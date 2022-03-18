Local artists to reflect Saudi Arabia’s evolving creative scene at Venice Biennale

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will take part in the upcoming 2022 Venice Biennale, which will take place from April 23 to Nov. 27.
Local artist Muhannad Shono will be representing Saudi Arabia’s National Pavilion, working alongside curator and art historian Reem Fadda, and assistant curator Rotana Shaker.
Saudi Arabia is taking part in the biennale for the third time. Its pavilion will be explored through the lens of a philosophical concept related to nature and the knowledge and ideas it could offer humans.
Shono is a Riyadh-based artist whose multidisciplinary style includes ink on paper, large-scale sculptural work, robotic, and technological installations. He expressed how honored he was to take part in the prestigious exhibition.
“I am honored to represent Saudi Arabia at La Biennale di Venezia, not only as myself but carrying with me the irrepressible creative spirit of Saudi Arabia and to be working with the entire team of the National Pavilion.”
After an eight-year hiatus, Saudi Arabia returned to the biennale in 2019, with land artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi exhibiting a site-specific installation using natural materials.
Saudi Arabia’s first participation in the biennale was back in 2011, with the work of the Alem sisters, Shadia and Raja, showcased.
The Visual Arts Commission is behind this year’s National Pavilion, which will reflect the Kingdom’s evolving creative scene.
Commission CEO Dina Amin said: “Saudi Arabia’s National Pavilion at Biennale Arte 2022 will once again shine a light on the remarkable talent of the creative community within the Kingdom.
“We are delighted to participate in this global cultural dialogue, represented by Muhannad Shono, one of the country’s most exciting artists working today, whose multidisciplinary practice embraces themes central to the world in which we live.
“The coming together of international audiences at La Biennale di Venezia provides a singular opportunity to celebrate the shared language of creativity and highlight the burgeoning voices emerging from Saudi Arabia.”
This year’s art exhibition theme is “The Milk of Dreams” and is curated by Italy’s Cecilia Alemani.
Its name is taken and inspired by the 1950s children’s book by Leonora Carrington. It is set around three thematic areas: The representation of bodies and their transformation, the relationship between individuals and technologies, and the connection between bodies and the earth.
It encourages artists to explore what constitutes life, human responsibilities toward the planet and other people, and what the world would look like without humans.