Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities

Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product rose by 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, while growth across the whole year increased by 3.2 percent, the General Authority for Statistics data showed.

This came after 2020 saw negative growth of 4.1 percent.

The economy grew in 2021 thanks to the rise in the non-oil sector by 6.1 percent, while oil activities showed modest growth of 0.2 percent.

The fourth-quarter economic growth was driven by private consumption and fixed capital investment which grew 9 percent and 9.3 percent respectively, while exports marked a rise of 13.2 percent.