You are here

  • Home
  • Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022
The agency said on Tuesday that it now expects Brent to average $100 this year, up from $70, while WTI will trade at $95 compared to $67 in previous estimates. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8whq5

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022

Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings agency raised its forecast for oil prices in 2022 and 2023 on supply risks.

The agency said on Tuesday that it now expects Brent to average $100 this year, up from $70, while WTI will trade at $95 compared to $67 in previous estimates.

 

Topics: Oil energy

Emir of Qatar leads unveiling ceremony in Doha for models of British jets

The model aircraft are life-size replicas of two variants of the Aeralis modular jet, each measuring 11.3 meters in length and with a wingspan of 10 meters. (Supplied)
The model aircraft are life-size replicas of two variants of the Aeralis modular jet, each measuring 11.3 meters in length and with a wingspan of 10 meters. (Supplied)
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Emir of Qatar leads unveiling ceremony in Doha for models of British jets

The model aircraft are life-size replicas of two variants of the Aeralis modular jet, each measuring 11.3 meters in length and with a wingspan of 10 meters. (Supplied)
  • The two full-size replicas of UK military developer Aeralis’s innovative modular jet were unveiled at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, DIMDEX 2022
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

DOHA: The emir of Qatar attended an event on Monday hosted by British military jet developer Aeralis, during which two full-size replicas of the company’s innovative modular jet were unveiled at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, DIMDEX 2022.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the unveiling ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center. Also present were representatives from Qatari defense conglomerate Barzan Holdings, along with senior figures from the Qatari and British governments and military.

The model aircraft are life-size replicas of two variants of the Aeralis modular jet, each measuring 11.3 meters in length and with a wingspan of 10 meters. One model is fully assembled in the Advanced Jet Trainer configuration and decorated with livery inspired by the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

The second is a modular version displayed in a semi-disassembled state to demonstrate how the aircraft’s common-core fuselage can form the basis for a number of other variant forms of the aircraft. The replicas were produced in the UK and shipped to Qatar specifically for the event.

“It was an enormous privilege to have his highness attend the unveiling of our stand at DIMDEX today,” said Aeralis founder and CEO Tristan Crawford.

“His presence here signifies our commitment to this region, as well as to industry and government in Qatar, and we are enormously pleased to be able to present a tangible visualization of our cutting-edge modular jet.”

Topics: business Qatar UK Aeralis

Related

Greece takes delivery of new Rafale jets from France
World
Greece takes delivery of new Rafale jets from France
The inclusion of the UAE’s Federal National Council and Qatar’s Shoura Council will be formalized at PAM’s 16th plenary session on March 9-10. (PAM)
Middle-East
UAE, Qatar to become members of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience

Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience

Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Mohammad Al-Hassan is co-founder and CEO of ShuttleKSA, a Saudi Arabia-based freight and logistics startup.
Having graduated from Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, Al-Hassan worked as a freelance logistics engineer and then as a business development consultant with the Badir program of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, an elite program supporting entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into reality.
Al-Hassan was also instrumental in launching Pick Logistics, the MENA region’s first e-logistics solutions provider tailored to ecommerce, in December 2015 and went on to found ShuttleKSA in October 2019.
ShuttleKSA describes itself as “a digital logistics startup that aims to improve ecommerce customer experience.” The company employs the Internet of Things to optimize the logistics operation cycle by offering self-service lockers as pick-up and drop-off points for packages.
In December 2021, ShuttleKSA closed a $1 million (SR3.75 million) bridge-to-seed round led by Impact46, a Saudi Arabia-based asset manager specialized in alternative investment opportunities, with additional participation from other regional investors.
“With the rapid growth of ecommerce, last-mile delivery solutions are crucial to support this industry’s potential. ShuttleKSA solves many last-mile pain points, including failed deliveries, returns and delivery prices,” said Al-Hassan.
“ShuttleKSA’s team, led by Mohammad Al-Hassan, demonstrates a comprehensive knowledge and know-how in this space that we believe will make smart lockers part of our everyday life as consumers,” Mohammed Al-Nasyan of Impact46 commented upon his investment decision.  

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

On a mission to ‘disrupt fashion retail in Middle East’

On a mission to ‘disrupt fashion retail in Middle East’
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
George Charles Darley

On a mission to ‘disrupt fashion retail in Middle East’

On a mission to ‘disrupt fashion retail in Middle East’
Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Shahad Geoffrey, co-founder and CEO of the Saudi Arabia-based bespoke shopping platform Taffi Inc., is an entrepreneur and an advocate for women in business with previous experience in branding and marketing.
Having gained a bachelor’s degree from Omnes Education in Paris she attended post-graduate programs at KAUST, MIT and Stanford University.
Geoffrey started her career in digital marketing and having worked as an investment analyst with the San Mateo, California-based venture capital firm Draper Associates, she founded Taffi in May 2020.
Taffi is, in its own words, on a mission “to empower individuals by providing personalized styling and shopping through bespoke expert advice that celebrates their individual and authentic styles, with a diverse team and culture built around integrity, trust, and passion to delight our customers with contemporary styles they are proud to wear.”
Taffi currently operates in Saudi Arabia with ambitions to expand into the Gulf Cooperation Council and the wider MENA region. Forbes Middle East announced on Feb. 3 of this year that Taffi had successfully raised $2 million in seed financing from a group of investors led by Al-Rashed Group and IMPACT46.
According to Forbes, Taffi posted sales revenues of $80,000 in 2021, with average monthly growth of 60 percent.
Geoffrey has stated her own personal mission as being “to disrupt fashion retail in the Middle East” and she describes herself as being “passionate about fashion, innovation and building diverse great teams.”
Taffi’s AI-empowered fashion marketplace platform allows fashion stylists to manage their clients online and lets clients acquire new customers, showcase their online portfolios to new audiences and reach more customers around the world. It is a global marketplace for brands and clothing providers that creates deeper connections and a better understanding of customers, according to a Magnitt report.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy
Updated 6 min 53 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy
Updated 6 min 53 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Basim Al-Beladi is the founder and CEO of Labayh, a comprehensive and secure solution for online psychological therapy via in-app messaging and in-app calling.

Al-Beladi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Taibah University and completed additional courses in entrepreneurship, leadership and project management at universities in the UK, US and South Korea.

Having worked as a project manager with German electronics multinational Siemens, Al-Beladi founded Medinaapp. This mobile app works as a directory for visitors to Medina and is available in six languages. He also launched Business Hub, the first co-working space in Madinah.

Al-Beladi founded Labayh in June 2017 after suffering an accident and spending time in an ICU, an episode that, in his own words, “made him realize the importance of health and wellbeing.”

Labayh is a meeting point for those in need of and those providing psychological therapy. Users can receive consultations via messaging or audio call, enabling people “to solve their problems from home completely anonymously” – a critical point in a region where psychological issues are still widely considered taboo.

The company is on a mission “to be an online platform that provides comprehensive mental health support to increase people’s welfare and productivity.” The company also provides administrative, financial, marketing and training support to its team of consultants.

Al-Beladi, in his own words, is “experienced in building new products and leading teams, with a demonstrated history of working in business management and entrepreneurship.”

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs
Updated 6 min 3 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs
Updated 6 min 3 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Lujain Al-Ubaid is co-founder CEO of Tasamy, a nonprofit organization focused on the discovery and development of sustainable and innovative business solutions to social issues through empowering social entrepreneurs and collaborating with public and private institutions.

Social entrepreneurship is the effort by individuals and groups to find and implement solutions to social and environmental issues.

After graduating from Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamama University with a degree in business administration and finance, Al-Ubaid participated in the Harvard Business School Women Executive Leadership Program and Columbia Business School’s Executive Education Program for Non-Profit Organizations, among other academic accomplishments.

Having spearheaded various social welfare initiatives during her high school years and subsequently worked with several charitable organizations, Al-Ubaid founded her NGO Tasamy for Social Entrepreneurship in December 2011.

She has represented the social entrepreneurship field at numerous national and international conferences and summits and has been an advisor on a number of governmental and private projects in the Kingdom.

Al-Ubaid was recognized by King Salman for her contributions to the AlGhad forum, a national youth development organization where she was a founding member of the strategic planning team. She was also presented with the Mentor Arabia Award by Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Latest updates

Tadawul to unveil largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history
Tadawul to unveil largest enhancements in Saudi capital market’s history
Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks
Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks
Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022
Fitch raises forecast for oil prices; seeing Brent at $100/barrel in 2022
Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger
A Ukranian serviceman walks between debris outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in a residential district after a Russian attack on the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king
Saudi crown prince receives call from Jordan’s king

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.