The Red Sea Development Company
The Red Sea Development Company

Saudi developer TRSDC builds hospital for 14k staff, visitors at site on Red Sea coast

Saudi developer TRSDC builds hospital for 14k staff, visitors at site on Red Sea coast
Located in The Red Sea Project’s Coastal Village area, the Coastal Village Hospital will provide healthcare to the community of 14,000 employees and visitors. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer TRSDC builds hospital for 14k staff, visitors at site on Red Sea coast

Saudi developer TRSDC builds hospital for 14k staff, visitors at site on Red Sea coast
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company has awarded the operations contract for a major new hospital to a joint venture between Alf Healthcare and Steward Health Care International.  

Located in The Red Sea Project’s Coastal Village area, the Coastal Village Hospital will provide healthcare to the community of 14,000 employees and visitors, the company said in a statement.

“Our people are our priority, and we care about the health and well-being of each and every employee,” TRSDC CEO, John Pagano, said. 

“Steward alf Global Healthcare Company combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided,” he added. 

As part of the contract, Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. will develop site-wide emergency response provision, ensuring the safety of workers and visitors. 

Coffee digital marketplace COFE App acquires Saudi-based Kaffeen

Coffee digital marketplace COFE App acquires Saudi-based Kaffeen
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Coffee digital marketplace COFE App acquires Saudi-based Kaffeen

Coffee digital marketplace COFE App acquires Saudi-based Kaffeen
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: COFE App has acquired the Saudi coffee ordering platform Kaffeen as it continues its expansion across the Middle East and North Africa.

Kaffeen is the second acquisition for the Kuwati-firm this year after it bought Sippy Beans in January.

Reflecting on the sale, Hassan Al-Jawad co-founder of Kaffeen, said: “We had launched Kaffeen with a mission to disrupt the online coffee market. Joining hands with COFE, I believe is the logical next step when it comes to bringing our mission to fruition.” 

Kaffeen was launched in 2018.

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement profit plummeted 33 percent in 2021

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement profit plummeted 33 percent in 2021
Updated 15 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement profit plummeted 33 percent in 2021

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement profit plummeted 33 percent in 2021
Updated 15 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. has reported a 33 percent decline in profit for 2021 as its revenue fell.

The Saudi-listed firm’s net profit dropped to SR78 million ($20 million) from SR117 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the cement producer saw its annual revenue fall from SR333 million to SR278 million year-on-year.

This resulted from an increase in marketing and selling expenses that ultimately led to decreased sales.

Even as profit dropped, Umm Al-Qura Cement Co.’s board proposed a half-year dividend payout of SR0.25 per share.

Saudi stocks surge as oil prices spike again: Closing bell

Saudi stocks surge as oil prices spike again: Closing bell
Updated 31 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks surge as oil prices spike again: Closing bell

Saudi stocks surge as oil prices spike again: Closing bell
Updated 31 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: In the wake of yet another rise in oil prices, Saudi stocks ended the week higher on Thursday.

Brent crude futures surged $5.68 to $103.70 a barrel, while WTI crude was up $5.32 to $103.70 a barrel, as of 3:55 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, closed the week 0.89 percent higher, to reach 12,769. The parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.72 percent, to 24,902.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance rose 8.33 percent to lead the gainers. Dur Hospitality Co. fell 7 percent to lead the fallers.

Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. dropped 0.24 percent, following a 33 percent decline in profit to SR78 million ($20 million) for 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank rose 3.47 percent. Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, gained 3.38 percent.

Shares in Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged up 2.07 percent.

SAIB to establish $533m Sukuk program to fulfill financial needs

SAIB to establish $533m Sukuk program to fulfill financial needs
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

SAIB to establish $533m Sukuk program to fulfill financial needs

SAIB to establish $533m Sukuk program to fulfill financial needs
  • SAIB selected Alistithmar Capital as the lead manager and bookrunner for the potential offer
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank said it intends to establish a Sukuk program denominated in Saudi Riyals and worth up to SR2 billion ($533 million).

This comes as the bank aims to “enhance the Tier 1 capital and fulfill the Bank’s financial and strategic needs,” it said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.

Amid plans to issue Tier 1 Sukuk under the program, SAIB selected Alistithmar Capital as the lead manager and bookrunner for the potential offer.

Established in 1977, Riyadh-based SAIB holds a market capitalization approaching SR18 billion as of Mar. 17.

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $7bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $7bn government debt
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $7bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $7bn government debt
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR26.24 billion ($7 billion) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance, it said in a statement.

Divided into four issuances, the first two are valued at SR4.5 billion combined, whereas the other two amount to SR13.2 billion and SR8.5 billion, respectively.

The listing and trading of the instruments will start on Mar. 21, Tadawul said in a statement.

