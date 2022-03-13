You are here

India’s Tata Steel explores alternative coal supply amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

RIYADH: Tata Steel Ltd., India’s multinational steel company, is exploring alternative sources of coal supply amid rising fears of supply disruptions and surging costs due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Bloomberg reported.

The Indian corporation reportedly imports up to 15 percent of its coal requirements from Russia.

One option that the firm is contemplating is to import coal from North America, Bloomberg reported, citing Managing Director T.V. Narendran.

Narendran said the conflict has also created room for Indian steel exports to countries in Europe and Turkey etc.

Tata Steel plans to continue exporting 10 to 15 percent of its sales in the next financial year.

“We want to focus on best prices when selling that 10 to 15 percent, so southern Europe is now a better option than South East Asia,” Bloomberg quoted Narendran as saying.

Given that price hikes exceed that of input costs, projections indicate that the firm’s margins should improve in the near future, he said.

BERLIN: Germany should rethink its ban on allowing new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea as it tries to reduce its dependence on Russian energy due to the invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.

Under the coalition deal between Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and Lindner’s Free Democrats (FDP), Germany will not grant any new permits for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea beyond the existing framework.

“We have to question the decision in the coalition agreement,” Lindner told the Tagesspiegel newspaper. 

“Due to global market prices developments, this looks more economical.”

Germany, which depends on Russia for two-thirds of its natural gas imports, is urgently trying to boost alternative energy sources, including building its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. Lindner, however, said at least for a transitional period, Europe’s biggest economy will still need oil and gas.

“Against the changed geopolitical background, I think it is advisable to examine the entire energy strategy of our country without any prohibitions on thinking,” he said.

Despite the sharp rise in fuel prices at petrol stations, Lindner rejected a temporary cut in sales tax from 19 percent to 7 percent for petrol and diesel, as suggested by some politicians.

“If the conservatives call for a fuel price brake, they must say what they want to cut in the budget. Or admit they are prepared to take on new debt for this,” he said, adding he was also against introducing a speed limit on German motorways.

RIYADH: Highlighting the investment potential of Saudi Arabia, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Sunday predicted the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to reach $1.86 trillion by 2030.

Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh with Greek ministers, Al-Falih said the National Investment Strategy will launch direct investment opportunities worth $3.27 trillion until 2030. 

He also talked about the potential of the Kingdom’s tourism sector. 

“By 2030 the aim is to have 500,000 hotel keys, most of it will be new, and 100 million visits per year and, of course, that (also) covers religious tourism which is quite substantial as well as domestic tourism and international tourism,” said Al-Falih.

He noted the Kingdom expects the tourism sector to contribute between 10 and 15 percent to the overall GDP by 2030. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia could soon emerge as a global tourism destination, Kostas Fragogiannis, the Greek deputy minister for economic diplomacy said at a forum to discuss Saudi-Greek ties. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Greek investment forum in Riyadh, Fragogiannis revealed that a Greek delegation recently visited landmarks including the Maraya and Elephant Rock, and were impressed with the scenic beauty of the region. 

Fragogiannis also emphasized his personal commitment to enhance bilateral relations in trade between Saudi Arabia and Greece. 

During the event, Adonis Georgiadis, the Greek minister of development and investment noted that Greece wants to accelerate investments in Saudi Arabia. 

He also added that the strength of economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Greece is crucial to ensure peace and prosperity of the region, especially in the energy sector. 

RIYADH: Egypt has announced that it has imposed a three-month export ban on green wheat, cooking oil, and corn, local newspaper Ahram reported, citing the Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea.

This comes as the African country attempts to secure citizens’ need for basic commodities as the month of Ramadan approaches amid concerns over global supply issues exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 Ramadan usually sees the rate of consumption of food products steadily rise in the country.

Globally there has been an increase in the price of oil and non-oil commodities as a result of the military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, both key exporters of wheat and some types of cooking oil.

Egypt imports 80 percent of its wheat from Russia. 

Wheat costs in Egypt have risen by a modest 17 percent because of the war as compared to other international markets that witnessed a 48-percent surge in wheat costs.

Egypt has a sufficient amount of wheat to last until the end of 2022, Ahram reported, citing Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The country is seeking alternative supply sources and already has its eye on around 14 markets including the US, Argentina, Canada, and Paraguay.

As a part of its global expansion plans, logistics company Bosta has opened its first office in Riyadh. 

The company recently launched its operations in Egypt, and the new office in Riyadh is part of its plan to expand its business across the Middle East region. 

The expansion comes in parallel with Bosta raising a new investment round through regional and international investors led by Khwarizmi Ventures, which includes current investors in addition to Hassan Allam Holding.

“Our office in Riyadh is Bosta’s first venture in the Arab region, continuing our success that started in Egypt in 2017 that managed to deliver 10 million shipments since our introduction in the market,” said Bosta chief executive officer Mohamed Ezzat. 

Omar Yaghmour, chief growth officer of Bosta said, “Saudi Arabia marks the first step of Bosta’s expansion to become a global player, our goal is to scale Bosta to become one of the top players in the region.”

