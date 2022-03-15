You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning
Social-distancing measures will be scrapped and morning assemblies will resume. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7apx

Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning
  • After two years of disruption as a result of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education has announced the official end of remote learning
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Remote learning will end and in-person teaching will fully resume in schools in Saudi Arabia on March 20, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday. From that date, students will be required to be present in class each day and there will be no more virtual lessons.

After two years of disruption to teaching and learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has directed educational departments across the Kingdom to start applying updated school guidelines, including arrangements for the full resumption of in-person teaching at all levels from kindergarten up. Elementary students were already attending in-person lessons on a part-time basis, for two or three days a week.

Social-distancing measures will be scrapped and morning assemblies will resume. Other in-class and extracurricular activities will also resume and students will be able to pray next to each other once again.

Teachers will continue to make use of the remote-learning platform Madrasati (My School) to prepare lessons, assignments and tests. They are also asked to continue to make use of the educational resources available on the platform, as well as content on the Ain educational TV channels.

Other details set out in an infographic shared by the ministry on its official Twitter account relate to the skills enhancement program, which will continue during the third semester for elementary students, and the requirement for students under the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated if eligible.

About 6 million schoolchildren in Saudi Arabia used the Madrasati platform as the country battled the pandemic. Schools in the Kingdom closed on March 9, 2020, to to help control the spread of coronavirus. They reopened partially, with restrictions, on Aug. 29, 2021. In-person exams resumed on March 6 this year.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Related

Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic
Business & Economy
Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production
  • Global fuel, energy prices have skyrocketed, partly due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • ‘We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply’: UK govt spokesperson
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is traveling to Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday, and is expected to ask for an increase in Saudi oil production to bring down prices worldwide.

Much of Western Europe, including the UK, is struggling with skyrocketing prices of fuel and energy, spurred in part by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The continent is in the process of trying to reduce its dependence on Russian energy and fuel.

Saudi Arabia, a long-time ally of the UK, is the second-largest oil producer in the world after the US, while Russia is third.

Saudi Arabia and Britain have a longstanding relationship and share rich historical, cultural, diplomatic and defense ties.

Johnson is expected to draw on these ties when asking the Kingdom to increase the amount of oil it is pumping.

But London has said the trip is about more than energy. A government spokesperson said on Monday: “We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply.

“Diversifying our energy supply is important, as is boosting renewable energy. There are no quick fixes but we do want to reduce the volatility and bring prices down.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Boris Johnson Oil

Related

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Business & Economy
Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Oil prices fall amid Ukraine ceasefire talks, China’s demand concerns
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall amid Ukraine ceasefire talks, China’s demand concerns

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
  • The northwestern Saudi city is the fourth place in KSA to be inscribed on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites
  • The trip is a mix of entertainment and harmony inside the King Salman Reserve in the Nafud desert
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The northwestern Saudi city of Jubbah has the most famous rock art inscription site in the country, and is the fourth place in the Kingdom to be inscribed on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites.

This ancient location, with its spectacular dunes and sandy landscape, is being offered to adventurous travelers as a gateway to the desert.

The King Salman Royal Natural Reserve, which is the largest in the country and the fourth largest wild reserve in the world, is offering people inside and outside Saudi Arabia an immersive desert experience amid the 130,700 square kilometer space.

Rakayb Jubbah, which started on Feb. 24 and continues until March 19, allows visitors aged 18 and above to get a taste of an authentic Bedouin lifestyle.

The program has four trips, with each trip lasting three days.

The reserve tweeted earlier this month: “The desert adventure that people have experienced for so long to survive and look for water resources has now become a journey leading to recreation moments in the desert.”

Ebtisam Azzam, a Saudi radio and TV presenter, was one of the 20 people on the first trip.

HIGHLIGHTS

• This ancient location, with its spectacular dunes and sandy landscape, is being offered to adventurous travelers as a gateway to the desert.

• The King Salman Royal Natural Reserve is offering people inside and outside Saudi Arabia an immersive desert experience amid the 130,700-square-kilometer space.

“Rakayb Jubbah is an adventure, a unique and strange trip,” she told Arab News. “It is a mix of entertainment and harmony inside the King Salman Reserve in the Nafud desert. In the past, people used to go for long camel rides to search for water resources, trade, and travel. Now, we are experiencing the same trip but for leisure, a place where you find seclusion and some mental clarity.”

The adventure includes trekking on camel back for 20 kilometers over six hours, a simulation of camel caravans from the past, meaning participants need to have medium-level fitness.

“Camels, that’s another story. It is one of the greatest creatures and the tangible relation between the camel and its owner, and how the camel understands a sound or a sign that his owner made, is all spectacular,” Azzam said. “Just looking at the camel can make you figure out something about yourself. It takes time to make the camel familiar with a new person and I think I'm on the way.”

Safari trips and adventures require travelers to be well equipped and dressed in an outfit that suits the nature and atmosphere of the place they are going to.

But Rakayb Jubbah took place four days after Founding Day, and Azzam was still celebrating the new Saudi national holiday by wearing regional attire during the camel ride to represent the southern Asir region.

“I brought the southern (style of) dress with me, specifically the black Asiri dress, the scarf, the yellow head tie, and some silver accessories. I took a lot of beautiful pictures on the camel to document the moment and the beauty of the place.”

The trip aims to introduce activities that will help visitors understand more about the reserve’s natural and tourism elements.

It wants to activate ecotourism, as people will learn about Hail chants, folklore dances, and other aspects of the area's heritage.

Visitors will also be exposed to ways of coexisting with desert environments and learning about rare plants in the reserve such as talha, ghada, and arfaj, in addition to dealing with camels.

The area has a history spanning thousands of years and is full of remnants from the past, including more than 4,000 Thamudic drawings and inscriptions.

Abdulaziz Al-Damkh, a Saudi traveler who has been to over 45 countries, was also on the trip. “The trip exceeded my expectations in terms of organizing, the side events, safety measures, and the amazing team spirit,” he told Arab News.

Al-Damkh said that, although he was a huge adventurer, it was his first time experiencing a six-hour camel ride.

“I am Saudi and I was born in Saudi and camels are part of my culture, but this was my very first time to experience what a long ride feels like. Such trips should have been happening a long time ago.

“The first two hours of the ride were very tiring, as some of the participants have not been into such experiences, but it went well eventually.”

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia, and the trip was organized by Pangaea, a Saudi firm offering outdoor activities.

The Kingdom has embraced leisure tourism in recent years to attract visitors from around the world.

“Such events provide you with a truly authentic desert experience. It contributes in promoting our Saudi culture, and it sheds light on Vision 2030 and its goals in diversifying tourism in the Kingdom,” Al-Damkh added.

Each trip has 20 participants and costs SR2,000 ($533) per person. The trip includes camping, stargazing, and traditional Saudi food.

The reserve aims to resettle natural life, develop vegetation, and preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the area, which is part of Saudi Arabia’s environmental identity.

 

Topics: Rakayb Jubbah saudi tourism King Salman Royal Natural Reserve Saudi Arabia Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) UNESCO UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites

Related

‘Jubba’ attracts visitors at Janadriyah
Saudi Arabia
‘Jubba’ attracts visitors at Janadriyah
Hail’s ‘Historic Jubbah City’ offers a peep into Saudi Arabia’s ancient history photos
Saudi Arabia
Hail’s ‘Historic Jubbah City’ offers a peep into Saudi Arabia’s ancient history

Saudi administrative court goes fully digital

All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal. (SPA)
All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal. (SPA)
Updated 14 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi administrative court goes fully digital

All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal. (SPA)
  • ‘Moeen’ e-portal provides more than 20 judicial services
Updated 14 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A court in Saudi Arabia will become the first in the Kingdom to become fully digital when it moves online on Friday.

The administrative court in the province of Wadi Al-Dawaser will no longer use its building as a courthouse after the transition.

Dr. Ali Al-Ohaidib, secretary-general of the Administrative Judiciary Council, said beneficiaries can use the “Moeen” e-service platform, which offers people more than 20 judicial services.

All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal, through which opposing parties can register their legal cases without the need to visit a courthouse.

FASTFACTS

• Plaintiffs can digitally file lawsuits while defendants can submit challenges through the platform. The two opposing parties can both exchange pleadings the same way.

• The move aims to reduce time taken in court and boost the quality of services provided. It also aims to simplify litigation and improve digital transformation.

Al-Ohaidib added that plaintiffs can digitally file lawsuits while defendants can submit challenges through the platform. The two opposing parties, he added, can both exchange pleadings the same way.

The move aims to reduce time taken in court and boost the quality of services provided. Moreover, the move aims to simplify litigation and improve digital transformation.

According to the Unified National Platform, an applicant with IDs and an Absher account can access the “Moeen” system to complete their court case services. Some of the services provided include filing lawsuits, proving attendance, adding a representative to the lawsuit, appealing, receiving a detailed inquiry of a legal case, attending electronic judicial sessions, filing memoranda, inquiring about a case status and making appointments.

The Board of Grievances, an independent administrative judicial body, seeks justice, equity and effective judicial control over the administration through lawsuits that are filed before the administrative courts. It aims to ensure the proper application of laws and regulations. It also protects rights and applies Shariah law.

The Board of Grievances consists of the Riyadh-based supreme administrative court, administrative courts of appeal in Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province, Asir, Madinah, Al-Jouf and Qassim, in addition to 15 administrative courts countrywide.

Topics: Saudi administrative court Moeen e-service platform Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) Wadi Al-Dawaser

Related

Saudi courts think green by going paperless
Saudi Arabia
Saudi courts think green by going paperless
The enforcement comes as part of the Kingdom’s commitment to apply international judicial agreements. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi courts oversee arbitrations, rulings worth billions

Researcher helps discover Saudi archaeological sites, petroglyphs

Murdhi Jalbakh Al-Fahiqi said that old scripts, such as Musnadian, Thamudian, and Nabataean, are not far from the Arabic language. (Supplied)
Murdhi Jalbakh Al-Fahiqi said that old scripts, such as Musnadian, Thamudian, and Nabataean, are not far from the Arabic language. (Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Researcher helps discover Saudi archaeological sites, petroglyphs

Murdhi Jalbakh Al-Fahiqi said that old scripts, such as Musnadian, Thamudian, and Nabataean, are not far from the Arabic language. (Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi researcher Murdhi Jalbakh Al-Fahiqi has helped with the discovery of archaeological sites and petroglyphs in Tabuk, Taima and the northern region, delivering antiquities that have been selected as masterpieces and displayed in countries around the world.
His interest in research began more than 20 years ago, and his fieldwork has unearthed Aramaic, Dadaani, Nabataean, and Thamudian inscriptions, and prehistoric drawings depicting the daily activities of Stone Age people.
“As a researcher interested in antiquities, I provided the National Museum with more than 24 antiquities, including Aramaic, Lehayani and Thamudian,” he told Arab News. “I also guided authorities to archaeological sites, the most important of which are cumulative burial sites west of Taima, circular burial sites south of Taima, as well as stone installations near Taima Great Wall.”

The pieces I handed over were chosen from among the masterpieces of the Kingdom’s antiquities that were presented to some countries of the world.

Murdhi Jalbakh Al-Fahiqi

He was featured in Prince Sultan bin Salman’s book “Friends of Antiquities” as someone who was interested in antiquities and inscriptions. “The pieces I handed over were chosen from among the masterpieces of the Kingdom’s antiquities that were presented to some countries of the world,” he added.
Al-Fahiqi said that old scripts, such as Musnadian, Thamudian, Safaitic, Lihyanite, Dadaani, Aramaic and Nabataean, were not far from the Arabic language, especially the ancient Arabic dialects known as defunct Arabic or the Arabic of inscriptions.
“The dialects are divided into southern and northern. The area of ancient Arab tribes extending from Damascus to AlUla is full of inscriptions. Reading and translating the symbols, writings and inscriptions of the rocks show that the northern Arabic alphabet consisted of 28 letters and, according to scientific and historical studies and archaeological surveys, it is a classical Arabic language.
“The ancient southern Arabic dialects that spread in the south of the Arabian Peninsula consisted of 29 letters, which focused on geometric consistency in writing.”
As for the Nabataean script, from which the Hejazi Arabic script was derived, Al-Fahiqi said it consisted of 22 consonant characters. Although it was a script used by the northern Arab tribes, it belonged to a family of other scripts as it came from the Aramaic line, whose alphabet also consisted of 22 consonant characters.
It was used by the Aramaic tribes that inhabited the far north of Arabia, and they were the ones who derived the Aramaic script from the Phoenician script and developed it.
He said that Saudi universities taught ancient languages in the peninsula, especially in tourism and archaeology colleges, and in scientific centers abroad such as the Islamic University of Minnesota, and in European universities in Germany, Britain, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Russia.
He said that Orientalists began arriving in the Arabian Peninsula about 200 years ago to explore its history and study its legacies.
Those interested in the Thamudian inscriptions included the German linguist Emil Rieder in 1837, followed by his compatriot Wilhelm Philippe Schimper in 1841, then the Frenchman Charles Huber, who arrived in northern Saudi Arabia and collected about 130 Thamudian inscriptions from Taima, Jebel Hasma, and Madaen Saleh.
In 1882, he collected Thamudian inscriptions from the region of Hail. Huber made a third trip to Taima, Tabuk, AlUla and Al-Jawf and collected about 825 inscriptions.
He was followed by the German researcher Julius Euting, who collected about 800 Thamudian inscriptions.
The English traveler Charles Doughty, who made expeditions in 1875 and 1877 to the north of the Arabian Peninsula, was followed by a number of Orientalists such as John Philby, Lankester Harding, and others.
Between them they collected many Thamudian, Musnadian, Nabataean and other inscriptions.
Al-Fahiqi said the inscriptions were a historical asset because they talked about the history of the Kingdom and its deeply rooted civilizations.
Saudi Arabia was, he explained, an open-air museum that included thousands of ancient inscriptions from different eras, as shown by archaeological discoveries such as those related to the beginning of horse domestication and the oldest human bone in history, as well as ancient trade routes.
They revealed information about the social, economic, political and religious conditions in the Arabian Peninsula, and provided many insights into names, families, tribes and kingdoms.
They also revealed linguistic and biblical content, serving as an important historical source for the pre-Islamic ages.
Rock inscriptions reveal different types of ancient scripts, including Thamudian, Safaitic, Sabi, Lihyanite, Dadaani, Nabatean, Aramaic, Greek and early Islamic inscriptions.
They are generally spread over a large area of the Kingdom’s territory to the north and south.
Nabatean inscriptions are concentrated in the area of AlUla, Al-Hijr, Tabuk and Taima.
Thamudian inscriptions are mainly concentrated in Hail, Al-Jawf, Qassim, the Northern Borders, and the area of Tabuk around Taima governorate.
The inscriptions of the Sabi and Minaean scripts are spread in the south of the Kingdom in Najran, around the area of Hima, Al-Ukhdud, Tuwaiq and the Al- Kawkab Mountains, Al-Faw, the capital of the first Kindah kingdom in Wadi Al-Dawasir, and the region of AlUla around the site of Al-Khriba.

Topics: Saudi archaeological sites Saudi Archaeology Saudi Heritage Authority Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Renowned adventurer tells Arab News of his quest to discover Saudi wildlife
Saudi Arabia
Renowned adventurer tells Arab News of his quest to discover Saudi wildlife
Saudi archaeological treasures will come to Riyadh after international tour
Saudi Arabia
Saudi archaeological treasures will come to Riyadh after international tour

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns missile attack on Irbil

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS file photo)
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 15 March 2022
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns missile attack on Irbil

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Saudi Arabia also condemned the missile attack on Sunday
Updated 15 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms the missile attack on the northern Iraqi city of Irbil.
Hussein Ibrahim Taha, secretary-general of the group, said the organization stands in solidarity with Iraq in the measures it takes to protect its security. Taha stressed the organization’s “firm position” in rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of reasons and motives.
Saudi Arabia also condemned the missile attack on Sunday.
Iraqi state TV said 12 missiles launched from outside Iraq hit Irbil. 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls for stronger ties to protect women
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls for stronger ties to protect women
Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomes Nigeria’s donation for Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomes Nigeria’s donation for Afghanistan

Latest updates

flynas tops APEX ratings with 4 stars in low-cost carrier category
flynas tops APEX ratings with 4 stars in low-cost carrier category
Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.