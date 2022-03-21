You are here

  Man accused of murdering UK lawmaker planned other attacks, court told

Man accused of murdering UK lawmaker planned other attacks, court told

Man accused of murdering UK lawmaker planned other attacks, court told
A memorial service is held to pay tribute to slain British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament in London. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Prosecutors said Ali had spent years planning an attack and had previously carried out reconnaissance on Gove and Conservative lawmaker Mike Freer
  • Ali researched and planned potential attacks on MPs and Houses of Parliament, a lawyer for the prosecution said
Reuters

LONDON: A man on trial for the murder of British lawmaker David Amess had planned other attacks, including on cabinet minister Michael Gove, a London court was told on Monday.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, is on trial for murder and preparing terrorist acts.
Prosecutors said Ali had spent years planning an attack and had previously carried out reconnaissance on Gove and Conservative lawmaker Mike Freer.
Ali “researched and planned potential attacks on Members of Parliament and the Houses of Parliament,” Tom Little, a lawyer for the prosecution, told the court on the opening day of the trial.
“This included specific reconnaissance trips to a constituency surgery of Mike Freer and to the home address of Michael Gove.”
The killing of 69-year-old Amess, a married father of five children, sent shockwaves through Westminster and led to calls for better security for members of parliament, coming just five years after another lawmaker was murdered on the street.
British lawmakers regularly hold “surgeries,” or one-to-one meetings, with voters in their constituencies, a tradition considered a bedrock of democracy. But with little or no security and an emphasis on access for all, surgeries can make lawmakers vulnerable.
On Oct. 15, Ali made an appointment to meet Amess who was holding a constituency surgery at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, northeast of London, on the pretext he had recently moved to the area.
At their meeting in an office at the back of the church, he tried to engage Amess in conversation about foreign policy and was seen using his mobile phone. According to a member of Amess’s staff who was present, he then apologized, produced a knife and stabbed him.
Amess was first elected to parliament to represent the town of Basildon in 1983, and then nearby Southend West in 1997. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2015 for his public service.

Topics: UK Conservative MP David Amess Ali Harbi Ali

Berlin-Doha energy partnership to help wean Germany off Russian gas

Berlin-Doha energy partnership to help wean Germany off Russian gas
Arab News

Berlin-Doha energy partnership to help wean Germany off Russian gas

Berlin-Doha energy partnership to help wean Germany off Russian gas
  • Ukraine conflict has forced Germany to reassess its reliance on Russian oil, coal and gas
  • Qatar is the world’s second-largest exporter of gas, behind Russia
Arab News

LONDON: Germany has struck an energy partnership with Qatar that will help to ease the former’s dependence on gas and oil imported from Russia.

Germany has so far been one of the strongest voices in the EU advocating against an embargo on Russian fuel imports, fearing that Germany’s economy could shrink by 5 percent if gas imports from Russia come to a halt.

The largest economy in Europe, Germany gets about 55 percent of its gas from Russia, as well as 45 percent of its coal and 35 percent of its oil.

Robert Habeck, Germany’s economics minister and vice-chancellor, has warned that next winter’s gas supply is “not yet secured” against the possibility of Moscow cutting off Germany’s supply. 

To this end, Habeck has been touring the Gulf to explore other options to secure Germany’s gas and energy supplies.

Germany has no facilities to import liquefied natural gas, which currently must be delivered either by road or train, usually at high costs.

It is preparing to build its first LNG terminals at ports and courting potential suppliers.

Meanwhile, Qatar — already one of the world’s most prolific LNG exporters — is aiming to double its production.

On Sunday, the two countries agreed on a deal in which Qatar would ship LNG to Germany, once the infrastructure is in place. The terms of the deal, however, remain under wraps.

In turn, Qatar would have help from the Germans in bolstering its renewable energy sector. 

Habeck said: “The energy partnership means that in the best-case scenario we will get a contractual commitment that something can be delivered once we’ve expanded the European and above all the German infrastructure.”

He added: “After all, it makes no sense to build terminals and gas pipelines through which no gas flows.”

Germany does, however, remain focused on ensuring a diversified supplier base, and imports from Norway, Canada and the US are also on the table.

Topics: Germany Qatar gas energy Russia

Pakistan’s Imran Khan rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s Imran Khan rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote
AP

Pakistan’s Imran Khan rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s Imran Khan rallies supporters ahead of no-confidence vote
  • Challenge may be the biggest yet for the former cricket star turned Islamist leader since he came to power in 2018
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan turned to grassroot supporters Monday, lobbying the poor and promising better hospitals for the sick as he faces a no-confidence motion in parliament.
The challenge may be the biggest yet for the former cricket star turned Islamist leader since he came to power in 2018. The opposition has demanded Khan step down over his alleged failure to improve the country’s economy.
Pakistan’s key opposition parties launched a formal no-confidence vote for Khan earlier this month. Asad Qaiser, speaker of the National Assembly, convened a special session for Friday to deliberate whether Khan still has majority support in the house. Under the constitution, the parliament has three days to deliberate after which the lawmakers will vote, perhaps as early as Monday.
Khan has remained defiant, claiming he still enjoys the backing of the majority of lawmakers in the 342-seat house.
On Monday, Khan spoke to a gathering at a hospital in Islamabad, lauding his government’s efforts to provide free health care for the poor.
“Since I joined politics, it was my dream that poor people should have free facilities and free medical care,” Khan said, adding that his government has succeeded in providing that to nearly every poor Pakistani citizen.
He also defended his government’s performance, saying all economic indicators show improvement in Pakistan’s economy.
But recent mutinies from within Khan’s own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party could easily tip the scales against him. As many as 13 lawmakers from his party have indicated they could vote against him. After the 2018 election, Khan secured 176 votes in parliament to become prime minister.
At a televised rally Sunday, he urged the dissenters to come back, saying he would forgive them, while also claiming they had been bribed by the opposition — a charge the turncoats deny.
Also, several lawmakers from parties allied with Khan opened talks last week with the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement on a possible new realignment in parliament, should Khan be ousted.
The votes of the dissenters from Khan’s ranks have also become an issue. Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi on Monday asked the Supreme Court for guidance on whether their votes should be counted and considered valid.
Some law experts say those votes will be counted — even if the Election Commission later disqualifies them on complaints from Khan’s party.
Imtiaz Gul, a senior Pakistani analyst, said it seems the opposition’s no-confidence motion has garnered substantive support.
“This is a massive challenge to Imran Khan in a country of low morals and where the selfish forces of status quo are out to upstage him by hook or crook,” Gul told The Associated Press.
The opposition, which needs a simple majority of 172 votes to oust Khan, insists it has enough support.
“Imran Khan has already lost the majority in the National Assembly,” said Shahbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in parliament, adding that the no-confidence motion was a mere formality.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

EU sees high risk of child trafficking as 3.3 million Ukrainians flee to Europe

EU sees high risk of child trafficking as 3.3 million Ukrainians flee to Europe
Reuters

EU sees high risk of child trafficking as 3.3 million Ukrainians flee to Europe

EU sees high risk of child trafficking as 3.3 million Ukrainians flee to Europe
  • Ukraine has a high number of orphans and children born through surrogate mothers who had not been picked up by their parents
Reuters

The European Union’s migration commissioner warned on Monday that Ukrainian children were in danger of being trafficked as they flee their country from the Russian invasion.
Ylva Johansson told a news conference in Estonia that about half of 3.3 million Ukrainians who had fled to EU countries since the start of the war were children, and “many more millions” were expected to come.
Ukraine has a high number of orphans and children born through surrogate mothers who had not been picked up by their parents. That increased the risk that they could be abducted or become victims of forced adoptions, she said.
“There is a huge risk of vulnerable children being trafficked,” she said.
She noted that so far there had been very few unaccompanied children reported at EU borders, and only few reports of trafficking.
However, police forces, activists and Ukraine’s women organizations had signaled some “alarming” cases, she said, noting that in past situations of mass migration these abuses were common.
“We should not wait until we have proof of a lot of trafficking because then it may be too late,” Johansson said, adding that a large awareness campaign on this risk had to be carried out immediately.
She said that risks could surface at borders where criminals disguised as helpers could take advantage of vulnerable people offering shelter to arriving migrants.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine EU

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine
Reuters

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine
  • Moscow accuses Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making unacceptable proposals
  • Ukraine willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums
Reuters

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“For us to speak of a meeting between the two presidents, homework has to be done. Talks have to be held and their results agreed upon,” Peskov said. “There has been no significant progress so far.”
Peskov also reiterated claims that Russia was showing more willingness than Ukrainian negotiators to work toward an agreement at the talks.
“Those (countries) who can should use their influence over Kyiv to make it more accommodating and construction at these talks,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister
Reuters

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister
  • Ukrainians can freely enter the EU without a visa but require residency permits to remain
Reuters

MADRID: About 25,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Spain since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, though only 9,000 of them have registered so far with the authorities, Spanish Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Monday.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians have now fled their country, with more than two million of them moving to neighboring Poland. Romania, Hungary and Slovakia also host large numbers of refugees.
In Spain, which is far from the conflict, many of the Ukrainians who have arrived are staying with relatives or friends and have not yet notified the authorities, Escriva said.
“We have expanded the granting of residence permits to include all people who lived in Ukraine at the time of the invasion, not just Ukrainians,” Escriva said in an interview with Spanish public news channel TVE.
Escriva said he expects around 9,000 more refugees to register with Spanish authorities this week and to receive European Union temporary protection orders allowing them to immediately obtain residence and work permits in the country.
Ukrainians can freely enter the EU without a visa but require residency permits to remain.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Spain

