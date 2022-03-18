You are here

65,000 employees benefit from Saudi labor initiative

65,000 employees benefit from Saudi labor initiative
The initiative covers foreign workers in the private sector and helps to protect the rights of both parties. (AN/File)
RIYADH: In March last year, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched the “Improving Contractual Relationship” initiative to make work environments in the Kingdom more attractive, develop human competency and make the Saudi labor market more efficient.

The initiative covers foreign workers in the private sector and helps to protect the rights of both parties. One year into the implementation of the initiative, more than 65,000 foreign employees have benefited from the reforms, including 10 different nationalities, with men forming 93 percent of those affected.

Salaries of 65 percent of beneficiaries have increased due to the functional mobility service, and more than 30,000 commercial enterprises from all sectors have benefited, most notably the sectors of renovations of residential and nonresidential buildings, general residential construction, building maintenance service activities, equipment owners, transport drivers and restaurants.

The initiative involves reforms in three key services related to employees: The functional mobility service, the development of the exit and re-entry procedures and practices, and the final exit procedures. 

JEDDAH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have laid the foundation stone for King’s College London Hospital in Jeddah during a ceremony, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the Kingdom following an official visit.
The ceremony, which was held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah, was also attended by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, adviser to the governor of Makkah and the acting governor of Jeddah, the Ministry of Health’s Assistant Undersecretary for Investment Ibrahim Al-Omar, Undersecretary for Investment Operations in the Ministry of Investment, Saleh Khabti, and senior hospital officials.
“The new project reflects King’s College London Hospital’s ambitions to expand in the Kingdom, and is an important step in the efforts to implement the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the health care sector,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.
The project also seeks to establish a series of health care facilities throughout the Kingdom, including multi-specialty hospitals, specialized centers and clinics, and will provide the highest level of services through its medical team, which includes more than 1,200 health care professionals from the UK and Saudi Arabia.
Al-Omar praised the hospital as the world’s leading brand in the health care field, expressing his happiness to have joined a group of local entities that provide health care services, in line with the Vision 2030 to restructure the health sector to be a comprehensive and integrated health system with international standards.
Lord David Prior, chairman of the British National Health Service, congratulated Kings College Hospital on achieving this distinguished achievement in Saudi Arabia, which showcases the global clinical skills provided by the NHS.

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba maths competition ends first phase ahead of finale

About 31,000 students have taken part in the first phase of the Mawhiba Kangaroo Math Competition 2022 in Saudi Arabia, which concludes next week on March 21. (Screenshot)
About 31,000 students have taken part in the first phase of the Mawhiba Kangaroo Math Competition 2022 in Saudi Arabia, which concludes next week on March 21. (Screenshot)
Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba maths competition ends first phase ahead of finale

About 31,000 students have taken part in the first phase of the Mawhiba Kangaroo Math Competition 2022 in Saudi Arabia, which concludes next week on March 21. (Screenshot)
RIYADH: About 31,000 students have taken part in the first phase of the Mawhiba Kangaroo Maths Competition 2022 in Saudi Arabia, which concludes next week on March 21.

The final round of the competition, organized by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, will take place virtually on March 25 and 26.

Badr Al-Majrathi, manager of the competitions department at Mawhiba, said: “With its global momentum, Mawhiba opens the door to participation for all students in the Kingdom, and aims to encourage students to deepen and master their knowledge of mathematics, thus developing their mathematics skills and ability to solve mathematical problems.”

He told Arab News that the competition helps to promote passion for mathematics among students, assist them in applying mathematics to life activities, and reinforce the importance of a mathematical education.

Al-Majrathi said that Kangaroo competition is part of Mawhiba’s event program to discover and develop the performance of talented people. “The quality of the questions included in the competition are of a special nature in terms of linking mathematics to various life activities,” he added.

Since its inception in the Kingdom in 2016, the competition has attracted about 190,000 students. This year, the competition saw 5,638 students hailing from the Eastern Province, which provided the most participants out of any of the Kingdom’s regions.

Hashem Al-Shaikhy, a professor of mathematics at King Faisal University, said that the Kangaroo competition “is of real importance, as it is a wonderful and distinguished competition in mathematics.

“The questions of the competition require mathematical knowledge, of course, but it requires more high mathematical thinking skills, as its questions are characterized by difficulty, particularly those with higher grades.”

He added: “Given the high level of questions on the one hand, and their importance and role in developing students’ mathematical thinking and thinking skills in general on the other hand, we support students participating in this competition, particularly those who show signs of excellence in mathematics.

Al-Shaikhy, who is also an expert in mathematics competitions in the Middle East, added: “Given the low average score in the international Kangaroo tests, which is due to the level of its difficult questions, and in order not to frustrate students when they get low scores in them, it is very important for students to understand that they will get many benefits from taking exams at such a high level and that any score they get indicates a great distinction, which should be rewarded.”

Saleh Al-Mofadhali, a mathematics teacher, urged schools and mathematics teachers in particular to organize training courses for students before letting them take part in maths competitions. Courses should help students solve exercises, develop arithmetic skills and reach solutions to mathematical problems through critical thinking, he added.

Al-Mofadhali, who has spent about 20 years teaching mathematics to students of various ages, stressed the importance of the mathematics competition in developing students’ thinking skills, discovering talented people, working to develop talents and directing them towards specializations that fit their skills.

He said that the role of the school and the math teacher is centered on “working together to overcome the difficulties and fear of mathematics among students,” so as to make mathematics popular with students through competitions and linking mathematics lessons with sports and other games.

He warned that schools should avoid “making students rigid,” adding: “Learning math should not be restricted to homework and doing explanations on the blackboard.”

Al-Mofadhali said that organizing competitions motivates students to raise their skills and pay attention to mathematics, because of its importance in the development of sciences and other knowledge.

“It is critical to thoroughly train the student in order to memorize the multiplication table, in addition to training the student to solve problems that focus on higher-order thinking skills and enhancing the student’s self-confidence,” he added.

Bandar Mamdouh, a member of the Student Association for Mathematical Sciences, also stressed the importance of boosting students’ self-esteem, and how mathematics competition and other educational competitions help toward that goal by “increasing the student’s level of knowledge through training and practice.”

He said scientific competitions create a sense of competition among school communities, and that “school administrations, teachers and parents work together to motivate students, and provide them with assistance to enter the competition and do their best to excel.”

Mamdouh added that scientific competitions have a positive impact on the educational system because they inspire students to learn, create and innovate.

Local artists to reflect Kingdom’s evolving creative scene at Venice Biennale

Local artists to reflect Kingdom’s evolving creative scene at Venice Biennale
Local artists to reflect Kingdom’s evolving creative scene at Venice Biennale

Local artists to reflect Kingdom’s evolving creative scene at Venice Biennale
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will take part in the upcoming 2022 Venice Biennale, which will take place from April 23 to Nov. 27.

Local artist Muhannad Shono will be representing Saudi Arabia’s National Pavilion, working alongside curator and art historian Reem Fadda, and assistant curator Rotana Shaker.

Saudi Arabia is taking part in the biennale for the third time. Its pavilion will be explored through the lens of a philosophical concept related to nature and the knowledge and ideas it could offer humans.

Shono is a Riyadh-based artist whose multidisciplinary style includes ink on paper, large-scale sculptural work, robotic, and technological installations. He expressed how honored he was to take part in the prestigious exhibition.

“I am honored to represent Saudi Arabia at La Biennale di Venezia, not only as myself but carrying with me the irrepressible creative spirit of Saudi Arabia and to be working with the entire team of the National Pavilion.”

After an eight-year hiatus, Saudi Arabia returned to the biennale in 2019, with land artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi exhibiting a site-specific installation using natural materials.

Saudi Arabia’s first participation in the biennale was back in 2011, with the work of the Alem sisters, Shadia and Raja, showcased.

The Visual Arts Commission is behind this year’s National Pavilion, which will reflect the Kingdom’s evolving creative scene.

Commission CEO Dina Amin said: “Saudi Arabia’s National Pavilion at Biennale Arte 2022 will once again shine a light on the remarkable talent of the creative community within the Kingdom.

“We are delighted to participate in this global cultural dialogue, represented by Muhannad Shono, one of the country’s most exciting artists working today, whose multidisciplinary practice embraces themes central to the world in which we live.

“The coming together of international audiences at La Biennale di Venezia provides a singular opportunity to celebrate the shared language of creativity and highlight the burgeoning voices emerging from Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia is taking part in the biennale for the third time. The Kingdom’s first participation in the biennale was back in 2011, with the work of the Alem sisters, Shadia and Raja, showcased. It also took part in the 16th and 17th International Architecture Exhibitions, both in 2018, with a show called ‘Spaces in Between.’ In 2021, it took part with a show called ‘Accommodations.’

Saudi Arabia has previously participated in the Venice Biennale Architecture Exhibition to support the growing arts and architecture sector in the Kingdom.

It took part in the 16th and 17th International Architecture Exhibitions, both in 2018, with a show called “Spaces in Between.” In 2021, it took part with a show called “Accommodations.”

This year’s art exhibition theme is “The Milk of Dreams” and is curated by Italy’s Cecilia Alemani.

Its name is taken and inspired by the 1950s children’s book by Leonora Carrington. It is set around three thematic areas: The representation of bodies and their transformation, the relationship between individuals and technologies, and the connection between bodies and the earth.

It encourages artists to explore what constitutes life, human responsibilities toward the planet and other people, and what the world would look like without humans.

Kingdom is not short of creative talent, says American designer

Kingdom is not short of creative talent, says American designer
Kingdom is not short of creative talent, says American designer

Kingdom is not short of creative talent, says American designer
RIYADH: American designer Brandie Janow, who works for Saudi design consultant company Adhlal, thinks that the Kingdom is not short of creative talent.

“There’s so much talent in Saudi Arabia. It’s just abundant across every industry, here and I think it’s just really about getting that talent and helping them on the path so that they can get to where they need to be,” she told “The Mayman Show.”

“I really think it’s just about guiding the designers. Everybody has their talent. You know, I always say that people always ask me, ‘how can I be a designer? How can I be an artist? How can I be creative?’ I’m always like, it’s something I think you’re born with. You have a talent, naturally, and sometimes it’s about honing your craft, being taught how to guide it, being taught the proper path to walk.”

Adhlal, which means “shade” in Arabic, was named so due to people historically gaining knowledge under the shade of the tree in the glaring Saudi weather. “We really liked how this kind of connected with what we do,” said Janow, “and law focuses on connecting the dots as we like to say, which is academia, government, community and the design industry itself.

“We do this with design, research and education and design thinking, and we’re trying to get these things installed to really grow his industry in the country.”

Janow is originally from Tennessee, and started her career in the design industry after attending university in Chicago, Illinois. “I went towards the business of design, and I get asked a lot, ‘are you a fashion designer? A graphic designer?’ I’m not any of those things, although I like to think that I can do all of them. It’s more towards the business of design,” she explained.

She started an entrepreneurial project in Saudi Arabia called Smuug, which was “something that I had in my head for several years. I started it in 2016, basically. I always wanted to create, like, a product and accessory brand. 

“Smuug makes an array of stickers and fun little products that you find in concept stores. So at the time, I had been in Saudi Arabia for about eight years, and as somebody that was new in the country, I kind of was just soaking in everything … as a creative, started drawing things everywhere, even like the little oud bottles. I was drawing all of these little things that were new to me, and at the time, whenever I was living here, you would go places like Virgin, for example, and you couldn’t even find anything in Arabic.

“Like there would be no notebook in Arabic, and I was really confused about this because I found that everything I was seeing was really nice, and I was like, ‘I want to make stuff, and I want to to create things based off of this beautiful culture,’ and so, yeah, that’s where Smuug came alive back then.”

Janow serves as the program director for the American Chamber of Commerce’s arts, culture, and entertainment committee. She is also the founder of the Riyadh Coffee Club, an initiative that showcases local cafes in the Kingdom’s capital.

Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom

Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom
Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom

Saudi king directs extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports announced on Thursday it was extending visas for Ukrainians in the Kingdom, whether they are tourists or there for business, without fees or fines, for humanitarian considerations.
The decision was based on directives from King Salman, the authority said.
It added that the extension will be automatic, in cooperation with the National Information Center, without the need to visit the headquarters of the passport departments. 

