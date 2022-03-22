You are here

Environmental partnership opens new horizons for filmmakers

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
DUBAI: MContent, a tokenized content marketplace, has partnered with Better World Fund to mark the UN’s fortnight dedicated to oceans at Dubai World Expo 2020.

As part of the partnership, MContent has announced an open call to content creators globally with the company funding up to $200,000 per project for eco-conscious creatives who are looking to create a film about environmental issues.

Founded in July 2021, MContent enables the crowdfunding of film production and capital-intensive content creators using cryptocurrency and nonfungible tokens. It completed its seed-funding round in January, at a valuation of over $10 million, raising almost $5 million from UAE-based investors Gargash Group and Daman Investments among others.

The Better World Fund is a Paris-based endowment fund that aims to raise awareness and funds to promote humanitarian action and sustainable development through art and cinema.

Manuel Collas de la Roche, president and founder of Better World Fund, said: “There is a lot of talk about climate change, but the time is now to put the spotlight on specific issues. Plastic pollution, the degradation of our land and food systems, and forest degradation are slow poisons that can ruin generations.”

The two companies will provide wider access to funding and increased screening opportunities for filmmakers, especially those trying to raise awareness on global issues.

They aim to provide a platform for content creators and eco-influencers who are campaigning on environmental issues but lack the resources needed to create and share content at scale.

MContent will provide access to its MSeed seeding fund to create more opportunities for eco-conscious creatives. Content creators need to download the app and upload a three-minute elevator pitch of their project, which will be reviewed by in-house judges.

The platform has already funded 11 film projects across four continents.

MContent is also sponsoring a series of events, including the Better World Fund’s “Mastermind” and “Academia for a Better World” conferences, which will be held on March 25-26 at the expo’s France pavilion .

On March 26, the two companies will host a premiere of “Bigger Than Us” at Infinity des Lumieres in the Dubai Mall. Better World Fund will host a gala and environmental awards ceremony later that evening.

Both events aim to raise awareness about the need to protect the world’s oceans and promote the blue economy.

Collas de la Roche added: “It is time to act now, together and fast.”

Topics: MContent Better World Fund

