UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum starts first gas production in Malaysia

RIYADH: UAE international energy company Mubadala Petroleum LLC has started its first gas production from the Pegaga gas field in Malaysia, according to WAM.

Gas supplies from the Pegaga field will be diverted to the onshore Petronas LNG Complex in Malaysia.

"The project, which undertook its Final Investment Decision at the time when the oil market was still recovering in 2018, demonstrates the confidence of investors in Malaysia’s upstream industry,” WAM reported, citing Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz.

The plant is designed to accommodate 550 million cubic feet of gas per day, plus condensate.

The produced gas will be evacuated via a 4 kilometer, 38-inch pipeline tying into an already existing offshore gas network and eventually to the Petronas LNG Complex.