You are here

  • Home
  • Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area
Modern John Deere tractor with a tank for transportation of grain near the combines harvesting. in the field near the town Kalush, Western Ukraine. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/z88xv

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine : The area sown with Ukraine’s 2022 spring grain crops could fall 39 percent to 4.7 million hectares due to Russia’s military invasion, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday.


Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of grain and vegetable oils, but officials and farmers expect a decline in the 2022 harvest and exports due to the war.


The country, which harvested a record 86 million tons of grain in 2021, sowed 7.7 million hectares of spring grains last year.


“After the invasion of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine and as a result of ongoing and further active hostilities in many key regions, there is no physical opportunity to start sowing,” APK-Inform said in a report.


The consultancy did not give a 2022 grain harvest forecast.


It also said that around 2 million hectares of winter wheat, barley and rye sown for 2022 harvest could be damaged or unavailable for harvest due to the hostilities and only around 5.5 million hectares of winter grain crops could be threshed.
“It means 28 percent losses,” the consultancy said.


Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring despite the Russian invasion.


The country’s agriculture producers’ union has said farmers were likely to reduce the area sown with sunseed, rapeseed and corn this year, replacing them with cereals — buckwheat, oats and millet.


Ukraine traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March but this year’s cold spring delayed that significantly.


Ukraine has already suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock in the face of the invasion, and introduced licenses for wheat, corn and sunflower oil exports. 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia food security wheat

Related

Egypt has also bought about 63,000 tons of wheat from Romania and recently received a further shipment of the grain from France. (Shutterstock)
Middle-East
Egypt buys 126,000 tons of wheat from Russia, Ukraine as conflict rages on

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round

UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: QFil Solution, an AI-driven fintech solutions provider, raised $1 million in a pre-seed financing round by regional investors.

The startup will use its latest funding to launch its first AI product, called Magus AI, and deploy it in four markets.

Founded in 2021, QFil Solutions targets tech savvy Gen Z users to provide platforms to help them minimize investment and trade risks and maximize gains.

Topics: UAE fintech startup funding

African fintech Moove raises $105m in series A round

African fintech Moove raises $105m in series A round
Updated 54 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

African fintech Moove raises $105m in series A round

African fintech Moove raises $105m in series A round
Updated 54 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nigeria-based mobility fintech Moove raised $105 million in a series A2 funding round led by investment firms SpeedInvest, Left Lane Capital, and The Latest Ventures.

The startup has raised a total of $175 million since its launch and will now be able to use its latest funds to unlock economies of scale and introduce new products, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, Moove is an Uber Technologies’ financing partner that helps drivers finance car acquisitions through a revenue-based model integrated with their ride-hailing payment methods.

Topics: Moove fintech

Related

UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round
Business & Economy
UAE fintech startup AlaanPay raises $2.5m seed round

Tesla raises prices for second time in days on rising costs

Tesla raises prices for second time in days on rising costs
Tesla Motors Store in Indianapolis Selling Electric Cars. Shutterstock
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Tesla raises prices for second time in days on rising costs

Tesla raises prices for second time in days on rising costs
  • The increases come as costs of raw materials are surging
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Tesla Inc. raised its prices in China and the United States for the second time in less than a week, after CEO Elon Musk said the US electric carmaker was facing significant inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics.


The increases come as costs of raw materials are surging, exacerbated by supply chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


Prices of metals used in cars have soared, including aluminum that is used in the bodywork, palladium used in catalytic converters, and nickel and lithium that power electric vehicle batteries.


The costs have raised concerns about EV economics, as legacy automakers and startups prepare to launch new cars on the back of a long semiconductor supply crunch that is still knocking production at companies including Toyota and Volkswagen.


Tesla, which has a diversified supply chain, has bought “millions of euros worth of aluminum” from Russian aluminum giant Rusal, CNBC reported on Monday, citing internal documents.


Rusal’s billionaire founder Oleg Deripaska has been sanctioned by Britain.


Tesla bought Rusal aluminum for casting parts at its new vehicle assembly plant outside of Berlin for the Tesla Model Y, among other things, CNBC said.


Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) German gigafactory earlier this month after months of delay.


Tesla and Rusal did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.


“Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics,” Musk tweeted on Monday, referring to his rocket company. “And we are not alone,” he said.


Tesla raised prices on Tuesday for all its models in the United States by 5 percent-10 percent, its website showed.

In China, it raised prices of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y products by about 5 percent.


Last week, the company increased prices of its US Model Y SUVs and Model 3 Long Range sedans and some China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
 

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles

Related

Elon Musk’s fortune tops $30bn after Tesla’s record breaking Q4 2021
Business & Economy
Elon Musk’s fortune tops $30bn after Tesla’s record breaking Q4 2021

Dubai's residential capital values inch higher in February; negative capital gains for Jumeirah Village

Dubai's residential capital values inch higher in February; negative capital gains for Jumeirah Village
Panoramic image of Dubai city. Shutterstock
Updated 15 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Dubai's residential capital values inch higher in February; negative capital gains for Jumeirah Village

Dubai's residential capital values inch higher in February; negative capital gains for Jumeirah Village
  • Palm Jumeirah reported the best annual apartment performance with double-digit growth at 21.2 percent
Updated 15 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Showing tentative signs of recovering from the pandemic's negative impacts, Dubai's residential capital values for February stood at 78.1 points. 

However, the current residential capital value is 21.9 percent lower than the 100 point index base of January 2014 but higher than January 2022 which stood at 77.1 points, according to UAE-based consulting firm ValuStrat. 

The pace of monthly price growth was steady at just over 1 percent, Dubai villa capital values increased 2.1 percent monthly, and apartments saw marginal growth of just 0.5 percent, the report noted. 

According to the report, all apartment locations monitored by the valuation-based index had positive annual capital gains with the exception of Jumeirah Village, which marked a negative annual capital gain which stands at -1 percent. 

Palm Jumeirah reported the best annual apartment performance with double-digit growth at 21.2 percent, followed by Jumeirah Beach Residence and Burj Khalifa at 16.3 percent and 13.7 percent respectively. 

Residential sales transaction volumes in February increased 18.9 percent compared to the previous month and 105.4 percent higher than the same period last year. 

Topping the sales charts overall were properties developed by Emaar with a 19.1 percent market share, followed by Damac with a 14.3 percent share. 

Topics: economy Dubai UAE real estate luxury real estate Jumeirah

Related

Dubai real estate sales in 2021 record highest value since 2009
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate sales in 2021 record highest value since 2009

Saudi stocks fall; oil prices down again: Opening bell

Saudi stocks fall; oil prices down again: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks fall; oil prices down again: Opening bell

Saudi stocks fall; oil prices down again: Opening bell
Updated 15 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH:  Saudi stocks, much like their global counterparts, continued a tumultuous ride in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and fell for a second straight day, while oil prices also fell sharply.


As of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, tumbled 0.60 percent to reach 12,417.69, while the parallel market, Nomu, stayed flat at 24,362.

In the energy sector, Brent crude is trading at a price of $100.92 per barrel and US WTI is trading at a price of $97.58 per barrel.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the gainers, rising 7.69 percent, while Saudi oil giant Aramco led the fallers, declining 1.78 percent.

Sadr Logistics Co. gained 1.95 percent, after it revealed profits rose by 39 percent to SR3.6 million ($959,524) in 2021.

Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi fell 0.53 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 0.13 percent.

Topics: economy Stock Market Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic
Business & Economy
Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic

Latest updates

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area
Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area
UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
UAE fintech startup QFil Solutions raises $1m in pre-seed round
British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production
British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production
US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit
US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit
Ukraine’s capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
Ukraine’s capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.