You are here

  • Home
  • Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil
Vitol sees oil demand in 2022 outpacing the pre-pandemic levels of 201. (AFP)9, with energy prices likely to remain elevated for some time
Short Url

https://arab.news/4s44w

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

The head of Vitol, the world's largest energy trader, is joining Aramco's CEO in seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil demand.

The global energy trader’s chief executive sees oil demand in 2022 outpacing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, with energy prices likely to remain elevated for some time.

“Twelve months ago, the worst horrors of COVID appeared to be over. As life in many societies began to get back to normal, so oil demand rebounded, with all products apart from jet fuel seeing strong growth,” CEO Russell Hardy said in a statement on Monday on the group’s 2021 results.

Hardy's comments come a day after Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco, stating similar outlook. Nasser told reporters following the company's annual results that he sees oil demand exceeding 100 million barrels per day this year while supply is lagging behind.

“Whilst we anticipate oil demand falling in the long term, demand is likely to continue to grow for the next decade. Given limited investment in production, we expect a ‘demand gap’ to widen over the next few years,” Hardy said.

Vitol said its revenue leapt to $279 billion in 2021, from $140 billion in 2020, and it delivered 7.6 million barrels a day (mbpd) of crude oil and products last year compared with 7.1 mbpd in 2020.

Hardy said rising oil demand coupled with restrained growth in production caused stocks to draw 2 mbpd to multi-year lows, adding that physical energy markets were already tight before the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Earlier this month, oil prices soared to their highest level since 2008 as the United States and European allies discussed a Russian oil import ban over the invasion of Ukraine, raising tight supply fears.

Gas and power markets experienced unprecedented volatility in the early European autumn and December due to fears of shortages, brought about by an unseasonably cold and late spring and subsequent failure to replenish European stocks over the summer, Hardy said.

(with input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil Aramco

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority

Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to raise its port occupancy rate to 70 percent by 2030, CNBC reported citing the head of the Saudi Ports Authority.

This comes as the transshipment rate at the Saudi ports grew by more than 35 percent in 2021, Omar bin Talal Hariri disclosed.

Goals also include increasing market share regionally by 45 percent by 2030.  To achieve this goal, the authority is working on more than 160 projects, he revealed.

Mawani also plans to have smart ports by implementing 5G technology, he said. This will help increase productivity of the current manual coastal cranes from 30 containers per hour to 38 containers per hour, he added.

These plans, he said, will also create several job opportunities for Saudis.

Topics: Mawani Saudi ports

Ma’aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair

Ma’aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair
Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Ma’aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair

Ma’aden ships first ammonia consignment via new berth in Ras Al-Khair
Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, on Monday exported its first ammonia consignment via a purpose-built new berth in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City.

The consignment was shipped on one of the four new vessels that were recently added to the company’s shipping fleet.

Ma’aden’s maritime ammonia fleet now consists of seven vessels that will leverage its ammonia shipping capacity of 2 million metric tons per year, enabling the company to meet the growing global demand.

Hassan Al-Ali, senior vice president of Ma’aden’s Phosphate and Industrial Minerals business, said: “These new ammonia vessels will strengthen Ma’aden’s logistics capabilities and enable us to best serve our customers in a timely, safe and cost-effective manner.”

“Ma’aden’s ammonia business is an integral part of our broader phosphate portfolio and expanding our ammonia fleet will help us deliver on our ambition to protect global food security by providing farmers with optimized fertilizer products to enhance crop yields.” 

Topics: ma'aden Mining Ammonia

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves

Binance commits to discontinue cryptocurrency trading services in Ontario: Crypto Moves
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Binance, the largest crypto exchange, has notified the Ontario Securities Commission it is committed to stopping the opening of new accounts for Ontario residents and terminating some services to comply with strict regulations.

In March 2021, the province demanded crypto-asset trading platforms make contact with the OSC to ensure the companies were complying with rules around security.

Binance reacted by withdrawing its services from Ontario in June last year, telling its users that they would need to close all active positions by December 31, 2021.

However, on December 29, Binance notified Ontario customers that it was allowed to proceed its operations there.

In new development, Binance has vowed to cease opening new Ontario accounts, stop trading in existing Ontario accounts, with exceptions to protect investors, and will wind down its businesses in certain products. 

In a letter to the OSC, Binance acknowledged that: “Regardless of the representations made to OSC workers and buyers, Ontario buyers had been capable of proceed to commerce after the restrictions had been supposedly in place.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 0.92 percent to $41,316 at 2:55 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,911, up by 0.31 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news

Prince Philip of Serbia and Yugoslavia says that bitcoin is freedom, noting that “we need to take the money away from the state.”

Philip added: “We need to have hard money again. We need to have good quality money that’s not subject to inflation.”

He is currently working with a global asset manager in London, according to the Royal Family of Serbia’s website.

“I work in finance,” he confirmed on a Serbian TV show.

He added: “I analyze and mainly tell clients what happens with the market, what’s going on with their portfolios, and I speak with a lot of other analysts and a lot of other portfolio managers within the company. We help to make decisions … It’s a great experience to be an analyst. I learn a lot.”

“Bitcoin is freedom, and this is something I want for everyone,” Philip said.

Topics: Binance cryptocurrency

Related

Bitcoin prices drop amid uncertainties in Ukraine — Crypto moves
Business & Economy
Bitcoin prices drop amid uncertainties in Ukraine — Crypto moves

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait agree to develop joint Dorra gas field

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait agree to develop joint Dorra gas field
Updated 56 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait agree to develop joint Dorra gas field

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait agree to develop joint Dorra gas field
Updated 56 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have signed an agreement for the development plan for the joint Dorra offshore gas field, according to a statement.

The deal was signed during a meeting between the Saudi and Kuwaiti energy ministers. 

The field is expected to produce 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day with 84,000 barrels of condensate daily. 

Production will be divided equally between the two sides. 

Both countries have also agreed to enable the establishment of Al Khafji joint operations company, which is a joint venture between Kuwait Gulf Oil Co. and Aramco Gulf Operations Co.

A consultant will be chosen to conduct the engineering studies necessary to develop the field in accordance with modern technologies and practices. 

The development of the strategic field will contribute to meeting the growth of domestic demand on natural gas in the two countries. 

Topics: Oil

Saudi based digital loan broker Arib raises $2.3m in seed round

Saudi based digital loan broker Arib raises $2.3m in seed round
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi based digital loan broker Arib raises $2.3m in seed round

Saudi based digital loan broker Arib raises $2.3m in seed round
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi digital personal loan broker Arib has raised $2.3 million in a seed round investment led by venture capital firm Merak Capital.

The fintech will use its acquired funds to meet the requirements set by the Saudi Central Bank to finalize its licensing process as well as introduce new services to its portfolio.

Founded in 2019, Arib provides its users with auto financing options to match their credit profiles and get easy access to loans.

Topics: Arib Merak Capital Finance

Related

Saudi fintech Malaa Technologies raises $1.7m in seed round
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech Malaa Technologies raises $1.7m in seed round

Latest updates

Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil
Head of Vitol joins Aramco CEO on seeing 2022 as a bullish year for oil
Israeli PM Bennett in Egypt for talks with its president: Israeli media
Israeli PM Bennett in Egypt for talks with its president: Israeli media
Arab League and China urge peace talks for Ukraine
Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L), secretary-general of the Arab League, and Zhai Jun, ambassador and special envoy of the Chinese government in the Middle East. (Reuters/Chinese government)
Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup
Saudi Arabia lose to Oman, prepare to face hosts Bahrain in the GCC Women’s Twenty20 Championship Cup
Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority
Saudi Arabia seeks to raise port occupancy rate to 70% by 2030: Port Authority

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.