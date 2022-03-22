You are here

  • Home
  • EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms
The financial ratings company Standard & Poor's. Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcfsx

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global rating agency S&P is withdrawing all its credit ratings for Russian companies after a ban set by the European Union, Bloomberg reported.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU imposed a deadline of Apr. 15 for all companies to pull out their credit grades for Russian-based firms.

The rating of Russia's sovereign wealth fund by S&P is currently CC – two levels above default, after being downgraded recently amid the ongoing conflict.

Topics: economy S&P Russia Ukraine Russia

Related

Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine
Business & Economy
Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine

US real estate group CBRE appointed to lease new Uptown Tower skyscraper

US real estate group CBRE appointed to lease new Uptown Tower skyscraper
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

US real estate group CBRE appointed to lease new Uptown Tower skyscraper

US real estate group CBRE appointed to lease new Uptown Tower skyscraper
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Multi Commodities Center has appointed American commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group as a leasing advisor for Dubai’s new 340-meter Uptown Tower.

CBRE will also provide strategic marketing for the building in its pre-leasing campaign.

The new development is the first super-tall tower to be located in the Uptown Dubai district, and is projected to be one of the most significant projects in the UAE.

The 400,000 sq ft building with Grade A offices is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

The tower will serve as an option for luxury living, a home for leading firms, entertainment outlets, luxurious food and beverage options, and exclusive retail stores.

Topics: CBRE Uptown Tower

Related

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE

Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via $1.25bn SPAC merger

Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via $1.25bn SPAC merger
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via $1.25bn SPAC merger

Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via $1.25bn SPAC merger
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc will list in New York through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc in a $1.25 billion deal, it said on Tuesday.

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin ether Coincheck CoinDesk Nasdaq Special Purpose Acquisition Company

Related

Eni and Livestream to raise $230m in green SPAC listing in London
Business & Economy
Eni and Livestream to raise $230m in green SPAC listing in London
Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand
Business & Economy
Nasdaq profit beats estimates on IPO rush, investment products demand

No immediate plan to for road fees in Riyadh; City metro to launch by end of 2022: Minister of Transport

No immediate plan to for road fees in Riyadh; City metro to launch by end of 2022: Minister of Transport
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

No immediate plan to for road fees in Riyadh; City metro to launch by end of 2022: Minister of Transport

No immediate plan to for road fees in Riyadh; City metro to launch by end of 2022: Minister of Transport
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: There are no plans to impose fees on the roads in Riyadh at the present time, but they could be introduced in the future, according to Saleh Al-Jasser, the minister of transport.

According to Argam, Al-Jassar said a toll could be applied eventually to raise funds for maintenance on the roads.

The ministry has already commenced the “Saudi Road Code” project which aims to raise the quality of roads in the Kingdom.

In addition, the first Riyadh metro lines are projected to launch towards the end of 2022 with the rest of the lines expected to be fully operational before the end 2023, he revealed.

In collaboration with the Public Investment Fund, the national transport strategy also entails plans for a new airport and a new national carrier in Riyadh, he added.

The responsibility for maintaining roads will be separated between the Ministry of Transport and the municipalities in the middle of this year. 

Roads within the urban area will belong to the municipality while the roads outside the urban area will belong to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, based on an agreement between both parties, the minister revealed.

Topics: Riyadh metro

Related

Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh strategy seeks to enhance capital’s role as ‘a main driver’ of development

APICORP receives ‘AA-’ credit rating from S&P Global

APICORP receives ‘AA-’ credit rating from S&P Global
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

APICORP receives ‘AA-’ credit rating from S&P Global

APICORP receives ‘AA-’ credit rating from S&P Global
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corp., or APICORP, a multilateral development financial institution announced that it has received an “AA-” credit rating from S&P Global, which the company calls a reflection of “the robust financial performance and risk profile.”

With this latest S&P credit rating, APICORP has become one of the highest-rated Arab financial institutions, which currently holds ratings of “AA” from Fitch, and “Aa2” from Moody’s. 

S&P Global report noted that APICORP’s close relationship with its member countries and long track record of profitable years and a high return on equity, averaging 5.4 percent over the past five years, is stronger than most rated multilateral lending institutions. 

“The rating enables APICORP to benefit from enhanced market access and mobilize financial resources at competitive rates, thereby enhancing lending capabilities for our member countries to accelerate their transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future,” said APICORP CEO Ahmed Ali Attiga. 

Topics: Apicorp credit rating

Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine

Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine

Eneos stops buying Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine
  • Oil prices stayed well above $110 a barrel on Tuesday as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia
Updated 39 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Holdings Inc., has stopped buying crude oil from Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chairman Tsutomu Sugimori said on Tuesday.

Eneos will continue to receive supplies until around April based on contracts signed before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, with no issues on financial settlement and shipment, Sugimori told a news conference.

“But no contracts have been signed since the invasion and we have no plan to import Russian crude for the time being,” he said, adding he expected alternatives to be procured from the Middle East.

Sugimori, also the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan, said additional sanctions by the West on Russian oil would boost global oil prices.

“Unless major oil producers with extra output capacity, such as Saudi Arabia or United Arab Emirates, step up production... and if sanctions on Russia widen, oil prices will climb further,” he said.

Oil prices stayed well above $110 a barrel on Tuesday as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia.

Elevated prices have already dented gasoline demand in Japan, Sugimori said, pointing to a 12 percent drop in Eneos' gasoline sales in February against the same month in pre-pandemic 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also slowed demand, but stronger oil prices have caused consumers to buy less gasoline,” he said.

Eneos shut its Sendai and Chiba refineries after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast off Fukushima last week. read more

“The Chiba plant's shutdown was due to a blackout, but we hope to have it back on as soon as possible as power is restored,” Sugimori said.

“The Sendai refinery had leaks in some equipment, but we hope to repair them and resume operation as soon as possible,” he said.

Topics: economy enos Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Business & Economy
Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks
Business & Economy
Oil update — EU splits on Russian embargo, Brent opens higher on Saudi attacks

Latest updates

EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms
EU ban forces S&P to block credit ratings for Russian firms
US real estate group CBRE appointed to lease new Uptown Tower skyscraper
US real estate group CBRE appointed to lease new Uptown Tower skyscraper
Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via $1.25bn SPAC merger
Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via $1.25bn SPAC merger
No immediate plan to for road fees in Riyadh; City metro to launch by end of 2022: Minister of Transport
No immediate plan to for road fees in Riyadh; City metro to launch by end of 2022: Minister of Transport
APICORP receives ‘AA-’ credit rating from S&P Global
APICORP receives ‘AA-’ credit rating from S&P Global

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.