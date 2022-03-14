Austria assures support to Saudi Arabia in digital and climate transformation 

You are here

The Saudi Arabia-Austria investment summit (Arab News)
Updated 14 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Expressing the desire to engage in new partnerships, Margarete Shrambock, the Austrian minister for digital and economic affairs assured complete support for Saudi Arabia in its digital and climate transformation journey. 

While speaking at the Saudi Arabia-Austria investment summit, Shrambock revealed that Austria has all the technology to tackle the climate and food crises. 

“Wherever we can support you, you have our promise, we will do so. The speed in which you are transforming is impressive,” said Shrambock. 

The minister also noted that Austria is happy to invest in Saudi Arabia in various areas which include, health, information and communication technology, environmental protection, and education.

