser, CEO of 4M Group, told Arab News.
“We were able to sell around 5000 tickets within less than an hour of the ticket website going online, which was remarkable,” he said.
Hamaki first appeared in the Kingdom in Jeddah in 2018, the year concerts and music festivals first officially launched in the Kingdom.
He has since performed in the capital for Riyadh Season and in Dammam for Sharqiyah Season.
Tyga performed in Jeddah Season and Diriyah Season, both in 2019.
Up, up and away: Saudi Arabia’s first hot air balloon pilots take to the skies
SAHAB program is the first in the Middle East to train hot air balloon pilots, enables trainees to obtain a certified license from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency
Updated 10 March 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Colorful hot air balloons decorated the daytime skies of AlUla, sailing over its archaeological sites as the country’s first hot air balloon pilots also took flight.
The hot air balloon show is part of the AlUla Skies Festival, which is being organized by Saudia Airlines and runs from Feb. 27 to March 12.
The 150 balloons will give visitors a rich and adventurous travel experience by flying them over AlUla to enjoy views of the stunning desert terrain, where they can see ancient archaeological sites and volcanic plains.
Two of the balloons are captained by trained pilots from the Saudi Arabian Hot Air Ballooning Federation.
Hussain Makkawi and Afrah Al-Harbi are the first licensed Saudi hot air balloon pilots in the country. They are also the first graduates from the SAHAB training program.
Makkawi, 32, works at the General Authority of Civil Aviation and said he had been supported by SAHAB to acquire his hot air balloon pilot license.
“I sought to fly but, even more importantly, it was an incredible opportunity for me to be one of the first Saudi hot air balloon pilots. It was, as they say, a no-brainer,” he told Arab News.
Up above in the sky, he is unafraid of heights. “I’m generally a person who enjoys peace and quietness, and that’s what got me attached to the air balloon. The smooth flying experience and the sense of peacefulness in the air balloon are priceless.
“Flying in a hot air balloon, as anyone who’s tried it, is a quite mesmerizing experience.”
The SAHAB program is the first in the Middle East to train hot air balloon pilots. It enables trainees to obtain a certified license from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
It also enables them to participate in international events, as well as obtain memberships to take part in hot air balloon sporting activities.
Makkawi said the program had helped him to explore many topics like “meteorology, human performance, how the human body is affected by flying, navigation, details about the operation, materials, maintenance, and emergency procedures for the balloon.”
The program also has a practical part that includes pre-flight preparations and weather condition briefings, flight planning, balloon assembly and inflation, taking off, in-route flying altitudes, landing, and packing the balloon.
“My first time riding the air balloon was during my training period in the Netherlands. It was in June 2020 and I was hooked from the moment we took off,” Makkawi said.
He is aiming to obtain a commercial license so he can operate larger balloons.
“The initial license allows me to fly smaller category balloons, but, after accumulating a certain number of flying hours, I can start to operate larger balloons and that’s the goal.”
Flying in different places around the world is one of Makkawi’s dreams.
“I love to travel and explore,” he said.
Visitors to AlUla can choose from a tethered balloon, an untethered one, or they can come in the evening to witness the “Glow Show,” which entered the Guinness World Record for the longest line of illuminated balloons “dancing” to music.
HIGHLIGHTS
The first hot air balloon experience was brought to Saudi Arabia in AlUla in 2019, one of many events to be held in the area.
Events such as the hot air balloon show have created a major step in the promotion of AlUla, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which is widely recognized as one of the country’s most beautiful tourism destinations.
Al-Harbi, 21, is the first Saudi woman licensed to pilot a hot air balloon.
“My first time riding an air balloon was in the Netherlands during the training, and I was literally touching the sky,” she told Arab News.
“The idea came to my mind when I first saw hot air balloons in AlUla two years ago.”
She is currently working as a training officer with SAHAB, and said she tried to be unique and liked to explore interesting experiences.
“We are pleased to invite all those interested in flying to register in the next phase of the program. It is a very distinguished program that supports the citizens of this country to experience unique jobs.”
The AlUla festival is the start of her journey, and she said she was looking forward to being a professional hot air balloon trainer.
AlUla also has Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Archaeological Site, Hegra, from the Nabataean civilization.