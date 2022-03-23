You are here

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Voluntary Carbon Market will connect the supply of carbon credits with demand from investors, corporates and institutions wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.
Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Updated 23 March 2022
Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Updated 23 March 2022
RIYADH: Oil giant Aramco, national carrier SAUDIA, ACWA Power, Ma’aden, and ENOWA — a subsidiary of NEOM — are announced as first potential partners for the carbon market initiative that was launched by Saudi Arabia to lower emissions of corporates in the region. 

The fund, also known as PIF, said late on Tuesday that the five leading Saudi businesses have each signed a separate non-binding memorandum of understanding to become partners of the initiative known as MENA regional Voluntary Carbon Market, or VCM.

PIF said further partners on both the demand and supply side will be on boarded in the coming months, ahead of an introductory round of auctions in fourth quarter of 2022.

“PIF contributes to Saudi Arabia’s efforts through driving the investment and innovation required to address the impact of climate change and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060,” Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, said in a statement following the signing.

Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco, said, “We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative by PIF to establish a regional carbon market, which aligns with our net-zero ambition.”

“Carbon credits complement our wider emissions reduction strategy and represent an important tool in the energy transition, as we continue to play our part in meeting the world’s need for secure, affordable and ever more sustainable energy,” he added.

Read More: NEOM launches ENOWA to ensure sustainable energy and water systems

Voluntary Carbon Market will connect the supply of carbon credits with demand from investors, corporates and institutions wanting to reduce their carbon footprint.

Under the recently introduced Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom aims to reach net zero emissions by 2060 through the carbon circular economy approach, in line with its Vision 2030 and plans for economic diversification. 

Carbon markets have grown rapidly in recent years across the world, with a compounded annual growth rate of 30 percent to reach a value of more than $1 billion of traded value as of November 2021, and could grow another 15 times by 2030 according to the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets. 

In its recently published Green Finance Framework, and in line with Vision 2030, PIF set out a number of broad initiatives to help it achieve its goal to be a leader in ESG, including the establishment of a VCM.

Dubai's Shuaa Capital establishes GCC's largest venture debt fund

Dubai’s Shuaa Capital establishes GCC’s largest venture debt fund
Updated 11 sec ago
Dubai’s Shuaa Capital establishes GCC’s largest venture debt fund

Dubai’s Shuaa Capital establishes GCC’s largest venture debt fund
Updated 11 sec ago
RIYADH: Dubai-based fund manager Shuaa Capital has established the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest venture debt fund with $250 million as it bids to beef up businesses across the region.

The Shariah fund, to be listed in Abu Dhabi’s market, will focus on technology ventures “seeking alternative sources of capital,” the investment bank said in a statement.

“We aim to support the growth of businesses, create jobs, lead further developments in innovation and technology, support economic diversification, and guide founders towards realizing their vision," said head of debt at Shuaa Capital, Natasha Hannoun.

The move comes at a time when the Gulf is seeing a boom in venture capital transactions, having increased by 112 percent annually, with 281 deals worth $1.7 billion.

Early-stage businesses are dominating investments with VC funding to the Middle East and North Africa startups soaring to $2.6 billion in 2021. 

 

Saudi Arabia sees a 770% growth in venture capital investments
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees a 770% growth in venture capital investments
500 companies from 140 countries set for UAE investment meeting
Business & Economy
500 companies from 140 countries set for UAE investment meeting

Gazprom UK trading arm's chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap

Gazprom UK trading arm’s chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Gazprom UK trading arm’s chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap

Gazprom UK trading arm’s chiefs seek buyout, Russian gas flows to Europe dip: NRG Wrap
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Executives at Gazprom’s British trading arm have been exploring potential buyout possibilities from its Russian state-owned parent, as it teeters on the brink of insolvency, according to an exclusive report published on Sky News. 

Top officials including senior managers are apparently hatching plans to acquire the division, as large customers including Mcdonald’s and Siemens have already started seeking alternative suppliers to meet their energy needs. 

Gazprom Energy, the division’s UK trading firm name, supplies more than 20 percent of the gas used by British companies. 

Following the Ukrainian invasion, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller was among several Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned by western countries including the UK, US, and Australia. 

The NHS in the UK has also confirmed it has stopped using energy supplied by Gazprom. 

Russian gas flows to Europe dip

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea dipped slightly on Wednesday, while gas continued to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 stood at 65,361,776 kilowatt-hours per hour by 0728 GMT, slightly down from 67,955,181 kWh/h at midnight, the Nord Stream website showed.

Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline were at 1,717,560 kWh/h at the Mallnow border point, down from 2,362,830 kWh/h at midnight, according to data from operator Gascade.

Hungary rejects sanctions on Russian energy shipments

Hungary made it clear that it does not support any sanctions on Russian energy shipments as it would endanger the nation’s energy security. 

“It is not Hungary’s fault that natural gas and oil from Russia plays a big role in the energy supply of Hungary, Central Europe, and all of Europe,” said Hungary foreign minister Peter Szijjarto. 

China sets green hydrogen target for 2025

China’s top economic planner announced a target on Wednesday to produce up to 200,000 tons per year of green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel generated from renewable energy sources, by 2025 but envisions a more widespread industry over the long term.

The country aims to produce 100,000 tons to 200,000 tons of green hydrogen a year and have about 50,000 hydrogen-fueled vehicles by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

“Development of hydrogen is an important move for energy transition and a great support for China’s carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals,” said Wang Xiang, the deputy director of the High Technology Department at the NDRC, at a press briefing.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

UK to make nuclear 25% of power mix by 2050; Volkswagen AG invests $7.1 in North America amid EV push: NRG matters
Business & Economy
UK to make nuclear 25% of power mix by 2050; Volkswagen AG invests $7.1 in North America amid EV push: NRG matters

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing
Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
Salma Wael
SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing
  • Selling part of its shares in Nahdi marks the group's first partial exit through a public offering
Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Investment firm SEDCO has divested 15 percent of its stake in retail pharma chain Nahdi Medical Co. post listing on the Saudi stock exchange.

Back in 2003, SEDCO acquired 50 percent of Nahdi, which will now be lowered to 35 percent following the latest move.

Selling part of its shares in Nahdi marks the group’s first partial exit through a public offering, it said in a statement.

 “SEDCO Holding has been a committed strategic partner with Nahdi for over 19 years and has played an invaluable role in us reaching this major milestone,” said Nahdi CEO, Yasser Joharji.  

“It has fast-tracked our transformation into a leading retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia and a fast-growing primary healthcare, omni-health platform,” he added.

Jeddah-based Nahdi made its stock market debut on Tuesday, with shares soaring 14.5 percent to SR150 ($40).

A day later, it extended gains by almost 7 percent to SR160 at noon Saudi time, implying a market value as high as SR20.8 billion.

Exclusive CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Nahdi wants firm to go multinational as market cap hits $5.5bn
Business & Economy
CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Nahdi wants firm to go multinational as market cap hits $5.5bn
Update Nahdi hits $5.2bn market cap as shares soar in top Saudi debut since Aramco
Business & Economy
Nahdi hits $5.2bn market cap as shares soar in top Saudi debut since Aramco

Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg

Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg
Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg

Toyota plans $826 million buyback as shares decline: Bloomberg
Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
RIYADH: Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. announced a stock buyback of $826 million on Wednesday, keeping its promise to repurchase and distribute dividends to shareholders.

The announcement came as Toyota’s shares have fallen in recent months, tumbling nearly 12 percent on Wednesday from a record close in January, according to Bloomberg

Toyota’s factories have been shut down for various reasons, including a cyberattack on one of its suppliers, a powerful earthquake in Japan, and a Covid outbreak in Changchun, China.

Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to UAE's Aldar Investment Properties

Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating to UAE’s Aldar Investment Properties
Updated 52 min 43 sec ago
Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating to UAE’s Aldar Investment Properties

Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating to UAE’s Aldar Investment Properties
Updated 52 min 43 sec ago
UAE's Aldar Investment Properties LLC has received a Baa1 rating by American credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service.

The organization also issued Aldar Investments Hybrid Limited's proposed $500 million subordinated perpetual notes a Baa3 rating.

Lahlou Meksaoui, vice president at Moody’s, said: “The proposed hybrid will support Aldar Investment Properties LLC's strategy to grow its investment property portfolio while diversifying funding sources and maintaining prudent financial policies."

He added, “It demonstrates its good access to capital with Apollo Global Management as a strategic partnership." 

The Baa3 rating assigned to the hybrid is two notches below AIP’s Baa1 issuer rating. The hybrid will be subordinated to AIP's payments obligations and rank senior only to common shares. 

Baa3 rating is the lowest rating of investment grade Moody's Long-term Corporate Obligation Rating. These are subject to moderate credit risk. They are considered medium-grade, possessing certain speculative characteristics. 

Moody’s assigns a first time rating of A3 with stable outlook to SNB Capital
Business & Economy
Moody’s assigns a first time rating of A3 with stable outlook to SNB Capital

