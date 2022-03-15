You are here

  • Home
  • UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfb9f

Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: QFil Solution, an AI-driven fintech solutions provider, raised $1 million in a pre-seed financing round by regional investors.

The startup will use its latest funding to launch its first AI product, called Magus AI, and deploy it in four markets.

Founded in 2021, QFil Solutions targets tech savvy Gen Z users to provide platforms to help them minimize investment and trade risks and maximize gains.

Topics: UAE fintech startup funding

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV: Ukraine’s parliament approved measures on Tuesday to help Ukrainian businesses stay afloat during the war with Russia, including slashing taxes to a single 2 percent rate, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

The new bill was backed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has called for the government to ramp up support for small and medium-sized businesses in particular.

The new incentives include a new single 2 percent tax rate for all businesses with turnover of less than 10 billion hryvnia ($338 million) compared with a previous value-added tax of 20 percent and 18 percent tax on profit, Shmygal said in a statement.

“I am confident the decisions will strengthen our economic front,” he said in a statement.

In a later video address, Shmygal also outlined other war-time stimulus measures including a loan program for farmers worth 25 billion hryvnias ($846 million).

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine tax economy

Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO

Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO

Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: UniCredit is studying ways to exit Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, but needs to find a solution for its 4,000 local staff and European companies it serves which are also trying to leave, the Italian bank’s CEO said.

With France’s Societe Generale and Austria’s Raiffeisen, UniCredit is among European lenders most exposed to Russia, where it runs the country’s 14th-largest bank.

It has flagged an up to €7.4 billion ($8 billion) loss in a worst-case scenario that wiped out its Russian business.

“We’re completing an urgent review of the country and we're considering exit,” CEO Andrea Orcel told the Morgan Stanley European Financial Conference in London.

The former UBS banker said however that leaving was an extremely complex decision which could take time.

“It would be quite easy for me to say that we’re leaving Russia. It would be what we all want to do and it is what our minds and bodies demand ... but we need to seriously consider the impact ... of disentangling a full bank from the country.”

UniCredit Russia has around €8 billion in loans, locally funded by deposits.

Relinquishing the business would cost €1.9 billion at most. But cross-border and derivatives exposure add up to another €5.5 billion to the bill.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Banks sanctions

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Tuesday, supported as export curbs by Russia fueled concerns about global supply, while traders see the recent decline as an opportunity for bargain buying.

Soybeans fell in reaction to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China could curb demand, while corn traded both sides of even as trade awaited talks between Moscow and Kyiv that could progress toward a ceasefire.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 48-1/4 cents to $11.44-1/2 a bushel by 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT). The 4.27 percent gain was the biggest daily jump since March 4.

CBOT corn added 6 cents to $7.54-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans fell 9-3/4 cents to $16.60-3/4 a bushel.

Russia on Monday enacted a planned suspension of grain exports to former Soviet countries, though the government said it would allow special licenses to traders within its current grain export quota.

Ukraine could be unable to plant 4.7 million fewer hectares this spring, a 39 percent decline, due to Russia’s military invasion, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said.

“You take two of the biggest corn and wheat exporters in the world and put them on the sidelines, there’s just a lot of uncertainty out there,” said Ed Duggan, a senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.

In the US, declining crop ratings for winter wheat from the US Department of Agriculture confirmed poor conditions in drought-affected states, further underpinning markets.

“That rain’s got to start happening by the first full week of April, or else they’ll see crops going backwards quickly,” said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity.

Corn and soybeans were pressured by outside markets, with crude oil, falling steeply on resurgent COVID-19 cases in China that could lead to tougher restrictions on populations and hurt demand for raw materials.

CBOT’s most-active soybeans bounced off of their lowest in seven sessions after the National Oilseed Processors Association reported that US soybean processors crushed 165.057 million bushels of soybeans in February, in line with analyst predictions of 165.024 million bushels, making last month the second-busiest February on record.

Topics: wheat grain Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the March 2022 issuance of Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, valued at SR10.3 billion ($2.75 billion).

The issuance is divided into two tranches. The first tranche has a size of SR3.5 billion maturing in 2030, while the second tranche has a size of SR6.8 billion and matures in 2034.

The new issuance is part of the Kingdom’s Sukuk Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement. 

The program was established through NDMC in July 2017 by the Saudi Finance Ministry amid rising demand for both international and domestic fixed income markets that provide safe and guaranteed returns.

Topics: Sukuk Saudi Arabia

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Updated 15 March 2022
Mayssa Fattouh

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Updated 15 March 2022
Mayssa Fattouh

At the beginning of March, dozens of Lebanese citizens with British passports saw their life savings evaporate before their eyes when Bank Audi told them their accounts had been closed.

The move came in an apparent retaliation for Lebanese-British businessman Vatche Manoukian’s UK court case ruling that forced the lender to transfer the depositor’s money that had been frozen in his account since the beginning of the Lebanese financial crisis in 2019.

But despite winning the case, Manoukian did not receive yet an official confirmation from Bank Audi that it will pay him back his money.

Anticipating further lawsuits, Bank Audi, SGBL and other leading Lebanese lenders quickly drafted bank checks left to their clients at notaries that can neither be cashed, transferred nor used to open other accounts, a move seen by many as illegal.

This unexpected action by the Lebanese banks infuriated depositors, and this week over a hundred of those affected will file a lawsuit against Bank Audi, followed by a petition to be sent to the UK parliament’s website.

Karen Karam, one of the dual national depositors affected by the Bank Audi case, explained that the magnitude of the scandal prompted her and many others to fight these banks in a bid to retrieve their money.

 “The problem in Lebanon is that the judiciary system has never condemned corruption and, therefore, it has become a common assumption that no one will do anything about it,” she told Arab News. 

“How can we continue to sit and watch all our hard won money disappear in front of our eyes and not act and speak up?”

Karam stressed what the banks are using is a form of blackmailing their clients to sign waivers with unjust terms and conditions to avoid lawsuits, in return promising to reopen their accounts but with further fund losses on the client’s side.

“This is completely unacceptable and we refuse to sign this document,” Karam emphasized.

Since the phone calls by Bank Audi on March 1, all eyes are set on the Depositors Union.

Founded in late 2019 after the freezing of the bank accounts, the union has been continuously and relentlessly offering advice and taking action to defend the rights of the depositors.

“The Union is working with a team of lawyers to reopen closed bank accounts and issue a collective lawsuit. We are in constant talks with the British Embassy that has shown support for this case. Although we are still at the beginning, we are hopeful we’re going to have justice,” said Dana Kahil Trometer, who is part of the union’s coordination and PR committee.

“We have been organizing ourselves and bringing back confidence and awareness to depositors that they are not helpless,” Trometer explained.

Trometer cited a spokesperson of the British Embassy as saying: “The matter has been deemed very serious and distressing.”

She added: “The British Embassy is not able to offer legal advice. Citizens should seek legal advice for themselves, from the list of lawyers on the UK government website. What we see is symptomatic of Lebanon’s failing economy and the government’s lack of action in creating economic reforms to avoid a deepening crisis.”

She confirmed that, contrary to current rumors, all British-Lebanese citizens, whether they are UK residents or not, are treated equally with no discrimination.

The reason why so many dual nationals opened accounts in Lebanese banks was due to high interest rates offered for new depositors in dollars as well as Lebanese pounds.

Given the Lebanese pound was pegged to the dollar, it seemed like a risk-free plan.

This, however, came tumbling down when the high rates became unsustainable and dollars from Lebanese bank accounts were transferred abroad after rumors that Banque du Liban was unable to inject liquidity.

This was further exacerbated by the 2019 mass protests sparked by the government’s plan to tax WhatsApp calls, vital for the Lebanese population to remain in contact with its diaspora.

So far, the Lebanese government has been busy shifting the blame from one of its members to another, neither taking action nor taking responsibility for the devastating crisis that has reached boiling point and described by the World Bank as one of the worst economic collapses in the world since the mid-19th century.

The situation has reached such dire levels that earlier this year an armed man took hostages at a bank, demanding the return of all his money.

Dina Abou Zor, one of the lawyers and founding members of the Depositors Union, describes the Bank Audi case as one of the most discriminatory since 2019, breaching all laws of the banking sector.

“The first initiative is to gather and inform the depositors abroad, making them aware of the directions to take and of their rights,” Abou Zor said. “We are in a race against the clock in order to reopen as many accounts as possible given the banks have issued a 10-day grace period to reject the signing of their terms and conditions.”

She and her team are filing lawsuits in Lebanon and in the UK as well as suing through correspondent banks that have evidence of suspicious acts and money laundering by members of the Lebanese government. 

When asked what the British Embassy can effectively support, Abou Zor said that the British and all other embassies need to put pressure on the Lebanese government to urgently set in place a financial restructuring plan with capital control, one that has been due since 2019.

“We now have dozens of these lawsuits daily in Lebanon because people understand that they have to take matters into their own hands as has become custom in Lebanon,” she concluded.

Topics: Bank Audi Lebanon Lebanon

Related

Lebanon’s President Aoun reiterates support for impartial central bank audit
Middle-East
Lebanon’s President Aoun reiterates support for impartial central bank audit

Latest updates

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Pierre Zakrzewski (left) with colleagues in Kyiv. (Fox News)
Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral
Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.