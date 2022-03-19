Last apps standing? Telegram, WhatsApp duck Russia bans

You are here

WhatsApp’s use for one-on-one or group chats make it less of a target for Russian authorities for now. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

  • Meta-owned WhatsApp is less suited for mass communication
  • An average of 2.5 million new users joined Telegram daily in the last three weeks
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Chat platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have avoided being blocked by Russia — unlike some of the world’s biggest social networks — in a tenuous tolerance that experts warn could end suddenly.
Years of tension between Moscow and US-based Facebook and Twitter erupted into confrontation after the invasion of Ukraine, with the platforms targeting state-tied media and then finding themselves restricted in Russia.
YouTube, which has barred channels linked to Russian state media globally, was on Friday also facing a direct threat of being blocked after Russia’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, accused the site’s owner Google of being “anti-Russian.”
Messaging apps, however, have gotten a pass so far in part because Meta-owned WhatsApp is less suited for mass communication, while Telegram’s ability to blast information to large groups has made it useful both for independent media and the Kremlin.
“I think it’s unlikely Russia will ban Telegram because they are so short on platforms where they can operate,” said Sergey Sanovich, a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University, who noted that authorities in 2020 aborted efforts to block the service.
Telegram, criticized as having a lax content policing policy, offers a forum for Russian authorities to promote narratives friendly to their internationally condemned war.
Russia still operates accounts on platforms like Facebook, despite blocking the service at home, but this week the Silicon Valley giant took down posts from Moscow’s pages that contained misinformation about its deadly offensive.
Telegram has become an essential exchange for news on the war, with its growth accelerating after the Kremlin’s latest crackdown on independent media and the lock-out of apps like Facebook and Instagram.
An average of 2.5 million new users joined Telegram daily in the last three weeks, the firm said, about a 25 percent jump from the weeks prior.
But experts highlighted a risk to Telegram and its users due to a lack of default, end-to-end encryption that potentially leaves the company susceptible to government pressure to turn over information.
Alp Toker, director of web monitoring group NetBlocks, noted WhatsApp has put in place firestops that offer insulation against that sort of pressure.
“By improving their security and adopting end-to-end encryption technology, they have essentially protected their own platform from legal risk and potential demands for content access requests,” Toker added.
WhatsApp’s use for one-on-one or group chats make it less of a target for Russian authorities for now, but that could change if it became known as a key platform for protests against the war.
“Primarily, Roskomnadzor has been very concerned about channels and news and ways of disseminating information to large numbers of people, which WhatsApp and such are less good for,” said Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at Electronic Frontier Foundation.
But Toker noted that the question hasn’t reached a critical point yet for authorities, partly because it was social media platforms, many of them now blocked, that had played a key role in organizing.
“As those (platforms) disappear, the dynamics could change and messaging apps could become the next target,” he added.
WhatsApp was one of the most popular apps in Russia in 2021, with some 67 million users or about 65 percent of Internet users in the country — far ahead of TikTok, Russian social media platform VK, and even Telegram, according to data from eMarketer.
But YouTube, with 76 million viewers in 2021, drew more Russians than any of the above platforms, the data showed.
Its popularity was due in part to the access it offers to entertainment for everyday Russians, who in turn provided an audience for politicians and the government seeking their attention.
Sanovich, the Princeton researcher, said the platform had simply gotten on the wrong side of authorities.
“They have a hard time controlling YouTube in terms of censorship and YouTube’s recent moves made it less valuable as a venue for foreign propaganda,” he noted.
The lack of a sufficiently high-quality homegrown alternative has also been a complicating factor for the government in deciding what to do with YouTube.
Toker, the NetBlocks director, cautioned that the blocking of YouTube would mean confronting Google, with its suite of services like Gmail.
“Declaring war on YouTube effectively means declaring war on the rest of the company,” he noted. “Google is a major force in business and a significant connection to the outside world.”

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Telegram WhatsApp

Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

Brazil Supreme Court judge bars messaging app Telegram

Brazil Supreme Court judge bars messaging app Telegram
  • The president slammed the ruling as “inadmissible” and said it put the “freedom” of Brazilians at risk.
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

BRASÍLIA: A Supreme Court judge in Brazil ruled to block popular messaging application Telegram nationwide, barring one of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s favorite communication channels, in a decision published Friday.
Citing Telegram’s failure to comply with orders from Brazilian authorities and remove messages found to contain disinformation, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the app blocked immediately in Brazil, in a ruling dated Thursday and published Friday on the high court’s website.
The decision comes as Bolsonaro gears up to seek reelection in October, facing a popularity slump and counting on Telegram to rally his base.
“Telegram’s disrespect for Brazilian law and repeated failure to comply with countless court decisions... is completely incompatible with the rule of law,” wrote Moraes.
He said the company had repeatedly refused to comply with rulings and requests from police, the Superior Electoral Tribunal and the Supreme Court itself.
That includes a Supreme Court-ordered investigation into allegations against the Bolsonaro administration of using official communication channels to spread disinformation, he said.
Bolsonaro has openly clashed with Moraes, who ordered him personally investigated in that case.
The president slammed the ruling as “inadmissible” and said it put the “freedom” of Brazilians at risk.
Moraes “failed to act against the two or three people that according to him should be blocked, so he decided to affect 70 million people,” Bolsonaro said.
Earlier, Bolsonaro had tweeted a link to subscribe to his channel on Telegram — which was still operational in Brazil Friday afternoon.
“Our Telegram informs people every day of many important actions of national interest, which many regrettably omit,” he said.
“Welcome, and share the truth.”
Bolsonaro’s minister of justice and security, Anderson Torres, said on Twitter that millions of Brazilians were being “suddenly wronged by an individual decision” and added that his ministry was studying “a solution to give back to the people the right to use the social network,” without specifying what measures he intended to adopt.
Moraes’s ruling gave Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) 24 hours to suspend Telegram’s operations nationwide.
The decision “will have big political and electoral repercussions,” tweeted political analyst and digital communications specialist Pablo Ortellado.
“This could move one of the main game pieces of the campaign.”
Founded by Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov in 2013, Dubai-based Telegram is hugely successful in Brazil, where it has been downloaded on 53 percent of all cell phones.
Durov apologized Friday to the Supreme Court in an Instagram post and blamed a “miscommunication” problem.
“On behalf of our team, I apologize to the Brazilian Supreme Court for our negligence. We definitely could have done a better job,” he said.
Bolsonaro, who has had various posts blocked on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for violating their rules on misinformation, has been eagerly encouraging his base to follow him on Telegram ahead of the October elections.
He trails leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his likely opponent, in the polls.

Tunisian union warns over rights after journalist detained

Tunisian union warns over rights after journalist detained
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Tunisian union warns over rights after journalist detained

Tunisian union warns over rights after journalist detained
  • The reporter from Mosaique FM was held for questioning after broadcasting a story about authorities breaking up a militant cell
  • The police's National Unit for Investigation of Terrorist Crimes did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Tunisia’s main journalism union said anti-terrorism police detained a radio reporter on Friday for refusing to reveal his sources on a story about militants, describing the decision as a new attempt to undermine press freedom.
Amira Mohamed, an official from the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists, said the reporter from Mosaique FM was held for questioning after broadcasting a story about authorities breaking up a militant cell.
The police’s National Unit for Investigation of Terrorist Crimes did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.
“What is happening is a shame, they used the anti-terror law to target the freedom of the press, and this is a very dangerous step,” Amira Mohamed said.
Freedom of speech and press was a key gain for Tunisians after the 2011 revolution that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and triggered the Arab spring protests.
However, the democratic system adopted after the uprising is in deep crisis after President Kais Saied last year suspended the parliament, seized executive power and brushed aside the constitution to rule by decree.
Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the revolution, but his critics say his actions, which also include replacing a body that guaranteed judicial independence, show he is determined to cement one-man rule.
The journalists’ union has also said freedom is seriously threatened and has warned that members in state media may go on strike because of what it called attempts by the presidency to control state television.
However, media including the state-owned TAP news agency have continued to broadcast items unfavorable to the president, including reports on protests against his moves and direct criticism of him by opponents.

Tunisia Journalists miltants police

Dubai Lynx announces 2022 awards

Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Dubai Lynx announces 2022 awards

  • BBDO, Zenith and ServicePlan win special awards as festival celebrates creative excellence
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity has announced the winners of the latest edition at its first live awards ceremony since 2019.

Philip Thomas, chairman of Lions and Dubai Lynx, said: “We have seen examples of outstanding creativity from our winners and they have set the benchmark for creative excellence in MENA while providing an insight into the region’s current industry landscape.”

The advertiser of the year award went to IKEA, which also won the grand prix in the industry craft category.  

Other special awards include network of the year, which went to BBDO Worldwide; media network of the year, which went to Zenith; MENA agency of the year, which went to Impact BBDO Dubai, and independent agency of the year, which was awarded to ServicePlan Middle East, Dubai.

The Glass Award for Change celebrating “culture-shifting creativity” went to Impact BBDO Dubai for its campaign “Despair No More” for TENA.

Entrants in the category were required to demonstrate ideas intended to change the world, and include work that addressed issues of gender inequality or prejudice.

The grand prix for good award was introduced to reward work for nonprofit organizations and charities. Agencies could not enter a campaign directly in this category; entries from other categories became eligible if they were awarded a gold or equivalent Lynx award, and were created for a nonprofit organization or charity.

A jury panel then judged them separately.

The award went to TBWA\RAAD Dubai for its campaign “The Macabre Dictionary of Virginity Testing” for MALI (Alternative Movement for Individual Liberties).

Full list of winners here: https://www2.dubailynx.com/winners/2022/

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity

Regional awards program celebrates best PR campaigns of 2021

Public Relations and Communications Association MENA Awards’ 6th edition handed out awards to 28 winners across 26 categories. (Supplied)
Public Relations and Communications Association MENA Awards’ 6th edition handed out awards to 28 winners across 26 categories. (Supplied)
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Regional awards program celebrates best PR campaigns of 2021

Public Relations and Communications Association MENA Awards’ 6th edition handed out awards to 28 winners across 26 categories. (Supplied)
  • Sixth edition of the PRCA MENA awards chooses 28 winners across 26 categories
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Public Relations and Communications Association, the largest professional PR organization globally, held the sixth edition of its awards for the Middle East and North Africa earlier this month in Dubai.

This edition received over 100 entries, which were judged by a jury comprising 38 industry experts.

“There was a step up this year in terms of quality of entries, with lots of thought going into audience insights, messaging and audience engagement,” Alex Malouf, board member of PRCA MENA, and a member of its jury, told Arab News.

“It is encouraging to see how far the industry has come over the past couple of years,” he added.

The Large Consultancy of the Year Award went to Weber Shandwick MENAT, while Gambit Communications and Brazen MENA were named Medium and Small Consultancy of the Year respectively.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder and CEO of TishTash Marketing and Public Relations, was named PR Leader of the Year, and Ziad Ashkar, account manager at Gambit Communications, was named Rising Star of the Year.

Weber Shandwick MENAT bagged the most awards with a total of six, followed by Gambit Communications, which won five awards.

“It has been an incredible year as the industry continues to deliver engaging campaigns in times that are still limping back to normalcy,” said Hayley Clements, general manager of PRCA MENA, in a statement.

“Proving the value of your contribution is essential, and winning a PRCA award is the testimony of your hard work and innovation.”

Full list of winners here: https://prca.mena.global/mena-2021-awards/prca-mena-regional-awards-2022-winners-2/

media PR UAE MENA

Russia tells Google to stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube

Russia tells Google to stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Russia tells Google to stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube

Russia tells Google to stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube
  • ‘The actions of YouTube’s administration are of a terrorist nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens’
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Russia on Friday demanded that Alphabet Inc’s Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform, a move that could presage an outright block of the service on Russian territory.
Google representatives in Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment by email. Google representatives outside Russia also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said adverts on the platform were calling for the communications systems of Russia and Belarus’ railway networks to be suspended and that their dissemination was evidence of the US tech giant’s anti-Russian position.
“The actions of YouTube’s administration are of a terrorist nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens,” the regulator said.
“Roskomnadzor categorically opposes such advertising campaigns and demands that Google stop broadcasting anti-Russia videos as soon as possible.”
It was the latest salvo in sharply escalating tensions between Moscow and foreign tech firms over Ukraine.
YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is under heavy pressure from Russia’s communications regulator and politicians.
Outraged that Meta Platforms was allowing social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as “Death to the Russian invaders,” Moscow has blocked Instagram this week, having already stopped Facebook access for what it said were restrictions on Russian media.
In early March, Ukraine’s “IT army” of volunteer hackers announced a new set of targets, which included the railway network in Belarus. Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, has served as a staging post for Russian forces entering Ukraine.

Russia Google Youtube

