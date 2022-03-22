What We Are Reading Today: Global Warming Science by Eli Tziperman

This textbook introduces undergraduates to the concepts and methods of global warming science, covering topics that they encounter in the news, ranging from the greenhouse effect and warming to ocean acidification, hurricanes, extreme precipitation, droughts, heatwaves, forest fires, the cryosphere, and more.

This book explains each of the issues based on basic statistical analysis, simple ordinary differential equations, or elementary chemical reactions.

Each chapter explains the mechanisms behind an observed or anticipated change in the climate system and demonstrates the tools used to understand and predict them.

Proven in the classroom, Global Warming Science also includes “workshops” with every chapter, each based on a Jupyter Python notebook and an accompanying small data set, with supplementary online materials and slides for instructors.

The workshop can be used as an interactive learning element in class and as a homework assignment.