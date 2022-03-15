Jeddah authorities clear slums on govt land

JEDDAH: Jeddah municipality cleared 76,350 square meters of slums on government land in the Breman area on Monday as part of efforts to improve the aesthetic appearance of neighborhoods.
Teams carried out field tours and discovered 26 workshops and warehouses in the Al-Ajwad neighborhood, removing four trailers.
The municipality said that the sites were operating in violation of regulations, resulting in health and environmental risks.
The municipality said that teams will continue to monitor slum sites, calling on citizens to help improve municipal services by reporting violations through the Balady app or by phoning the 940 call center.
Meanwhile, the Riyadh Municipality earlier this month banned construction or demolition activities in the city from the Maghrib call to prayer (5-6 p.m.) until 7 a.m.
Violators of the prohibition will be fined SR10,000, the municipality said on its Twitter account.
The regulation aims to keep neighborhoods and residents free from disturbances, said the tweet.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced last summer a rule that bans working outside from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. lasting until the month of September.
