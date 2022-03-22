Swiss energy trading firm Gunvor stops new business operations in Russia

You are here

Getty Images
  • Russian products account for around 6 to 11 percent of Gunvor’s trading book over the span of the last five years
RIYADH: Swiss energy trading company Gunvor Group has announced that it has stopped conducting new business in Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

This comes as global sanctions on Russia have been steadily rising since the invasion in February.

“Gunvor is obliged to fulfill existing contracts, which are not sanctioned,” Bloomberg reported, citing the firm.

Russian products account for around 6 to 11 percent of Gunvor’s trading book over the span of the last five years.

In response to the hike in energy prices late last year, Gunvor has already applied stress testing and liquidity contingency measures. 

This is expected to help the energy trading firm curb the rise in commodity costs as a result of the conflict.

Gunvor is one of the world’s top independent traders of liquified natural gas along with other energy related products.

RIYADH: Egypt has lowered its real gross domestic product growth target for the upcoming financial year, beginning in July, to 5.5 percent, the cabinet said on Tuesday citing the planning minister.

MORE TO FOLLOW

RIYADH: Global rating agency S&P is withdrawing all its credit ratings for Russian companies after a ban set by the European Union, Bloomberg reported.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU imposed a deadline of Apr. 15 for all companies to pull out their credit grades for Russian-based firms.

The rating of Russia's sovereign wealth fund by S&P is currently CC – two levels above default, after being downgraded recently amid the ongoing conflict.

RIYADH: Dubai Multi Commodities Center has appointed American commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE Group as a leasing advisor for Dubai’s new 340-meter Uptown Tower.

CBRE will also provide strategic marketing for the building in its pre-leasing campaign.

The new development is the first super-tall tower to be located in the Uptown Dubai district, and is projected to be one of the most significant projects in the UAE.

The 400,000 sq ft building with Grade A offices is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

The tower will serve as an option for luxury living, a home for leading firms, entertainment outlets, luxurious food and beverage options, and exclusive retail stores.

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc will list in New York through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc in a $1.25 billion deal, it said on Tuesday.

RIYADH: There are no plans to impose fees on the roads in Riyadh at the present time, but they could be introduced in the future, according to Saleh Al-Jasser, the minister of transport.

According to Argam, Al-Jassar said a toll could be applied eventually to raise funds for maintenance on the roads.

The ministry has already commenced the “Saudi Road Code” project which aims to raise the quality of roads in the Kingdom.

In addition, the first Riyadh metro lines are projected to launch towards the end of 2022 with the rest of the lines expected to be fully operational before the end 2023, he revealed.

In collaboration with the Public Investment Fund, the national transport strategy also entails plans for a new airport and a new national carrier in Riyadh, he added.

The responsibility for maintaining roads will be separated between the Ministry of Transport and the municipalities in the middle of this year. 

Roads within the urban area will belong to the municipality while the roads outside the urban area will belong to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, based on an agreement between both parties, the minister revealed.

