Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities

Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities

Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product rose by 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, while growth across the whole year increased by 3.2 percent, the General Authority for Statistics data showed.

This came after 2020 saw negative growth of 4.1 percent.

The economy grew in 2021 thanks to the rise in the non-oil sector by 6.1 percent, while oil activities showed modest growth of 0.2 percent.

The fourth-quarter economic growth was driven by private consumption and fixed capital investment which grew 9 percent and 9.3 percent respectively, while exports marked a rise of 13.2 percent.

Topics: economy

UAE's Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-government owned renewable energy company Masdar has launched its first foreign investment-based independent solar power plant in Azerbaijan, according to a statement. 

Also referred to as the Garadagh Solar PV, the 230 MW plant marks a major milestone for Azerbaijan’s clean energy transition journey.

The plant, which is set to open in 2023, will generate up to 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. This is enough electricity to cater to an estimated 110,000 homes. 

With such production capacity, emissions will be reduced by more than 200,000 tons annually.

The plant falls in line with Azerbaijan’s goal to increase the proportion of its installed power capacity coming from renewable sources to 30 percent by 2030.

“The UAE and Masdar look forward to continuing to drive foreign direct investment and supporting Azerbaijan on its ambitious clean energy journey as we explore more opportunities to further strengthen our partnership,” the statement said, citing the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.

Masdar has signed a total of four Memorandums of Understandings related to the development of clean energy projects in Azerbaijan.

Topics: Masdar UAE Renewable Energy

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates SkyCargo will be reactivating its cargo hub in Dubai South, Emirates SkyCentral DWC, for dedicated freighter aircraft operations from March 26 in response to growing post-pandemic demand.

The move to reinstate operation at SkyCentral DWC will mark a return to dual hub cargo operations in Dubai for the air cargo carrier after a period of nearly two years. 

In 2020, Emirates SkyCargo had consolidated its freighter and passenger-cargo operations at Dubai International Airport, following the suspension of passenger flights due to the outbreak of COVID-19. 

As the pandemic has now slowed down, passenger numbers and cargo volumes have increased, and it has made Emirates SkyCargo restructure its operations across two hubs in Dubai. 

According to a company statement, Emirates SkyCentral DXB will handle cargo arriving or departing on passenger aircraft while Emirates SkyCentral DWC will handle cargo on freighter aircraft.

Topics: Emirates SkyCargo

IEA cuts oil demand outlook, fears Russia supply 'shock'

IEA cuts oil demand outlook, fears Russia supply ‘shock’
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
AFP

IEA cuts oil demand outlook, fears Russia supply ‘shock’

IEA cuts oil demand outlook, fears Russia supply ‘shock’
  "The implications of a potential loss of Russian oil exports to global markets cannot be understated"
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Paris: The International Energy Agency cut its world oil demand forecast for 2022 on Wednesday, warning that sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could spark a global supply “shock.”


“Faced with what could turn into the biggest supply crisis in decades, global energy markets are at a crossroads,” the IEA said in a monthly report.


“While it is still too early to know how events will unfold, the crisis may result in lasting changes to energy markets,” said the Paris-based agency, which advises developed countries.


Russia, the world’s biggest exporter of oil, has been hit with a slew of international sanctions over the war in Ukraine, which sent oil prices soaring.


While the measures exclude the energy market, the IEA said major oil companies, trading houses, shipping firms and banks have “backed away from doing business with the country.”


The United States and Britain have announced their own bans on Russian oil imports.


“The implications of a potential loss of Russian oil exports to global markets cannot be understated,” the IEA said.


“The prospect of large-scale disruptions in Russian production due to wide-ranging sanctions as well as decisions by companies to shun exports after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening to create a global oil supply shock,” it said.


The agency lowered its forecast for growth in oil demand by nearly one million barrels per day.


It now expects world oil demand to reach 99.7 million barrels per day this year.

Topics: economy IEA Oil Russia Ukraine Russia OPEC opec + UAE Saudi Arabia

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves
Crypto currency background with various of shiny silver and golden physical cryptocurrencies symbol coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, zcash, ripple. Shutterstock
Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves

Ukraine's government launches official website for crypto donations: Crypto Moves
  Short-term selling by investors has prevented Bitcoin and other digital assets from making sustainable gains
Updated 43 min 44 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched the official “Aid For Ukraine” website to raise funds in cryptocurrency to support the country's armed forces and humanitarian aid programs in its war against Russia.

The crypto donation platform is in partnership with staking service provider Everstake and crypto exchange FTX, Bitcoin.com reported.

Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, tweeted on Monday confirming that the official website had been launched.

“Aid For Ukraine is cooperating with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX which converts crypto funds received into fiat and sends the donations to the National Bank of Ukraine,” the new donation website said.

“This marks the first-ever instance of a cryptocurrency exchange directly cooperating with a public financial entity to provide a conduit for crypto donations.”

The website lists crypto addresses, in addition to the Ukrainian government bank account information for the donation.

Donors can send several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Polkadot, Solana, Dogecoin, and Monero.

The donation site indicates that the community has raised more than $50 million, according to Bitcoin.com.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 4.94 percent to $40,303 at 11:50 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,678, up by 6.26 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

The sudden rise in Bitcoin on Wednesday pulled the largest cryptocurrency out of the narrow range it had spent most of the past week.

Bitcoin has spent the past few days mired in its narrowest trading range since October 2020, a phenomenon that some market watchers attribute to long-term holders of the coin stepping in to buy whenever the token drops.

Meanwhile, short-term selling by investors has prevented Bitcoin and other digital assets from making sustainable gains, Bloomberg reported.

 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies bitcoin ether Dogecoin Ethereum

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war
Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war

Iran plans to propel LNG exports amid Russian-Ukraine war
Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran is planning to restore schemes to enter the liquefied natural gas, or LNG, market and propel exports, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as Europe is trying to reduce dependency on Russia and could therefore potentially end sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

Accordingly, government-owned natural oil and gas producer National Iranian Oil Co. has invited investors to submit proposals for building small LNG units. 

The size, timeline, or location of the potential LNG units are yet to be disclosed.

Europe’s benchmark gas futures hit a record 345 euros a megawatt hour last week. The continent is on the search for alternative gas sources.

Iran has the second biggest gas reserves globally; however, entering the LNG market could be somewhat difficult as the country will need multi-billion-dollar facilities that can turn gas into a liquified form for shipment worldwide.

Eight previous Iranian LNG export schemes were hindered due to sanctions or capital constraints. 

The sanctions on the Islamic Republic are set to ease if the 2015 nuclear deal is restored.

Topics: Iran Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Russia Ukraine

