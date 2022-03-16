You are here

State-owned SEC's profits jump fourfold to $3.8bn on Saudi energy sector reforms

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. reported a massive jump of 375 percent in annual profits due to continuous “implementation of regulatory and financial reforms in the electricity sector,” it said.

The state-owned utility company saw its net profit soaring to SR14.4 billion ($3.84 billion) in 2021, up from SR3.03 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Pushed by growing electricity sales, electricity service connection fees, and transmission system revenue, SEC made revenues of as high as SR69.3 billion in the same period.

In line with strong profits, the company’s board proposed an annual dividend payout of SR0.7 per share.

Saudi financial analyst and CEO, Muhamed Al Suwayed, attributed the results to “the restructured debt deal with the government last year to convert SEC’s liabilities into Shariah-compliant equity-like instruments.”

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference. Shutterstock
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

UK's energy strategy will be set out next week, PM Johnson says

UK’s energy strategy will be set out next week, PM Johnson says
  • He stressed the need to double the pace of construction of wind farms
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a new national energy strategy will be set out next week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to drive up energy prices.


“What (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is doing in Ukraine is causing global uncertainty and a spike in the price of oil, that feeds through to the forecourts in the UK and everybody can see the effect of the increase in gas prices,” Johnson said during a visit to the middle east on Wednesday.


“Next week, we’re going to be setting out the energy strategy for the UK, massive jump forward on renewables, more nuclear, using our own hydrocarbons more effectively, also looking at what we can do to source hydrocarbons from places other than Russia.”


He stressed the need to double the pace of construction of wind farms.

Topics: economy UK Energy crisis Oil Russia Ukraine gas Russia

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell

TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks climbed higher at the start of Wednesday as data showed a 3.2 percent growth in GDP in 2021, and oil prices nearly returned to their peak level.

Oil prices clawed back some of their losses earlier in the week, as Brent crude reached $102.44 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $98.41.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.46 percent to reach 12,464, and the parallel market, Nomu, traded 0.06 percent higher to reach 24,449, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Etihad Etisalat Co., Mobily, was the top gainer, climbing 9.88 percent, on the back of news that Emirates Telecommunication Group Co. attempted to acquire a majority stake in the company.

Saudi Electricity Co. slipped 9.92 percent to lead the faller, despite reporting a 375 percent jump in profit to SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) in 2021.

Leading Saudi utility provider ACWA Power Co. traded up 0.74 percent, after it reported a 17 percent drop in profit to SR744 million in 2021.

In the financial sector, the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, rose 0.29 percent, and Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.66 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged up 0.65 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source
United Arab Emirates UAE flag with oil pump. Shutterstock
Updated 44 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal: source
Updated 44 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.


The source made the comments ahead of a planned visit later on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russia. 

Topics: economy opec + OPEC Oil Russia Ukraine oil price

PIF’s ACWA Power sees 17% profit drop in first full-year results post IPO

PIF’s ACWA Power sees 17% profit drop in first full-year results post IPO
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

PIF's ACWA Power sees 17% profit drop in first full-year results post IPO

PIF’s ACWA Power sees 17% profit drop in first full-year results post IPO
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Leading energy firm ACWA Power Co. posted a 17 percent profit drop in its first annual results following its initial public offering on the Saudi exchange last year.

The profits of the Public Investment Fund-owned company dropped to SR744 million ($198 million) in 2021, compared to SR902 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Costs associated with factors including project funding, Sukuk issuances, refinancing, and capital recycling weighed on the homegrown company’s profits, it said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, there is a very visible pipeline of new power and water projects as well as a large hydrogen market that ACWA Power is well placed to convert into a fair share of business growth in the coming years,” said the company’s CEO, Paddy Padmanathan.

With a SR251 billion portfolio, ACWA Power was the largest utility company to enter the Saudi bourse after Saudi Electricity Co.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ACWA Power

UAE’s Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily

UAE’s Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

UAE's Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily

UAE’s Etisalat plans an increase in its stake in Saudi Mobily
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Etisalat is in talks to increase its stake in its Saudi subsidiary Etihad Etisalat Co., better known as Mobily, to expand its footprint in the Kingdom.

Etisalat Group currently holds a 28-percent stake in Saudi-listed Mobily and it plans to see this going up to 50 percent.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm, formally known as Emirates Telecommunication Group Co., has proposed a price of SR47 per share ($12.5), a bourse filing revealed.

This comes as Etisalat aims to expand its footprint in the Kingdom, and “deepen the strong existing ties with Mobily.”

The move paves the way for further future collaboration between the two telecom giants, the statement said.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Mobily

