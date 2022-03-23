Pakistan will become an economically strong country

Pakistan Day is a landmark day in the history of the subcontinent on many counts.
On this day in 1940, the Muslims changed their demand from separate electorates to a separate state. They made it clear to the British that partitioning of the subcontinent could not be delayed any further, and that the Congress was not a representative political party of the Muslims.
On this historic day, therefore, it becomes our duty to pay homage to the founding fathers of this nation for taking timely and prudent political decisions.
The demand for a separate homeland for Muslims has proved to be politically correct over time.
The unlawful accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India, denying the right to self-determination to Kashmiris, human rights violations in the Kashmir Valley, forcible disappearances, persecution of minorities, communication blockade, and extrajudicial killings are sufficient grounds to believe that the leadership of that time had clearly visualized what was in store for them if they had remained at the mercy of the Hindu majority in undivided India.
Achieving national freedom is considered as half work done in such struggles. The remaining half, being crucial for a state’s security and stability, is equally important. This includes blending of various ethnic and minority groups into a single nation, ensuring the supremacy of law, curbing differences on the basis of social and class status, eliminating terrorism and internal disturbances, achieving economic growth, promoting good relations with the world, especially with neighboring countries, and above all, protecting the human rights of all citizens of the state.
These tasks are achievable. The way the Pakistani nation has overcome polio and COVID-19, there remains no doubt that the challenges which Pakistan is facing now can be addressed by the collective efforts of all.
The day will not be far away when Pakistan becomes an economically strong and prosperous country. We need to stand united and collectively work for the unity and socio-economic development of the country to materialize the dream of our forefathers.
Unvaccinated travelers can enter Saudi Arabia after health ministry updates COVID-19 requirements
No PCR test required before departure for the Kingdom
Travelers do not have to quarantine when they arrive
RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry has ended the need for key COVID-19 travel requirements for those entering the Kingdom.
Travelers arriving in Saudi Arabia no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. They also do not need to take a PCR test before departure for the Kingdom nor do they need to quarantine when they arrive.
The ministry announced the changes in a Twitter post on Monday evening.
The decision was made due to the decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, now less than four percent. In addition, the vaccination rate in the Kingdom has reached 99 percent for those 12 years or older.
On March 5, Saudi Arabia lifted most preventive measures related to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ministry of Interior removed the need for masking and social distancing in outdoor spaces.
However, masking is still required in mosques throughout the Kingdom, including at the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
“The Kingdom has almost overcome the pandemic completely, thanks to the expansion in the immunization drive and enhanced community awareness programs,” Al-Aly said.
On March 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia had decided to temporarily suspend Umrah for citizens and residents; for fear of the spread of COVID-19, the authorities had also decided to prevent pilgrims from visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
In October 2020, Saudi Arabia resumed Umrah after about seven months of suspension due to the global pandemic.
Relationship between Pakistan and OIC countries remains strong and robust, says Pakistan envoy
We are very excited about new projects in Saudi Arabia: Ameer Khurram Rathore
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are leading members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and together persuaded the UN to condemn Islamophobia
RIYADH: Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has hailed a UN resolution to declare March 15 a day to combat Islamophobia globally.
Ameer Khurram Rathore said the international organization’s move would help to break down bigoted stereotypes surrounding Muslims and terrorism.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are leading members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and together persuaded the UN to condemn Islamophobia.
“We have had full support in the multilateral fora, between Pakistan and the OIC countries, after which we were able to achieve this, and this is a big success.
“After 9/11 (the terror attacks against the US), Islam was associated with terrorism and an effort was made to carve out a stereotype for Muslims. This initiative of bringing the focus on Islamophobia is a long-term thing, it will break down that stereotype that some people tried to build between Muslims and terrorism,” Rathore added.
The resolution was introduced by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, on behalf of the OIC. It marked three years to the day since a gunman entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 worshippers and wounding 40 others.
The mere fact that the OIC meeting is being held on March 23, which is Pakistan Day, tells us how strong the relationship between Pakistan and OIC countries is and how important it is for every Muslim country to stand together in these trying times.
Ameer Khurram Rathore, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
The 48th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers is taking place in Islamabad. The two-day conference coincides with Pakistan Day celebrations on Wednesday and selected guests have been invited to attend a parade.
“The mere fact that this is being held on March 23, which is Pakistan Day, tells us how strong the relationship between Pakistan and OIC countries is and how important it is for every Muslim country to stand together in these trying times,” the envoy said.
The summit is the second OIC meeting to have recently been held in the Pakistani capital. Representatives of 56 OIC member states are taking part in the conference, titled “Partnering for Unity, Justice, and Development.”
As well as addressing issues such as Palestine, and Jammu and Kashmir, conference discussions will also focus on key priorities such as countering Islamophobia, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation, and revitalizing the role of the OIC.
“We are very thankful to the Saudi leadership for supporting us in this endeavor and we look forward to further deepening our relationship in this sphere,” Rathore added.
More than 2 million Pakistanis live and work in Saudi Arabia.
The ambassador said: “It is my greatest pleasure to live in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-Pakistani relationship is in the hearts of people. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relationship is a special relationship, it is very deep, it is historical, it is rooted in our history, in our culture, in our religious beliefs.
“Whenever there is a need of Pakistan for Saudi Arabia, we always find Saudi Arabia on our side, and vice versa. It has always been like that. “It also shows how considerate the Saudi government is toward the Pakistanis who are living and working here. And they are not only contributing toward the development of Saudi society, but they are also helping Pakistan, in the form of remittances,” he added.
Rathore noted that the bonds between the two nations had helped to forge joint visions and shared perspectives on various issues.
He said: “Earlier, it was the political and cultural aspect which had driven the relationship. But these days, there is keenness on the part of the leadership of Pakistan, as well as the Saudi leadership, that the strength of our relationship should also be reflected in the economic domain. So, both countries are trying to build and deepen our business relationship.
“Economic relations are always a two-way street. We are working on the enhancement of exports to Saudi Arabia. We are working on investments and joint ventures between Saudi and Pakistani businesses.
“There are areas we are paying more attention to these days, and these are IT, the agricultural sector, petrochemicals, and a host of things we see a lot of potential for, and God-willing, we will see the fruits of these efforts coming in soon.”
In 2019, during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan, the Council of Saudi Chambers organized the Saudi-Pakistani Business Forum in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment and its Pakistani counterpart.
Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi lauded the developments in Saudi-Pakistani relations and pointed out the need to further strengthen strategic business partnerships.
“We are very excited about the new projects, and we are praying for the success and early completion of megaprojects like NEOM, which I think would be a game changer, not only for Saudi Arabia, but for the whole region, and we are looking forward to contribute in that development.”
Both countries have frequently exchanged high-level delegations and developed plans to expand bilateral cooperation. “The nature of our relationship is such that high-level bilateral visits are normal,” the envoy said.
The crown prince received a red-carpet welcome to Pakistan from Khan and his Cabinet members, the country’s army chief, and other senior officials during his two-day official visit in February 2019 when seven memorandums of understanding and agreements worth $20 billion were signed between the two countries. And Khan visited the Kingdom in October.
“We not only coordinate our positions in the multilateral fora. In the bilateral sphere, there is a constant consultation, there are many mechanisms whereby we consult each other very regularly.”
Both nations often exchange gifts, usually dates, and Pakistan considers its relationship with Saudi Arabia as its most “important and bilateral partnership” in current foreign policy.
The people of Muslim-majority Pakistan make regular religious pilgrimages to the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah, and more than 200,000 Pakistanis took part in the 2019 Hajj season.
Last year, around 70 delegations from OIC member states, non-members, and regional and international organizations attended the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers, hosted by Islamabad, to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
At the summit’s conclusion, OIC member states agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund to channel assistance, appoint a special envoy, and work together with the UN in the war-torn country.
Arab officials call for more flexibility in cities to help tackle existing and future challenges
Participants at the 19th general conference of the Arab Towns Organization highlighted a number of important strategies and objectives
RIYADH: Arab officials on Tuesday called for action to make cities more “flexible” places by 2030 so that they can better tackle current and future challenges, a goal that they described as “crucial.”
It came during the 19th general conference of the Arab Towns Organization, which was hosted by Riyadh. In their final statement on Tuesday, the participants highlighted the importance of supporting the work of crisis and disaster management teams in local administrations. They also stressed the need for the organization and its institutions to focus on youth, enhance the role young people and help them to achieve their ambitions. They added that volunteering is an important part of the societal fabric of cities and plays a part in sustainable development.
Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, the mayor of Riyadh, said: “Despite the different challenges among cities, we all share the desire to achieve comprehensive and sustainable urban development that contributes to achieving the population’s aspirations.”
The final statement was signed by representatives of 20 Arab countries. It also highlighted the importance of electronic transformation, building smart cities, and achieving social justice and equality. In addition, it called for the enhanced participation of persons with disabilities in society and employment, the protection of the environment as a collective responsibility, and cooperation and relationship building among Arab cities.
The participants recommended the development of partnerships that support innovation and creativity, rehabilitation projects for cities, and placing cities and urban centers at the forefront of development processes.
“The global urban agenda of the United Nations emphasizes the importance of taking into account the design, implementation and operation of cities in a flexible manner that reflects existing and future challenges resulting from the effects of climate change,” said Faisal Al-Fadl, an urban-planning expert and secretary general of the Saudi Green Building Forum.
He noted that Riyadh is following “a green approach, mainly by increasing the vegetation cover and reducing heat islands in residential and commercial neighborhoods, and by offering investment projects that are friendly to humans and the environment, which raises the quality of life for the population and fulfills the commitments, ambitions and initiatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Al-Fadl praised Saudi Arabia’s adoption of environmentally friendly best practices and methodologies supported by digitization.
Saudi labor program Tamkeen offers 600 jobs for people with disabilities
About 50 government, private and non-profit sectors entities offered 600 job opportunities for people with disabilities over the two-day Tamkeen exhibition in Riyadh that ended on Monday.
The exhibition, which was organized by the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, aimed to link the competencies of people with disabilities to the business sector.
The exhibition, which was inaugurated by the CEO of APD, Dr. Hisham Al-Haidari, included several activities and events — including workshops presented by specialists — for individuals and entities. These covered the basics of sign language, CV writing, personal interviews, seminars on the rights of persons with disabilities in the labor market, the role of the family in empowerment, and many success stories of disabled people.
Many people with disabilities from outside of Riyadh benefited from the virtual exhibition through the link published on the authority’s accounts on social networks.
“During the exhibition, an electronic link was provided for those wishing to apply for job opportunities available during the Tamkeen exhibition through a virtual exhibition of companies that have job opportunities,” Suleiman Al-Rumaikhan, director of community communications at APD, told Arab News.
“Anywhere in the Kingdom, you can enter through the link and communicate with companies directly to review the job opportunities offered there,” he said.
Al-Rumaikhan said that the importance of the exhibition was in its mission to serve people with disabilities: “The challenge was to link the work sectors and the competencies of people with disabilities with their different abilities.”
Many agencies provided job opportunities in various roles, “including leadership positions,” which were on display to exhibition visitors with disabilities who were looking for work, he said.
Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, an expert on empowering people with disabilities, said that “such exhibitions help to highlight the competencies of people with disabilities and connect them with employers in a way that ensures that they obtain their right to opportunities in the labor market on an equal basis with their peers from society.”
“Some employers are surprised at the energies and enthusiasm of persons with disabilities and their high qualifications, except that they need equal opportunities and actual jobs to ensure that they are considered an active element in the work community,” he said.
Al-Fuhaid said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 stipulated empowering people with disabilities and making them effective individuals according to the highest standards.
He stressed the importance of empowering this segment of society through the use of modern trends and successful global practices “from the beginning of their joining the journey of searching for work until they reach the stage of sustainability and job stability interspersed with awareness and guidance and training in the skills needed by the labor market.”
March 23 is a day to renew our commitment to adhering to the principles of justice and equity — the real objectives of the creation of Pakistan. Today, we pay tribute to the father of the nation and to all the leaders of the freedom movement who struggled to unite the country through their unparalleled sacrifices.
It is important for our youth to note that Pakistan came into being through a long, democratic struggle, and now the key to its stability and development also lies in hard work, honesty and morality.
While commemorating this day, we need to adhere to the principles of unity, faith and discipline given to us by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, and rededicate ourselves to the development of Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madinah.
On this day, it is pertinent to reflect upon the challenges confronting us as a nation. Our government has brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice. Our focus remains on the marginalized segments of society and efforts to provide them with equal opportunities.
The Kamyab Pakistan Program offers huge economic benefits for our youth, farmers, small-scale businesses and the low-cost housing sector. Our flagship Qaumi Sehat Card initiative will provide universal health coverage to all citizens, which is unprecedented in the history of our country.
We are now on the path to regain our past glory, which was disrupted by previous regimes who gave importance to self-interest rather than the national interest and the welfare of the people. The struggle to eliminate corruption and improve moral standards will require the same persistence as our founding fathers persevered with during the freedom movement.
I pray to Almighty Allah to bless us with the strength to follow in the footprints of our great forefathers. Pakistan Paindabad.