Saudi insurer Allianz Saudi Fransi back into profit in 2021

Around 100 firms plan listing on Saudi stock markets: El Kuwaiz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority is considering 100 applications for initial public offerings at the Kingdom’s main market Tadawul and Nomu, the parallel market, said the authority’s chairman.

Mohamed El Kuwaiz was speaking at the Family Business Forum held at Al-Yamamah University in Riyadh on Sunday.

Highlighting the role of family businesses, he said such enterprises add value to the national economy.