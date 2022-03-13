You are here

Training program launched in Riyadh to combat terrorism

A training program to combat terrorism was launched on Sunday in Riyadh. (SPA)
A training program to combat terrorism was launched on Sunday in Riyadh. (SPA)
A training program to combat terrorism was launched on Sunday in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
A training program to combat terrorism was launched on Sunday in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi said the program would also explore the development of terrorism in recent years and its most prominent trends
RIYADH: A training program to combat terrorism was launched on Sunday in Riyadh by the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It is being held in cooperation with the Centre for Defence Studies at King’s College London.

“Combating terrorism: Principles and practices” is aimed at IMCTC representatives from member states and will shed light on the main pillars of the coalition’s work, including ideological extremism and the mechanisms and methods to address it, combating the financing of terrorism, including money laundering and financial controls, the field of media and communications and combating recruitment and terrorist propaganda, as well as the role of armed forces in the fight against terrorism and future threats.

IMCTC secretary-general Maj. Gen. Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi said the program would also explore the development of terrorism in recent years and its most prominent trends.

The role of strategic approaches to combating terrorism, their application, and their effectiveness in confronting contemporary threats were also discussed during the session.

Al-Moghedi said the program provided practical training for participants on effective means and techniques used to combat terrorism, including means of detecting and cutting off terrorist financing, best practices for coordination between government agencies, and the dissemination of anti-terrorism messages.

The program is the result of joint action between the IMCTC and supporting countries, one of which is the UK.

There are 41 countries in the coalition striving to coordinate efforts and expertise under its umbrella to combat terrorism and eliminate violent extremism.

Updated 54 min 10 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Yoga to be introduced in Saudi schools as a sport

Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
  • Saudi Yoga Committee, Saudi School Sports Federation discussed the future of yoga in schools
Updated 54 min 10 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Yoga will soon be introduced to schools in the Kingdom as a sport, the president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Al-Marwaai, has said.

Al-Marwaai said there was cooperation with the Ministry of Education to introduce yoga to all schools in the country as part of the curriculum due to its multitude of health benefits.
Earlier this week, on March 9, there was an introductory lecture highlighting the cooperation between the SYC and the Saudi School Sports Federation and what would transpire from the nationwide collaboration on the future of yoga in schools.
The Ministry of Commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom in Nov. 2017.

FASTFACTS

• The Ministry of Commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom in Nov. 2017.

• The Arab Yoga Foundation educates people and society about the health benefits of yoga, promoting it through courses, seminars and conferences.

Al-Marwaai also said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat that yoga was expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health.
Wednesday’s introductory lecture was attended by school principals and physical education teachers from all stages of education, with the aim of mobilizing the strategy from the Ministry of Education and the SYC.
It also discussed the aspirations to raise the level of pupils’ sports participation at a local and international level, as well as advancing the health of young Saudis.
Certified yoga instructor and founder of Ananda Yoga Studio, Khalid Jama’an Al-Zahrani, told Arab News: “As I started to dive deep in yoga, I never stopped discovering its incredible benefits as is it a whole and transformative sport that leads its practitioners to a calmer and clearer mind and stronger and healthier physique.

Our school system in the Kingdom has always ensured that all its activities are aimed at contributing to the development of the students, from both physical and academic aspects, and I believe that introducing yoga to the Saudi education system is a nourishing and effective move.

Khalid Jama’an Al-Zahrani, Certified yoga instructor

“Our school system in the Kingdom has always ensured that all its activities are aimed at contributing to the development of the students, from both physical and academic aspects, and I believe that introducing yoga to the Saudi education system is a nourishing and effective move.”
Al-Zahrani said that having yoga at school would be an investment as it would lead to more educational reforms that would benefit children, their families and the community as a whole.
“We live in a technological era where everyone’s on their phones, tablets, devices, distracted from the present, which has a negative impact on our concentration. And so, we need to train our youngsters and ourselves to reflect on what is within, and practice yoga to gain discipline and nurture the mind with what is important.”
Al-Marwaai said there were many plans to expand the scope and objectives of the SYC, and that there were many areas that needed to be covered to allow the implementation of yoga in schools on a large scale.
She is regarded as the first Saudi woman to teach yoga and has become the driver in gaining the Ministry of Education’s approval and pushing for yoga as a sport.
The Arab Yoga Foundation was founded and established in 2006 by Al-Marwaai, the first Saudi yogacharya (certified yoga instructor).
It was recognized by the Yoga Alliance and International Yoga Federation in 2009.
The AYF educates people and society about the health benefits of yoga, promoting it through courses, seminars and conferences.
Earlier this year, in January, more than 1,000 people from across Saudi Arabia went to the country’s first yoga festival.
It was held in Juman Park, King Abdullah Economic City.

Ministry of Culture’s ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ decision brews local talent

Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
Updated 13 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Ministry of Culture’s ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ decision brews local talent

Saudi coffee is associated with generational hospitality and generosity connected with country’s customs and traditions. (Supplied)
  • “To present a beautiful looking cup of coffee and, at the same time, teach them not to waste milk while creating art,” he told Arab News, adding that the Ministry of Culture’s decision to dub 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” was good news for the sector
Updated 13 March 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Coffee fans, investors, universities, and business executives attended a specialist exhibition in Jeddah on Saturday and Sunday.

The Chocolate and Coffee Exhibition also hosted the Latte Art Championship, which started with 30 contestants on Saturday each completing their coffee-based creation in 10 minutes and presenting their best efforts to experts.

Sunday brought together the final 10 competitors, with the winner due to be announced tonight.

Head judge and certified trainer from the Specialty Coffee Association, Fahad Al-Thubyani, said the goal of the competition was to encourage the baristas to develop their skills in foam art.

“To present a beautiful looking cup of coffee and, at the same time, teach them not to waste milk while creating art,” he told Arab News, adding that the Ministry of Culture’s decision to dub 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” was good news for the sector.

“For us in the coffee market, this decision to name this year as the Year of Saudi Coffee — the industry has been growing since 2018, and we (the coffee sector) are currently one of the biggest markets that are growing around the world,” Al-Thubyani said. “The Ministry of Culture’s decision came at the right time, and we are expanding in this field. We've got great talent and experience in this market, and are competitive on an international scale.”

Filipino visual judge Phillip Solera applauded Saudi baristas’ deep interest in coffee-making.

“Now there are lots of Saudi baristas who are talented and I feel that they are eager to learn more and to gain more knowledge about specialty coffee, and now they are good in latte art,” Solera told Arab News. “As a visual judge, we will see the appearance of the pattern of the latte art, the difficulties, the harmony, the size, the texture contrast and colors, the overall appeal of the coffee.”

Najeeb Jiddawi, the expo’s media center manager, said the exhibition was aligned with the ministry’s decision to name 2022 as the Saudi Year of Coffee.

“We were very keen to bring together coffee investors, businessmen, exporters, makers, and visitors,” he told Arab News. “This is to exchange expertise, information, in addition to inviting entities from the education sector such as King Abdulaziz University and Jeddah University to present them with the most significant items from this industry.”

Saudi contestant Suhail Al-Badrani was 2021’s latte art winner in Madinah and has been drawing with foam for three years.

He developed an interest in coffee-making during lockdown.

“It started as a hobby at home, but then I branched out and entered the coffee-making sector,” he told Arab News. “I developed myself a lot in this and received international accreditation, and then I entered a championship last year and won first place. Hopefully, this will be my second time. The Ministry of Culture’s interest in this field gave people like me the boost I need to develop myself further.”

Exploring Saudi Arabia on two wheels with Alhasan Dabbagh

Alhasan Dabbagh rides to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures. (Instagram)
Alhasan Dabbagh rides to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures. (Instagram)
Updated 32 min 31 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Exploring Saudi Arabia on two wheels with Alhasan Dabbagh

Alhasan Dabbagh rides to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures. (Instagram)
  • Dabbagh is prepared for all kinds of weather surprises as he tours the Kingdom, whether it is rain, thunder, blinding fog, or even sandstorms
Updated 32 min 31 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: People ride motorbikes for the adrenaline rush and the feeling of the wind in their hair, but for Alhasan Dabbagh it is a chance to discover the wonders of Saudi Arabia.
His content reaches more than 100,000 followers on social media. His travels and adventures are not for financial gain but to entertain and educate others about his motorcycle lifestyle and to show them the country’s landscapes and hidden treasures.
“Because of the pandemic, I decided to ride my bike and go on trips around the Kingdom to explore the many cities and towns, and I’m so grateful as the things I saw were amazing and I know I wouldn’t be able to discover them without my bike,” Dabbagh told Arab News.
“I traveled around the Kingdom and went to places like AlUla, Assoudah, Wadi Lajb in Jazan, Edge of the World in Riyadh, and Al-Disah in Tabuk. Al-Disah is a beautiful place located in Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Nature Reserve. I wouldn’t have gotten there if I hadn’t started touring around on my bike.”
Dabbagh said his journeys were meaningful because they had allowed him to discover places and meet local people in different regions who had shown him great hospitality and kindness.
“I went to a place called Mount Shamanseer, two hours north of Jeddah. The place has spectacular canyons and you can gaze far into the horizon, surrounded by magical mountains all around. Finding such natural beauty, so close to my hometown, but I never thought of discovering it.”
Dabbagh is prepared for all kinds of weather surprises as he tours the Kingdom, whether it is rain, thunder, blinding fog, or even sandstorms.
He put on a thrilling show for his social media followers during a sandstorm in Riyadh, riding his bike in the streets even as the city was buffeted by strong winds and cloaked in orange skies.
But he said it was important for people to ensure they were riding safely at all times in all types of conditions.
“We wear full safety gear to protect against accidents, but this gear changes depending on the weather. For instance, we wear light mesh clothing for summer days, rain gear when it’s wet, and winter clothing when it’s cold. Sometimes the weather changes during the course of a trip, like riding from Jeddah to Abha in the south. We always need to adapt and be well prepared.
“Touring for thousands of kilometers is an adventure and you will always face challenges such as finding gas stations, coming across rough terrain, flat tires, and sudden changes in weather conditions. Sometimes this can be tough as you get stuck for hours or get lost when Google maps don’t work.
“However, you learn to deal with such ordeals as they are part of the adventure. With this mindset and realistic expectations of the unexpected scenarios, I chose to predominantly travel with a small group of friends who are like-minded and share similar interests.”
The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has supported the country’s motorcyclists by organizing events and giving people licenses.
Some groups have been officially set up under the federation’s umbrella and taken part in National Day parades or charity events. For these occasions, motorcyclists are issued with federation permits and are escorted by police with the all clear to go on the road in bigger groups.
Dabbagh hopes to open a motorcycle school and business to help grow a thriving culture for motorcyclists in Saudi Arabia.
“Motorcycles have helped me find myself, discover new places, and meet many wonderful people all around the Kingdom. I have built memories of a lifetime that one day I hope to tell my grandchildren.”

Saudi aid agency, UNICEF sign $5bn deal for safe water supplies in Yemen

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez and the UNICEF representative for the Gulf, Eltayeb Adam at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez and the UNICEF representative for the Gulf, Eltayeb Adam at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency, UNICEF sign $5bn deal for safe water supplies in Yemen

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez and the UNICEF representative for the Gulf, Eltayeb Adam at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • KSrelief has implemented 684 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $4 billion, with Yemen among its top beneficiary countries
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Sunday signed a deal with UNICEF to provide safe water supplies for drinking and human use in the Yemeni provinces of Marib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah and Saada.

The agreement amounts to $5 billion and will benefit 33,235 people, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It was signed by the center’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez, and the UNICEF representative for the Gulf, Eltayeb Adam, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

It aims to provide safe drinking water for Yemen’s neediest areas, contribute to reducing the incidence of diseases resulting from drinking contaminated water, and boost hygiene and sanitation. It also aims to raise health awareness and build capacity.

NUMBER

33k

The agreement will benefit 33,235 people in Marib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah and Saada governorates.

In line with the deal, seven water resources will be rehabilitated along with their accessories, from pumps, extensions, and water and solar tanks.

There will be 73 toilets built for displaced persons camps in Marib, and 12 health education courses will be carried out in all target areas to raise environmental and health awareness.

The agreement is part of the humanitarian and relief project system offered by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to promote the water sector and create a healthy environment in Yemen.

KSrelief has implemented 684 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $4 billion, with Yemen among its top beneficiary countries.

The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, logistics, nutrition, and emergency telecommunication.

 

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days. (SPA)
Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days. (SPA)
Updated 13 March 2022
SPA

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days

Saudi women participate in Sharjah Heritage Days. (SPA)
  • Team presenting traditional crafts from the diverse regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 March 2022
SPA

SHARJAH: Saudi craftswomen and female art teams are participating in the 19th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days.

Organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage under the slogan “Heritage and the Future,” the event will run until March 28 in the Heritage Square at the heart of Sharjah.

Sharjah Heritage Days, in which 33 countries are participating from across the world, aims to link the past with the present and to seek inspiration in heritage for future achievements.

Al-Sorayai Art Group from Al-Ahsa is participating in the event, with the Saudi team presenting traditional Saudi art, in addition to plastic arts.

HIGHLIGHT

Aida Al-Harthy is participating through one of the Kingdom’s oldest traditional crafts, the art of Sadu weaving, which represents humans’ adaptation to their environment by transforming raw material into usable goods, such as rugs and blankets. The craft, Al-Harthy explained, depends on materials and tools including camel or goat hair and spindles and wooden pegs.

Fatima Al-Ghamdi, a trainer and craftswoman, said that she came to participate in Sharjah Heritage Days upon an invitation from the Sharjah Heritage Institute to introduce visitors to Saudi heritage, representing the diverse regions of the Kingdom through clothing and embroidery.

Aida Al-Harthy is participating through one of the Kingdom’s oldest traditional crafts, the art of Sadu weaving, which represents humans’ adaptation to their environment by transforming raw material into usable goods, such as rugs and blankets.

The craft, Al-Harthy explained, depends on materials and tools including camel or goat hair and spindles and wooden pegs.

Khalid bin Fahd Al-Hamim, the supervisor of the Saudi team participating in Sharjah Heritage Days, said that the participation of “the daughters of the homeland” in the festival is a demonstration of their strong presence in representing the Kingdom in regional and international forums.

“Saudi women are proving to be pioneers in all activities and fields,” he added.

 

