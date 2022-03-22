You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Global Warming Science by Eli Tziperman

What We Are Reading Today: Global Warming Science by Eli Tziperman

What We Are Reading Today: Global Warming Science by Eli Tziperman
What We Are Reading Today: Global Warming Science by Eli Tziperman

What We Are Reading Today: Global Warming Science by Eli Tziperman
This textbook introduces undergraduates to the concepts and methods of global warming science, covering topics that they encounter in the news, ranging from the greenhouse effect and warming to ocean acidification, hurricanes, extreme precipitation, droughts, heatwaves, forest fires, the cryosphere, and more.

This book explains each of the issues based on basic statistical analysis, simple ordinary differential equations, or elementary chemical reactions.

Each chapter explains the mechanisms behind an observed or anticipated change in the climate system and demonstrates the tools used to understand and predict them.

Proven in the classroom, Global Warming Science also includes “workshops” with every chapter, each based on a Jupyter Python notebook and an accompanying small data set, with supplementary online materials and slides for instructors.

The workshop can be used as an interactive learning element in class and as a homework assignment.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’
Updated 17 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Science of Meditation’
Updated 17 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Authors: Daniel Goleman & Dr. Richard J. Davidson

“The Science of Meditation: How to Change Your Brain, Mind and Body” is a self-help book written by psychologist Daniel Goleman, and professor of psychology and psychiatry Dr. Richard J. Davidson.

A practical guide, the book reveals how mind training is imperative to our physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

With Goleman being a science journalist and Davidson is a neuroscientist, the book encompasses a vast array of studies and research that attempts to ground meditation in the sciences.

“The Science of Meditation” demonstrates how the practice of meditation can alter our state of mind and shift our focus inwards to self-reflect and become more mindful of our presence in the world.

The co-authors use scientific research and data to rid the reader of misconceptions about the practice, and the book introduces scientifically backed techniques and smart practices to promote new neural pathways and help open our minds to equanimity and higher consciousness.

Chapter 10 of the book, titled “Meditation as Psychotherapy” discusses meditation and cognitive therapy to clinically improve mindfulness and quality of life.

The book guides the reader through the process of healing from trauma, and teaches how letting go of past burdens can change the way we see ourselves and the world.

Goleman previously wrote about behavioral sciences and the mind for the New York Times. Davidson, meanwhile, is known as a confidante of the Dalai Lama, and professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2006, and is part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Mental Health.

The pair, friends at Harvard and both best-selling authors, contemplated and researched the mind and how it is possible to alter it through meditation alone.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

