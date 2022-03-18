You are here

Moody's affirms the ratings of Saudi Telecom and Saudi Electricity, withdraws BCAs

Two Saudi companies have had their A1 ratings reaffirmed by Moody’s Investors Service in a boost for the Kingdom’s economic strength. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Two Saudi companies have had their A1 ratings reaffirmed by Moody’s Investors Service in a boost for the Kingdom’s economic strength.

The ratings agency said the rating given to Saudi Telecom Co. — also known as stc — reflected its solid financial profile, while Saudi Electricity Co’s grading reflects the company’s continued strategic importance to the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, and the government in general.

The PIF fully owns SEC, while it owns 64 percent of stc.

Moody’s has withdrawn stc’s a1 baseline credit assessment, as it is no longer classifying the companies as Government-Related Issuers, or GRIs.

This comes after Moody’s assignment of ratings to the PIF at A1 stable.

The removal of the GRI status has no rating implications on stc and SEC and their ratings have been affirmed accordingly.

Moody’s Investors Service added that stc has a leading position in the domestic market, with a market share of around 70 percent, and a strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin in the 35-40 percent range on a consistent basis.

The firm also has strong liquidity despite high dividend payments.

stc is the leading integrated telecommunications and ICT service provider in Saudi Arabia, and it also operates in Bahrain and Kuwait, and through an associate in Malaysia.

The report warned that the rating of the company could be affected if it sought to enter into other markets, saying: “Any increase in scale outside of Saudi Arabia, in markets with lower sovereign ratings or where the regulatory framework is less supportive compared to Saudi Arabia, could result in the company diluting the benefit of its strong and leading position in its domestic market.”

The company reported total revenue of SR63.4 billion ($16.9 billion) and a net profit of SR11.6 billion in 2021.

SEC’s standalone assessment is supported by the low business risk profile of its integrated electricity activities and its dominant market position in the Kingdom. It is also supported by the continued ongoing support from the government including fuel and other forms of subsidies.

SEC’s A1 rating also reflects a growing debt load as substantial investments are incurred to meet the growing demand for electricity in Saudi Arabia, according to Moody’s.

SEC is the dominant vertically integrated electricity utility in the Kingdom, and serves over 10.4 million customers as of Sept. 30, 2021. 

The state-owned company owns 42 major plants with a generation capacity of 54.5 gigawatts and has interest in joint ventures with generation capacity of a further 15.6 GW, representing the vast majority of Saudi Arabia’s generation capacity. 

Topics: Moody’s Investors Service STC Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC)

Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Jana Salloum

World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP

World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The world is set to miss its target of becoming carbon net zero by 2050, according to a new analysis by BP.

The company’s Energy Outlook 2022 report sets out three scenarios for the transition to a greener system, but does not see carbon emissions reaching zero in the timeframe in any of them.

The ‘New Momentum’ scenario — which is “designed to capture the broad trajectory along which the global energy system is currently progressing” — sees carbon emissions standing at around 30 percent by 2050.

Even in the ‘Net Zero’ scenario — which factors in a shift in societal behavior and preferences which further supports gains in energy efficiency and the adoption of low-carbon energy sources — would still leave carbon emissions at around 2.5 percent. 

The middle scenario — ‘Accelerated’ — sees carbon emissions on 10 percent by 2050.

In the introduction to the report, BP’s Chief Economist Spencer Dale said that despite a new enthusiasm for carbon reduction “other than the COVID-19-induced dip in 2020, carbon emissions have risen in every year since 2015, the year of the Paris COP.” 

He added: “The carbon budget is finite, and it is running out: further delays in reducing CO2 emissions could greatly increase the economic and social costs associated with trying to remain within the carbon budget.”

The report also forecasts that in the next 30 years, oil demand will increase to above its pre-COVID-19 level before falling further out, due to the increasing efficiency and electrification of road transportation.

Additionally, wind and solar power will expand rapidly, accounting for all or most of the increase in global power generation, underpinned by continuing falls in their costs and an increasing ability of power systems to integrate high concentrations of variable power sources. 

“The growth in wind and solar power requires a substantial increase in the pace of investment in both new capacity and enabling technologies and infrastructure,” the report says.

Topics: BP Carbon Zero carbon emission

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exports Development Authority organized a trade mission to Jordan that included major manufacturers and exporters in the food and building materials sectors.

This comes as part of the authority’s efforts to enhance cooperation between both countries in economic and commercial sectors, increase bilateral exertions, and raise the volume of trade exchange, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi non-oil exports value to Jordan reached SR6.9 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2021, compared to SR4.7 billion in the year earlier.

This comes in line with Saudi Exports’ objective to raise the Kingdom’s non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of the total value of non-oil gross domestic product in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Exports Authority Jordan Saudi Arabia

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Ithmaar Holding’s shareholders have approved plans to sell some of the company’s key assets to Al Salam Bank, it said in a statement. 

The assets include Ithmaar Holdings’ ownership stake in both Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and Solidarity Group Holding, as well as the consumer banking business of Ithmaar Bank. 

Upon the completion of the plans, the holding company will retain a diversified portfolio of international and local financial and other assets, including banking businesses in Bahrain and Pakistan.

“The plans mark a key milestone in the transformation of the Group’s operations, in line with the strategic decisions taken by the shareholders in 2016,” said the chairman, prince Amr. 

“When implemented, the plans will have realised a key component in Ithmaar Holding’s business model of investing, developing, nurturing, growing and then realising value for its shareholders,” he added.

Topics: Ithmaar Holding Bahrain

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Private equity hit a record high in 2021 as buyout deal value reached $1.1 trillion, doubling the previous year’s total value of $577 billion, revealed a new report from Bain & Company. 

The increase was driven by deal size, as the number of deals having a value of greater than $1 billion almost doubled in 2021, with the average deal size reaching $1.1 billion for the first time.

This rise in 2021’s deal value has been attributed to the sheer volume of capital in the market.

These are among the findings that the international consulting advisor to private equity investors has mentioned in its 13th annual Global Private Equity Report release on March 17.

“Given the high prices paid in 2021, there will inevitably be an increase in pressure on deal sponsors to deliver results this year,” said Hugh MacArthur, global head of Bain & Company’s Private Equity practice. 

He warned that the ripple effects of the Ukraine conflict would be felt far and wide. “The most obvious impact will be on oil & gas supplies, which now face both political and physical risks.” 

Amid the chaos, MacArthur pointed out that investors will be challenged to gain conviction around a most-likely scenario. “Rather, private equity investors and their portfolio companies will need to plan for a wider-than-normal range of scenarios and watch closely as events continue to unfold,” he added.

The report further explores key themes in 2022, including pressures on ESG metrics, a shift toward deal-making in Asia, and inflation. 

Topics: private equity Bain & Company

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall: Reuters

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall: Reuters
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall: Reuters

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall: Reuters
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply, according to Reuters.

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. A fourth day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.

Brent crude futures jumped $2.75, or 2.6 percent, to $109.39 a barrel at 0405 GMT, after surging nearly 9 percent on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $2.93, or 2.9 percent, to $105.91 a barrel, adding to an 8 percent jump on Thursday.

Despite the rebound, both benchmark contracts were set to end the week down about 3 percent, after having traded in a $16 range. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago.

“I’m still expecting more volatility. There’s a lot of uncertainty out there still,” said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac in Sydney.

The supply crunch from sanctions on Russia, stuttering nuclear talks with Iran, dwindling oil stockpiles and worries about a surge of COVID-19 cases in China hitting demand all drove the rollercoaster ride over the week.

Analysts said comments from a Kremlin spokesperson saying a report of major progress in peace talks was “wrong” and US President Joe Biden calling Putin a “war criminal” all stoked a wave of buying on Thursday.

RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft cautioned that Russian oil export losses will likely prove enduring and that offsetting barrels are in short supply.

“US Secretary of State Blinken is reportedly preparing to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia later this month and the oil ask will presumably be close to the top of the agenda,” she said in a note.

Underscoring tight supplies, consultancy FGE said on-land product stocks at key countries are 39.9 million barrels lower for this time of the year relative to the 2017-2019 average and also 45 million barrels lower year on year.

The volatility has scared players out of the oil market, which in turn is likely to exacerbate price swings, traders, bankers and analysts said.

“In such a tight market and such an illiquid paper market — you’re going to get some volatility,” Smirk said.

- Reuters

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

Related

India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions
World
India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions

