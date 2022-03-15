Nepalese prime minister receives Saudi FM in Kathmandu

You are here

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba receives Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Katmandu. (Supplied)
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba receives Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Katmandu. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

  • The prince met his Nepalese counterpart Dr. Narayan Khadka, and the two foreign ministers signed a general agreement on cooperation between Kathmandu and Riyadh
KATMANDU: Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his official visit to the republic.
At the reception, they discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The prince also met his Nepalese counterpart Dr. Narayan Khadka, and the two foreign ministers signed a general agreement on cooperation between Kathmandu and Riyadh.
On Monday, Prince Faisal met with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in the South Asian country’s capital Colombo.

Updated 16 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

  • Gusti is a member of the Earth Orchestra and a professionally licensed musician
RIYADH: Self-taught Saudi pianist Eman Gusti charmed the audience during her recent International Women’s Day performance at the French ambassador's house in Riyadh.

She played a few solo pieces and also accompanied Saudi opera singer Sawson Albahiti on the piano.

Gusti picked up the piano at the young age of seven and developed her passion for music from her mother. Since then, she has performed in shows across the Kingdom.

“I started learning the piano when I was young, and my mother used to be a musician and she always taught me about music and made me fall in love with the piano,” Gusti told Arab News.

Her earliest memories were of lazy afternoons spent listening to her mother playing the piano and late nights watching classical music performances, and this is where her passion and drive for music flourished into the talent she has today.

When she was 15, her father gifted her a piano to continue practicing even before she was in high school.

FASTFACTS

• Eman Gusti is a member of the Earth Orchestra and a professionally licensed musician. Having performed over 150 shows, she is considered a seasoned veteran at the age of 24.

• She now composes her pieces and has developed her craft over the years by teaching herself to translate the musical notations.

• She said she had support from the Ministry of Culture and the Music Commission and will soon receive a scholarship to further her studies.

Gusti is a member of the Earth Orchestra and a professionally licensed musician. Having performed over 150 shows, she is considered a seasoned veteran at the age of 24.

She has played in shows across the Kingdom, including in Jeddah and Khobar.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

She has also performed alongside celebrities such as Majid Almuhandis and even traveled to Switzerland to play at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The pianist said there needed to be a certain connection of “passion” and “love” between a person and their instrument to strengthen that relationship.

She said she was often asked to perform many audience favorites that her followers had heard her play.

“There are some pieces I am always asked to play. One of them is ‘Secret Garden’ and ‘Mariage D'amour’ - ‘Wedding Of Love.’ It’s French music by Richard Clayderman.”

She said she was a bit nervous with a new crowd at the beginning of every performance. But then, as soon as she began, her nerves were immediately calmed.

Gusti hoped to inspire many more women to pursue their passion.

“I have a belief that everyone should follow their dreams and work hard to make them a reality. I wish to set an example for girls in my country.”

She now composes her pieces and has developed her craft over the years by teaching herself to translate the musical notations.

“I learned by self-learning until I achieved the level to compose my music notation to translate the music and perform in events.”

She said she had support from the Ministry of Culture and the Music Commission and would soon receive a scholarship to further her studies.

Updated 15 March 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • A huge challenge facing urban economies is that the annual rate of decarbonization must rise by 500 percent, she explained, noting that income from oil and gas sales will be halved in the 2020s
RIYADH: Experts in economics and urban development stressed the importance of reconciling economic development with preserving the environment during a virtual panel discussion organized by Prince Sultan University in Riyadh on Monday.

The panel discussion, entitled “Managing the City Economy: Challenges, Strategies and Opportunities” and moderated by the economist Talat Hafez, was attended by Prince Faisal bin Ayyaf, mayor of Riyadh, and several local and international experts.

Le-Yin Zhang, professor of urban economic development at the Bartlett Development Planning Unit, University College London, noted that the fastest-growing cities are in three countries: China, India and the US.

HIGHLIGHT

Edward Glaeser, the Fred and Eleanor Glimp professor of economics at Harvard University, said it was necessary to reformulate economies to balance investment against concern for the environment.

Zhang, who is also the author of “Managing the City Economy,” stressed that the net-zero agenda was a crucial step toward a green economy.

A huge challenge facing urban economies is that the annual rate of decarbonization must rise by 500 percent, she explained, noting that income from oil and gas sales will be halved in the 2020s.

She pointed to three main opportunities for innovation to achieve net-zero: through the development of advanced batteries, the hydrogen electrolyzer and direct air capture and storage. These were in addition to equipment manufacturing, infrastructure and low-carbon services, such as photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

“A new competitiveness could be developed in the process,” she said, citing China’s city of Shenzhen, which alone produced more than 40 percent of electric vehicle batteries globally in 2021.

She concluded that developing countries needed to find a new force in this technology landscape and that it was “necessary to balance fear and optimism in the net-zero drive.”

Edward Glaeser, the Fred and Eleanor Glimp professor of economics at Harvard University, said it was necessary to reformulate economies to balance investment against concern for the environment.

Glaeser, who is also the chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard, confirmed the importance of technology and innovation in achieving sustainability.

Dr. Said Al-Shaikh, director-general of the Studies and Consultation Center at the University of Business and Technology, focused on the main challenges facing the quickly growing cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Their rapid development raises concerns about the high dependence on oil exports earnings and an unsustainable increase in water consumption.

He warned that the increase in the size of large cities engenders already low-density suburbanization, leading to continued reliance on private cars for transportation, leading to increased environmental pollution.

“Urban primacy is an indication of lopsided development and poses complex challenges, [including the decline] of the rural economy, which widens the development gap between rural and urban regions and also aggravates urban sprawl, congestion and environmental degradation,” he added.

Al-Shaikh, the chief economist at the National Commercial Bank between 1998 and 2018, noted that the service sector is most relevant due to momentum generated by the high earnings of oil exports, which stimulate trade and create a need for financial services and government administration services. Agriculture’s share in the gross domestic product, however, has fallen across all cities.

“This sectoral economic transformation has led to changing spatial population concentration with 26 percent total in Makkah, 25 percent in Riyadh and 15 percent in [the] Eastern Province, accounting for 66 percent of the population in 2017, up from 64 percent in 1992,” he said.

“Conversely, there has been a slow growth in middle-size cities and a dramatic decline in the proportion of the urban population living in cities of fewer than 300,000 inhabitants.”

He affirmed that urban primacy offers a wide range of benefits, including better infrastructure, which leads to higher productivity and greater employment opportunities.

“But primacy has led to neglect of other cities, resulting in a remarkable regional imbalance in the country’s development,” he added.

Updated 16 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

  • The awards were launched to incentivize scientists and innovators to find ways to reduce carbon emission levels as a result of food production
RIYADH: Two Saudi companies have been nominated along with three other finalists for a $1 million sustainability award, out of 93 proposals received worldwide.

The five finalists for the 2020 Omnipreneurship Awards sustainability challenge were announced at the MENA Poultry Conference 2022 in Riyadh on Tuesday: Insectum and Polymeron from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Proteina from Egypt and the US, Greenfield from South Korea, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University from China.

The brightest minds from across the world came forward with possible solutions to a sustainability challenge proposed by Tanmiah Food Co. which, together with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Al-Dabbagh Group, organized Tuesday’s event.

The $1 million dollar sustainability challenge asked: “How can we convert waste from poultry farms into value?”

“We went through these proposals, we chose the top five and then after choosing, we asked them to produce a prototype, and then we visited and observed the prototypes,” said Sahar Taleb, chief omnipreneurship officer at Al-Dabbagh. “Finally, we chose our number one winner who will be winning the million dollars.”

The minister for environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, will announce the winner in the coming days.

The awards were launched to incentivize scientists and innovators to find ways to reduce carbon emission levels as a result of food production.

Taleb said that being an omnipreneur involved more than simply wanting one’s business to thrive financially. It was also about giving back to the community in a sustainable way.

“The omnipreneurship awards is a global crowdsourcing initiative that seeks innovative global and sustainable solutions to challenges we're facing in sectors we operate in,” she told Arab News. “An omnipreneur is someone who, whenever he starts a project, he always thinks of this balanced way of living.”

The winner must meet the criteria of solving the challenge in a sustainable way that results in a carbon negative solution.

The program launched with two main objectives. The first is the omnipreneurship ecosystem, which takes a balanced look at giving, earning, and sustaining. The second is to find innovative ways to sustainably run businesses.

“So rather than have you just focus on earning and being an entrepreneur, we're asking you to be an omnipreneur and to always think of giving first then earning and then sustaining. So a way to create value, but also to keep the environment in people’s minds,” Taleb added.

The 2021 challenge asked: “How can you convert used cooking oil into a biodegradable oil that can be used as lubricants?”

Taleb said they were in the process of evaluating the proposals and would announce the awards in a month.

Later this year, in June, the question for the 2022 sustainability challenge will be presented.

Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

  • The final workshop will take place during the second edition of the festival, which is scheduled to run from Dec. 1 to 10 in Jeddah
JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival on Tuesday announced the 12 projects from upcoming filmmakers in the Kingdom and the Arab region who have been selected for the Red Sea Lodge.
The lodge is a mentoring program launched in collaboration with the Torino Film Lab and a key part of the festival’s drive to support and promote grassroots talent.
At the first edition of the festival in December, The Red Sea Lodge 2021 winners “The Zarqa Girl” by Zaid Abuhamdan and “The Photographer of Madina” by Dalyah Bakheet both received a grant of $100,000.
The initiative hosts five intensive labs that take a diverse talent at the early stages of their careers through the essentials of filmmaking to bring their authentic stories to the screen.
The eight-month program has been designed to nurture and support emerging talent, improve access to Arab content and promote the region’s talent on the international stage. The final workshop will take place during the second edition of the festival, which is scheduled to run from Dec. 1 to 10 in Jeddah.
Of the 12 projects selected, six are from Saudi Arabia while the others are from Egypt, Algeria and Lebanon, with 50 percent of the concepts directed, produced and written by women.

Updated 15 March 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

  • During the launch ceremony, the NCEC showcased its findings in collaboration with more than 50 government entities
JEDDAH: The launch ceremony for a tactical exercise to combat marine oil pollution was held on Tuesday in the Tabuk region.

Organized by the Saudi National Center for Environmental Compliance, the response 7 drill aims to share and exchange experience and knowledge among participants in line with international best practices.

During the launch ceremony, the NCEC showcased its findings in collaboration with more than 50 government entities. 

The findings ensure readiness and preparation in case of an emergency situation taking place in the Kingdom's waters, in line with government plans and programs.

The ceremony was initiated by the undersecretary emirate of the Tabuk region, Muhammed Al-Haqbani, with the participation of Ali Al-Ghamdi, executive director of the NCEC, and public and private sector bodies.

The NCEC explained the plan and strategies implemented by the different entities participating in the exercise and their different roles in the water, as well as showcasing and explaining several pieces of equipment and technology used by the center.

Response 7 is an important part of the efforts by the NCEC, which aims to ensure readiness in case of a marine pollution emergency in order to achieve the country’s national environment strategy.

It is the first tactical exercise of the current year to combat oil pollution in the Kingdom's waters. The previous tactical exercise, response 6, was carried out in the Al-Sharqia region last October. It included the participation of 40 public and private sector bodies.

Response 6 had more than 500 participants. 

During the exercise, drones were used to monitor the hypothetical locations of an oil spill at a volume of 90,000 barrels in the waters of the Arabian Gulf. It was the first time the exercise implemented the hypothesis of affecting five vital and sensitive sites.

Tuesday's opening ceremony also included an exhibition featuring all entitites participants in the tactical exercise alongside the NCEC.

