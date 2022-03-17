Saudi developer TRSDC builds hospital for 14k staff, visitors at site on Red Sea coast

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company has awarded the operations contract for a major new hospital to a joint venture between Alf Healthcare and Steward Health Care International.

Located in The Red Sea Project’s Coastal Village area, the Coastal Village Hospital will provide healthcare to the community of 14,000 employees and visitors, the company said in a statement.

“Our people are our priority, and we care about the health and well-being of each and every employee,” TRSDC CEO, John Pagano, said.

“Steward alf Global Healthcare Company combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided,” he added.

As part of the contract, Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. will develop site-wide emergency response provision, ensuring the safety of workers and visitors.